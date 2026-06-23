Apple Prepares 20th Anniversary iPhones in Two Sizes Alongside Second-Generation Foldable Device

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple Inc. is accelerating development of special iPhone models to mark the device's 20th anniversary next year, with plans for two sizes featuring advanced display technology. The company also intends to launch a second-generation foldable iPhone simultaneously, according to industry reports, as it continues pushing boundaries in smartphone design and manufacturing processes.

The anniversary models will reportedly feature nearly borderless displays with curved glass on all sides, creating an immersive visual experience. These devices will come in sizes comparable to current premium iPhones, approximately 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, offering consumers choices within the high-end segment. Apple aims to celebrate two decades of iPhone innovation with distinctive hardware that builds upon established design language while introducing fresh elements.

This development aligns with Apple's tradition of milestone celebrations through special editions. The original iPhone revolutionized personal computing and communication when introduced in 2007. Two decades later, the company continues refining the product line while exploring new form factors like foldable designs.

Manufacturing preparations for the anniversary iPhones are reportedly intensifying, with suppliers ramping up production capabilities for advanced components. The devices will incorporate Apple's latest A21 chip built on a 2-nanometer process, representing a significant advancement in semiconductor technology. This chip will power both anniversary models and the second-generation foldable iPhone, showcasing Apple's vertical integration strategy.

The foldable iPhone represents Apple's entry into a growing market segment where competitors have already established presence. The second-generation device aims to address limitations observed in early foldable phones while maintaining Apple's emphasis on premium materials and user experience. Industry observers anticipate the foldable model will complement rather than replace traditional iPhone designs.

Apple's broader iPhone roadmap includes the standard iPhone 18 launching in spring 2027 with a less powerful A20 chip. This staggered release schedule allows the company to differentiate product tiers while managing supply chain complexities. The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max expected this September will feature A20 Pro processors, marking Apple's transition to more advanced manufacturing processes.

The 2-nanometer technology promises improved efficiency and performance compared to previous generations. Apple's chip development has consistently delivered advantages in power consumption and processing capabilities, contributing to the iPhone's reputation for longevity and reliability. These advancements support increasingly sophisticated features while maintaining battery life expectations.

Display technology for the anniversary models focuses on minimizing bezels through curved glass construction. This design approach could create more immersive viewing experiences for media consumption and gaming while maintaining structural integrity. Suppliers are reportedly developing specialized manufacturing techniques to produce these complex components at scale.

The foldable iPhone's development reflects Apple's methodical approach to emerging categories. Rather than rushing into the market, the company has observed competitor implementations while refining its own vision. The second-generation model benefits from accumulated learnings and technological maturation in flexible displays and hinge mechanisms.

Industry analysts anticipate strong consumer interest in Apple's foldable offering given the company's brand strength and ecosystem integration. The device could appeal to users seeking enhanced productivity through larger screens while maintaining portability. Pricing and specific features will determine market reception upon launch.

Apple's annual iPhone releases remain central to its financial performance. The product line consistently generates substantial revenue while driving services and accessory sales. Milestone celebrations like the 20th anniversary provide opportunities for marketing differentiation and consumer excitement.

Supply chain partners are preparing for increased production demands across multiple device variants. Advanced manufacturing processes require significant capital investment and technical expertise. Apple's supplier relationships have evolved to support increasingly sophisticated product requirements.

Consumer expectations for iPhones continue evolving toward greater integration of artificial intelligence and enhanced durability. The anniversary models and foldable device will likely incorporate these trends while maintaining core iPhone characteristics that have defined the product category.

The technology sector watches Apple's innovations closely as indicators of broader industry direction. The company's design choices often influence competitor roadmaps and consumer preferences. The upcoming releases could set new standards for smartphone aesthetics and functionality.

Market projections suggest continued growth in premium smartphone segments despite economic uncertainties. Apple's brand loyalty and ecosystem lock-in provide resilience against competitive pressures. The 20th anniversary celebration could generate additional marketing momentum.

Global supply chains supporting iPhone production have demonstrated adaptability through recent challenges. Component sourcing and assembly operations continue scaling to meet anticipated demand for new models. Apple's manufacturing partnerships remain crucial to timely product launches.

The foldable iPhone's development timeline aligns with maturing flexible display technology. Early challenges in durability and user experience have prompted iterative improvements across the industry. Apple's entry could accelerate mainstream adoption if execution meets high standards.

Software integration represents another critical aspect of upcoming releases. iOS updates will likely optimize experiences for new hardware configurations while maintaining compatibility with existing devices. Apple's unified ecosystem approach enhances user satisfaction across product generations.

The anniversary iPhones' design language may influence future models beyond 2027. Successful elements could become standard features while experimental aspects inform subsequent iterations. Apple's iterative development philosophy balances innovation with reliability.

Consumer interest in iPhone upgrades remains strong despite lengthening replacement cycles. Special editions and significant technological leaps encourage periodic refreshes. The 20th anniversary timing provides compelling reasons for upgrades among longtime users.

Industry observers anticipate comprehensive coverage of Apple's fall event where current-generation iPhones will debut. The 20th anniversary models and foldable device will likely feature prominently in subsequent announcements. Strategic communication will shape market expectations.

Apple's commitment to innovation continues driving product evolution. The upcoming releases demonstrate ongoing investment in research and development across multiple form factors. Consumers and competitors alike await detailed specifications and availability timelines.

The technology landscape evolves rapidly, with Apple maintaining leadership through strategic execution. The 20th anniversary iPhones and foldable device represent significant milestones in the company's smartphone journey. Market reception will influence future directions in mobile computing.