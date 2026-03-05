Apple refreshed its MacBook lineup in early March 2026 with the introduction of M5-powered models, bringing enhanced performance, expanded AI capabilities, doubled base storage in many configurations, and next-generation wireless connectivity. The updates arrived during a busy week of announcements that included the iPhone 17e, M4 iPad Air, MacBook Neo, and new Studio Displays.

The M5 series builds on Apple's silicon evolution, offering faster CPUs, advanced GPUs with Neural Accelerators in each core, and significant on-device AI improvements. Here's what you need to know about the new MacBook Air with M5 and MacBook Pro models featuring M5 Pro and M5 Max.

1. **MacBook Air M5 Brings Exceptional Everyday Performance**

The 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air now feature the base M5 chip, delivering a faster CPU and next-generation GPU for smoother workflows in creative tasks, multitasking, and AI-driven features. Apple highlights the M5's ability to handle complex on-device AI, making the world's most popular laptop even more capable for students, professionals, and everyday users.

2. **Doubled Base Storage and Faster SSDs**

All M5 MacBook Air models start with 512GB of storage — double the previous generation's 256GB base — and use faster SSD technology for up to 2x quicker read/write speeds. Configurations reach up to 4TB, allowing users to store more files, photos, videos, and projects locally without relying on cloud services.

3. **Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 via Apple's N1 Chip**

Apple's custom N1 wireless chip powers Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 in the new MacBooks, providing faster, more reliable connections with lower latency. This upgrade supports seamless streaming, file transfers, and accessory pairing in crowded networks or on the go.

4. **Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life on MacBook Air**

The M5 MacBook Air maintains its class-leading efficiency, offering up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. Combined with the thin, light aluminum design, Liquid Retina display, 12MP Center Stage camera, Spatial Audio speakers, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports (supporting up to two external displays), it remains ideal for all-day use.

5. **M5 Pro and M5 Max Power the MacBook Pro Line**

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models debut with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, featuring the world's fastest CPU core, advanced GPUs with per-core Neural Accelerators, higher unified memory bandwidth, and up to 4x AI performance gains over prior generations — and 8x over M1 models. These enable demanding pro workflows like video editing, 3D rendering, machine learning, and advanced AI tasks directly on the device.

6. **Increased Base Storage and Faster SSDs in Pros**

M5 Pro MacBook Pros start at 1TB storage, while M5 Max models begin at 2TB. SSD performance doubles in speed compared to previous generations, accelerating file access, app launches, and large project handling for creatives and developers.

7. **Thunderbolt 5, Liquid Retina XDR, and Pro Features**

The MacBook Pro lineup includes Thunderbolt 5 ports for ultra-fast data transfer, a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display with optional nano-texture glass to reduce glare, up to 24 hours of battery life, a 12MP Center Stage camera, studio-quality mics, a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio, and support for macOS Tahoe and Apple Intelligence.

8. **Pricing Reflects Upgrades and Storage Boosts**

The 13-inch MacBook Air with M5 starts at $1,099 (education $999), and the 15-inch at $1,299 (education $1,199) — a $100 increase from prior models due to doubled storage and other enhancements. MacBook Pro pricing begins at $2,199 for the 14-inch M5 Pro, $2,699 for the 16-inch M5 Pro, $3,599 for the 14-inch M5 Max, and $3,899 for the 16-inch M5 Max, with education discounts available.

9. **Pre-Order and Availability Timeline**

Pre-orders for all M5 MacBooks opened March 4, 2026, at 6:15 a.m. PST via apple.com and the Apple Store app in dozens of countries. Devices began shipping and arriving in Apple Stores and authorized resellers on March 11, 2026. Color options include sky blue, midnight, starlight, and silver for Air models, and space black and silver for Pros.

10. **Focus on AI and Future-Proofing**

The M5 series emphasizes on-device Apple Intelligence for privacy-focused AI features, faster processing for creative and professional apps, and ecosystem integration. With no major design changes, the refresh prioritizes internal upgrades to keep MacBooks competitive in a PC market emphasizing AI capabilities and efficiency.

The M5 MacBooks arrive amid strong demand for powerful, portable computing, positioning Apple to maintain leadership in laptops for education, business, and creative work. Early hands-on reports praise the performance gains and storage improvements, though some note the price bumps for base models.

As availability ramps up, these updates reinforce Apple's commitment to silicon innovation and user-centric enhancements in its flagship portable lineup.