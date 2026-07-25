10 Things You Need to Know About Apple's iOS 27, From Siri AI to Parental Controls in This Fall's Update

Apple's next major iPhone software update, iOS 27, is now in public beta testing ahead of its expected release this September, bringing a rebuilt version of Siri, expanded Apple Intelligence features and a range of refinements across the operating system. Here's what iPhone users need to know about the update before it arrives.

1. It was unveiled at WWDC in June

Apple officially announced iOS 27 during the keynote presentation at its Worldwide Developers Conference on June 8, 2026, alongside companion updates including iPadOS 27, macOS Golden Gate, watchOS 27, visionOS 27 and tvOS 27. The conference ran from June 8 through June 22, with iOS 27 headlining much of the software-focused announcements.

2. A public beta is already available

Apple released the first public beta of iOS 27 on Monday, July 13, giving everyday users, not just registered developers, an early chance to test the new software ahead of its official release. A second public beta followed just nine days later, on July 22, according to 9to5Mac. Compared with prior years, iOS 27 has been described as one of Apple's more stable betas, though the company continues to caution against installing beta software on a primary device, particularly one relied upon for health-tracking apps.

3. The public release is expected in September

While Apple has not confirmed an exact release date, the company has historically launched new iOS versions during the second week of September alongside new iPhone hardware. Based on that pattern, Macworld has projected Monday, Sept. 14, as a likely release date for iOS 27, timed to coincide with the launch of Apple's newest iPhone lineup.

4. Siri is getting a complete overhaul

The centerpiece of iOS 27 is a rebuilt version of Siri, referred to internally as Siri AI, which uses generative AI technology to behave far more like a conversational chatbot than the voice assistant Apple has offered in the past. According to MacRumors, the new Siri can hold full back-and-forth conversations and draw on a user's personal data to complete more complex, multistep tasks, functioning more similarly to AI assistants like ChatGPT or Claude than previous versions of Siri.

5. Not every iPhone will get every feature

While iOS 27 itself will be compatible with every iPhone that currently supports iOS 26, reaching all the way back to the iPhone 11, access to the newest AI-powered features will vary significantly by device. Apple Intelligence and Siri features generally require an iPhone 15 Pro or later, while more advanced capabilities, including on-device processing for improved dictation and a customizable Siri voice, are limited specifically to the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air. The iPhone 15 and older models will not have access to any Apple Intelligence features at all.

6. Siri AI won't launch everywhere at once

Due to regulatory constraints, Siri AI will not be available in the European Union on either iPhone or iPad at launch, according to PhoneArena, meaning users in that region will need to wait for a later rollout of the feature even after it becomes available elsewhere.

7. Safari is getting smarter tab management

Among the more practical Apple Intelligence additions in iOS 27 is a new capability in Safari that automatically sorts open browser tabs by topic, grouping related tabs together and allowing users to save those groupings for later. A companion "Notify Me" feature lets users flag a specific tab for ongoing monitoring, with Apple Intelligence alerting them automatically when something on that page changes, removing the need to manually check back.

8. Passwords and Messages get AI assistance too

Apple's Passwords app in iOS 27 will be able to use Apple Intelligence in combination with Safari to automatically upgrade eligible accounts to stronger passwords, logging in and making the change on the user's behalf without requiring manual intervention. Separately, in Messages, Apple Intelligence will be able to pull context from ongoing conversations and surface suggested actions based on what's being discussed.

9. Parental controls are expanding significantly

iOS 27 introduces new "Ask to Buy" and "Ask to Browse" features that require children to obtain parental permission before downloading any app or visiting a new website in Safari, according to MacRumors. Parents will also gain the ability to manage their child's contact list directly and require approval before a child can contact someone new. Separately, the update's Communication Safety feature, previously focused on blocking nudity in Messages and FaceTime, will now also block graphic gore and violence.

10. The visual design stays largely the same

Unlike last year's iOS 26, which introduced Apple's "Liquid Glass" visual redesign across the operating system, iOS 27 does not represent another major visual overhaul. Instead, PhoneArena described this year's update as more of a refinement pass on the Liquid Glass aesthetic Apple introduced previously, with most of the year's headline changes centered on functionality, AI capabilities and performance rather than a fresh visual identity.

Additional features worth noting

Beyond the headline changes, iOS 27 includes a range of smaller updates. A new wallpaper extension feature uses Apple Intelligence to automatically expand a photo beyond its original frame so it fills the entire Lock Screen more naturally, according to MacRumors. The Wallet app is also gaining expanded support for more types of digital passes beyond the airline boarding pass upgrades introduced in iOS 26. For users on paid iCloud+ storage plans, iOS 27 unlocks additional perks, including increased daily usage limits for certain Apple Intelligence features, such as the revamped Image Playground tool, along with expanded access to some advanced Apple Intelligence capabilities in the Home app, though those specific features require a 2-terabyte iCloud+ tier or higher.

With the public beta already in its second iteration and additional beta releases expected throughout the summer, Apple is expected to continue refining iOS 27 in the weeks ahead before its anticipated public release alongside new iPhone hardware this September. Users curious about the update can join the public beta program now through Apple's official beta software site, though the company continues to recommend testing beta software on a secondary device rather than a primary iPhone relied upon for daily use.