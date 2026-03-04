The U.S. Air Force's B-1B Lancer, nicknamed the "Bone," has surged back into the spotlight with its high-profile strikes deep inside Iran as part of Operation Epic Fury, the ongoing U.S.-led campaign against Iranian military infrastructure in early March 2026.

On March 2, 2026, U.S. Central Command confirmed that B-1B Lancers flew nonstop from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota to target ballistic missile sites and command-and-control centers in Iran. The mission, involving multiple bombers, marked a shift from initial stealth B-2 Spirit operations to the Lancer's high-payload, supersonic capability, signaling established air superiority and the ability to deliver massive conventional ordnance.

The deployment underscores the B-1B's enduring role as a long-range strike platform amid escalating tensions. Here are 10 essential facts about the B-1B Lancer in 2026:

1. **Supersonic Speed and Massive Payload** — The B-1B reaches Mach 1.25 (about 900 mph at altitude) and carries up to 75,000 pounds of ordnance — the largest conventional payload in the Air Force inventory. It can haul 24 AGM-158 JASSM standoff missiles, JDAMs, cluster munitions or hypersonic weapons in ongoing upgrades.

2. **Variable-Sweep Wings for Versatility** — Its swing-wing design allows swept-back configuration for high-speed dashes and forward extension for low-altitude efficiency and loiter time, blending speed, range and maneuverability.

3. **Crew and Design Origins** — Four crew members — pilot, copilot and two weapon systems officers — operate the variable-geometry bomber, originally developed in the 1970s as a low-level nuclear penetrator before shifting to conventional missions post-Cold War.

4. **Key Specifications** — Powered by four General Electric F101-GE-102 afterburning turbofans (30,000+ pounds thrust each), it spans 137 feet with wings extended (79 feet swept), measures 146 feet long, stands 34 feet high, and has a maximum takeoff weight of 477,000 pounds with intercontinental range.

5. **Recent Upgrades for Modern Threats** — The Air Force pursues the "Super Bomber" configuration in 2026, including the Load Adaptable Modular (LAM) pylon program restoring external hardpoints for 50% more standoff weapons and integration of hypersonic missiles like the AGM-183A, bridging to the B-21 Raider.

6. **Combat Proven Across Decades** — The B-1B debuted in combat during the 1991 Gulf War and supported operations in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria and recent 2026 actions in Venezuela and Iran, often flying ultra-long missions with aerial refueling.

7. **Ellsworth and Dyess Squadrons** — Active units operate from Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota, and Dyess AFB, Texas. The March 2 Iran strikes launched directly from Ellsworth, demonstrating transcontinental reach without forward basing initially.

8. **Non-Stealth but Survivable Design** — While lacking full-aspect stealth like the B-2, the B-1B incorporates reduced radar cross-section features and excels in post-air-defense-suppression environments, as seen in Epic Fury after initial B-2 strikes cleared threats.

9. **Long-Range Missions Highlight Endurance** — Recent Iran sorties lasted up to 37 hours round-trip with refueling, showcasing the bomber's global strike capability. U.K. approval for Diego Garcia and RAF Fairford basing now shortens future missions.

10. **Bridge to B-21 Raider** — With about 45 airframes in service as of 2026, the B-1B serves as a high-volume "bomb truck" until the stealth B-21 fully replaces it around 2036-2038, maintaining U.S. long-range bomber capacity amid peer threats.

The B-1B's involvement in Operation Epic Fury — following B-2 strikes — highlights its role in degrading Iran's ballistic missile arsenal after air defenses were neutralized. Analysts note the transition to the Lancer allows sustained, high-volume precision strikes once superiority is achieved.

As the conflict widens, the "Bone" remains a cornerstone of U.S. power projection, blending Cold War origins with modern upgrades for 21st-century warfare.