How to Get Samsung's New Galaxy Z Fold 8 for as Low as $599 With a Trade-In and Promo Code Right Now

Samsung's newest foldable phone is drawing significant attention this week, not just for its redesigned shape but for a limited-time pre-order deal that can bring its price down to as little as $599.99 for buyers willing to trade in an eligible device.

A new shape for Samsung's foldable lineup

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 marks the first time in years that Samsung has introduced a genuinely new foldable design, offering buyers a choice in form factor rather than a single book-style foldable paired with a separate flip phone. The Fold 8 is built with a wider, shorter profile than previous Fold models, designed to feel more like a standard smartphone when closed while still opening into a broad, landscape-oriented display well suited for video and multitasking. The device has quickly become the most talked-about entry in Samsung's new foldable lineup, drawing early attention from reviewers and consumers alike ahead of its official August 7 launch date.

Pricing and how the discount works

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 starts at $1,899.99 for the 256GB model, which Samsung has priced $100 lower than last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7 and $200 below the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. The 512GB version costs $2,099.99, while the top-tier 1TB model runs $2,499.99.

To reach the lowest advertised price of $599.99, buyers need to combine two separate promotions. First, Samsung is offering trade-in credit worth up to $1,200 toward the purchase of a Galaxy Z Fold 8, available to customers trading in a Galaxy Z Fold 7 or a Galaxy S26 Ultra. Buyers without one of those specific devices can still receive meaningful credit, including $1,100 for a Galaxy Z Fold 6, $900 for a Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy S25 Ultra, $850 for an S24 Ultra, and $700 for a Galaxy Z Flip 7 or Galaxy S26+. Samsung has published additional trade-in values for a broader range of devices directly on its website.

Once the trade-in credit is applied, buyers can stack an additional $100 discount using the promo code "PAYPAL100" at checkout, provided they complete the purchase using PayPal. Applying both the maximum trade-in credit and the promo code brings the 256GB Galaxy Z Fold 8 down to $599.99, the 512GB model to $799.99, and the 1TB model to $1,199.99.

A shorter window than in past years

Unlike some previous Samsung launches, this year's Galaxy Z Fold 8 pre-order period does not include especially generous standalone pre-order bonuses beyond the trade-in structure itself. Buyers without a qualifying trade-in device are instead offered $200 in Samsung Credit, which can be redeemed toward accessories rather than applied as a direct discount off the phone's price. Some reporting on the promo code has also flagged uncertainty around exactly how long the PayPal-specific $100 discount will remain active, with at least one earlier report suggesting the code was originally intended to run only through July 25, even though it has continued to appear active in checkout flows in the days since. Buyers hoping to use the code are advised to confirm its availability at checkout, since Samsung's short-term promotional codes have historically rotated or expired without extensive advance notice.

More broadly, the $1,200 maximum trade-in credit is tied specifically to the pre-order period and is set to expire once the device begins shipping on August 7, meaning the most substantial savings on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 are only available for a limited window before the phone reaches general availability.

Other ways to save

Samsung's own storefront isn't the only place offering discounts on the new device. Carrier promotions have also emerged as a competing option for some buyers; AT&T, for example, is offering the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 at no upfront cost for customers who trade in an eligible device and either activate or maintain an unlimited data plan, with the value of that offer spread out as bill credits over 36 months rather than applied instantly.

Samsung has also included smaller incentives tied to bundled purchases, including a 10% discount on the new Galaxy Watch Ultra2 for buyers who order it in the same transaction as a Fold 8 or Fold 8 Ultra, along with complimentary subscriptions to services such as Amazon Music and Adobe Lightroom for eligible pre-order customers.

Why buyers are drawn to the new shape

Beyond the pricing, much of the enthusiasm surrounding the Galaxy Z Fold 8 centers on its redesigned form factor. Samsung says the device is its lightest foldable yet, and it features a dual 50-megapixel camera system alongside internal specifications that largely match those of the pricier Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra outside of camera hardware. The phone runs on Samsung's new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, with either 12GB or 16GB of RAM depending on configuration, and includes a 4,800 mAh battery along with a commitment from Samsung to provide extended software support over the phone's lifespan.

A trade-off worth weighing against the Ultra

For buyers deciding between the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the pricier Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, the choice largely comes down to design preference and camera priorities. The Ultra retains the more traditional, taller Fold form factor that Samsung has used in recent generations, while the standard Fold 8 represents an entirely new shape aimed at buyers who want a foldable that feels closer to a conventional smartphone when closed. Both devices are eligible for the same trade-in and promotional structure, meaning the ultimate price difference between the two models comes down primarily to their differing retail starting prices.

What buyers should do next

With the Galaxy Z Fold 8's official launch just under two weeks away on August 7, and with the most substantial trade-in savings tied specifically to the pre-order window, buyers interested in securing the lowest possible price are being encouraged to act before that date. Given some uncertainty around exactly how long the additional $100 PayPal promo code will remain valid, shoppers hoping to combine both discounts should confirm the code's availability directly at checkout on Samsung's website before finalizing a purchase.