CUPERTINO, Calif. — Leaker Sonny Dickson has shared the first physical dummy units of Apple's long-awaited foldable iPhone alongside models of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, giving the world its clearest look yet at the unconventional proportions of the company's first book-style foldable device set to arrive later this year.

Exclusive First Dummies of what the final size of the iPhone Fold, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will look like. pic.twitter.com/X9P9uBK12p — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) April 7, 2026

The images, posted April 7 on X and quickly viewed more than 670,000 times, show three bright pink dummy models side by side. The middle device — the iPhone Fold — appears significantly wider and squatter when closed than typical Android foldables from Samsung or Google. When opened, it promises a near-tablet experience measuring roughly 7.8 inches diagonally on the inner screen, according to prior leaks that the dummies appear to confirm. Flanking it are the taller, more familiar rectangular shapes of the iPhone 18 Pro and larger iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Dummy units like these are produced months ahead of launch so accessory makers can test cases and other add-ons. They are not final colored devices — the magenta hue is for easy identification in factories — but their dimensions and basic layouts are considered highly accurate. Dickson, a veteran Apple supply-chain tipster with a strong track record, described the post as "Exclusive First Dummies of what the final size of the iPhone Fold, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will look like."

The iPhone Fold dummy stands out for its passport-like footprint when closed and its wide, landscape-oriented inner display when unfolded. Unlike Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series, which opens from a tall, narrow phone into a taller tablet, Apple's design appears shorter and broader — more akin to an iPad mini laid on its side. The rear camera array sits in a pill-shaped island stretching across much of the back, while the front shows no visible selfie camera or Face ID cutout in the dummy, consistent with rumors of under-display sensors or a simplified layout.

Social media reaction has been swift and sharply divided. Some users called the proportions "ugly" or "horrific," joking that the closed Fold resembles a makeup compact or Nintendo DSi XL. Others questioned the lack of MagSafe in early dummies and worried about the $2,000-plus price tag rumored for the device. "That fold is so tiny and will still cost $2300. Typical Apple," one commenter wrote. Another asked, "WHO wants a folding phone?" while a third lamented, "Book fold is such an aura loss compared to a clamshell flip phone."

Yet excitement is building among Apple enthusiasts who have waited years for the company to enter the foldable market. The dummies corroborate months of CAD renders and supply-chain reports showing Apple prioritizing crease reduction and a premium build over the taller aspect ratios favored by rivals. Analysts say the wide format could excel for split-screen multitasking, video watching and productivity — features that play to the strengths of iOS.

Apple has entered trial production of the iPhone Fold at partner Foxconn, according to recent supply-chain updates. Mass production is targeted for July, with an announcement likely alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models at the company's traditional September event. Some reports suggest actual shipping could slip to December because of the complexity of folding glass and hinge mechanisms — a delay that would still keep the device on track for a 2026 debut.

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max dummies look far more evolutionary. They retain the familiar triple-camera layout in a rectangular bump, though the Dynamic Island notch appears noticeably smaller — the result of moving one Face ID component under the display. The overall thickness and camera bump align closely with the iPhone 17 Pro generation, suggesting Apple is focusing engineering efforts on the foldable newcomer rather than overhauling its flagship slab phones.

Color options are expected to be the biggest visual refresh for the 2026 lineup. Leakers report the Pro models will skip the traditional black finish in favor of bolder, more saturated hues, continuing a trend toward vibrant titanium frames. A deep red or "deep red" variant has been mentioned in recent rumors.

Inside, the iPhone 18 Pro series is slated to debut Apple's A20 Pro chip built on a 2-nanometer process for better efficiency and performance. Rumors also point to a variable-aperture main camera, upgraded C2 modem with full satellite internet capabilities, and subtle tweaks to the Camera Control button introduced last year. Battery capacity on the Pro Max could exceed 5,100 mAh, making it one of the heaviest iPhones ever produced.

The foldable's arrival marks a pivotal moment for Apple. After years of watching Samsung dominate the category with iterative improvements, the iPhone Fold is positioned as a premium, ecosystem-first device rather than a volume play. Pricing is widely expected to start above $2,000, targeting early adopters and professionals who value the larger canvas for apps like Final Cut Pro or Keynote.

Accessory makers are already scrambling. The distinctive wide aspect ratio when closed will require entirely new case designs, screen protectors and even car mounts. Early videos circulating alongside Dickson's leak show the dummy hinge opening smoothly, though real-world durability testing remains months away.

Wall Street has taken notice. Apple shares have remained steady in recent trading as investors weigh the foldable's potential to open new revenue streams. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives has called the iPhone Fold "the most significant hardware overhaul in the product's history," predicting it could help Apple reclaim momentum in a maturing smartphone market.

Critics, however, caution that the wide, squat design may feel awkward in one-handed use compared with traditional iPhones. Some early reactions on X and Threads suggested the closed Fold is "too fat" or "too wide to palm easily." Others noted the absence of MagSafe in the dummy, though that feature could still appear in final units.

Apple has remained silent on the leak, as is standard. The company typically declines to comment on unannounced products. Still, the rapid spread of the images underscores the intense global interest in how Cupertino will reinvent the phone that has defined its business for nearly two decades.

For now, the dummies offer a tantalizing preview. When the iPhone Fold finally reaches store shelves — whether in September or December — it will face stiff competition from increasingly refined Android foldables. Yet Apple's track record suggests the device will emphasize software integration, build quality and ecosystem lock-in over raw specs.

As production ramps up in Asia, accessory factories are gearing up and consumers are already debating whether the wide-screen experience justifies the premium price. One thing is certain: after years of speculation and renders, the iPhone Fold is no longer a rumor. It has physical form, and its size is unlike anything Apple has shipped before.