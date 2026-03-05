Apple unveiled the MacBook Neo on March 4, 2026, during its week-long product rollout, introducing an all-new, ultra-affordable laptop that brings the core Mac experience to a breakthrough price point of $599. Powered by the A18 Pro chip from the iPhone 16 Pro series, the 13-inch device targets students, first-time buyers, and budget-conscious users while maintaining premium build quality and Apple Intelligence features.

The announcement capped a busy week that included the iPhone 17e, M4 iPad Air, M5 MacBook Air and Pro models, and a refreshed Studio Display lineup. Here's what you need to know about the MacBook Neo, Apple's most accessible laptop ever.

1. **Breakthrough Pricing Starts at $599**

The MacBook Neo launches at $599 in the U.S., with education pricing dropping to $499. This makes it Apple's lowest-priced laptop by a wide margin — $500 less than the MacBook Air — positioning it to compete directly with midrange Windows PCs and Chromebooks. Pre-orders opened immediately on March 4, with availability beginning March 11 in over 70 countries.

2. **A18 Pro Chip Delivers Surprising Performance**

Unlike traditional Macs with M-series silicon, the Neo runs on the A18 Pro chip, featuring a 6-core CPU (2 performance, 4 efficiency cores), 5-core GPU with hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and a 16-core Neural Engine. Apple claims up to 50% faster everyday tasks like web browsing and up to 3x quicker on-device AI workloads compared to the latest Intel Core Ultra 5 PCs. It supports Apple Intelligence features seamlessly, including advanced photo editing and AI tools across apps.

3. **Vibrant Color Options Stand Out**

The MacBook Neo comes in four eye-catching colors: blush (soft pink), indigo (deep blue), silver (classic), and citrus (fresh yellow-green). The durable aluminum enclosure matches the vibrant hues, echoing the fun aesthetics of past colorful Apple products like the iMac G3 or iBook era, but in a modern, premium form.

4. **13-Inch Liquid Retina Display Brings Vivid Visuals**

The 13-inch Liquid Retina screen offers high resolution (2,408 x 1,506), 500 nits brightness, and support for 1 billion colors. It delivers sharp, vibrant visuals for streaming, browsing, creative work, and everyday use, with reduced glare for better viewing in varied lighting.

5. **All-Day Battery Life and Efficient Design**

Apple touts up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge, enabled by the power-efficient A18 Pro and optimized macOS Tahoe. The slim, lightweight build prioritizes portability without sacrificing endurance, making it ideal for students or mobile users.

6. **Premium Build with Familiar Mac Features**

The MacBook Neo features Apple's renowned Magic Keyboard for comfortable typing, a large Multi-Touch trackpad supporting intuitive gestures, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, dual microphones, and dual side-firing speakers with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support. It includes two USB-C ports (one USB 3, one USB 2), a headphone jack, and MagSafe charging in color-matched variants.

7. **macOS Tahoe and Seamless Ecosystem Integration**

Running macOS Tahoe, the Neo offers built-in apps like Safari, Messages, Pages, and Calendar, plus deep iPhone continuity features. It fully supports Apple Intelligence for on-device AI tasks, ensuring a future-proof experience despite the mobile-derived chip.

8. **Strategic Positioning Below MacBook Air**

The Neo slots below the MacBook Air in Apple's lineup, serving as an entry point for new users while preserving premium quality. It avoids compromises like a backlit keyboard in base models or haptic trackpad in some configs, but delivers strong value through efficient hardware and build.

9. **Accidental Leak Built Hype**

Apple briefly posted a regulatory document for the "MacBook Neo" (Model A3404) on its compliance site March 3, sparking widespread speculation before removal. The leak confirmed the name and fueled excitement ahead of the March 4 "special Apple Experience" events in New York, London, and Shanghai, where hands-on demos showcased the device.

10. **Aims to Expand Mac Accessibility**

Apple positions the Neo as making "the magic of Mac" accessible to millions, targeting education markets, emerging users, and those seeking an affordable premium alternative. Early reviews praise its surprising build quality, performance for the price, and vibrant design, with analysts viewing it as a smart move to grow market share amid economic pressures.

The MacBook Neo represents Apple's boldest step yet into the budget laptop segment, blending iPhone-derived efficiency with Mac polish. As pre-orders surge and devices ship March 11, it could redefine expectations for entry-level computing in the Apple ecosystem.