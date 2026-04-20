CUPERTINO, California — As anticipation builds for Apple's first foldable smartphone, expected to launch as the iPhone Ultra in September 2026, early leaks and analyst reports highlight a device poised to redefine premium mobile computing with innovative form factor, near-crease-free displays and powerful internals.

The book-style foldable, set to join the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max lineup, promises to blend the portability of a smartphone with the productivity of a small tablet. With a rumored starting price north of $2,000, the iPhone Ultra targets users seeking the ultimate convergence device. Here are 10 compelling reasons why tech enthusiasts and power users may want to consider purchasing Apple's ambitious new flagship when it arrives.

1. Revolutionary Book-Style Design with Passport-Like Form Factor

The iPhone Ultra is expected to feature a wider, more square "passport-style" shape when closed, offering better one-handed use and pocketability than tall, narrow competitors. When unfolded, it transforms into a spacious inner display ideal for multitasking, reading or watching content without the bulk of carrying a separate tablet.

2. Virtually Crease-Free 7.8-Inch Inner Display

One of the biggest pain points for existing foldables is the visible crease. Apple is reportedly investing heavily in new materials and hinge technology to deliver a nearly invisible crease on the 7.8-inch inner OLED panel. This could make the unfolded experience feel closer to a traditional flat screen, enhancing immersion for videos, games and productivity apps.

3. Functional 5.5-Inch Outer Screen for Quick Tasks

Users won't need to unfold the device for simple actions like checking notifications, replying to messages or taking quick photos. The outer display, around 5.5 inches, provides a practical phone-like experience while maintaining the device's compact folded profile.

4. Ultra-Thin Profile at Just 4.5mm Unfolded

Despite the complex mechanics, the iPhone Ultra is rumored to measure only about 4.5mm thick when open — potentially Apple's thinnest iPhone ever. This slimness, combined with a closed thickness of roughly 9-10mm, addresses common complaints about bulkiness in foldable phones while delivering premium feel.

5. Advanced Titanium Frame and Liquid Metal Hinge

Durability concerns have plagued early foldables. Apple is said to use a hybrid titanium-aluminum chassis for strength and lightness, paired with a sophisticated hinge possibly incorporating liquid metal or amorphous alloys. This engineering focus aims for smoother operation and long-term reliability through hundreds of thousands of folds.

6. Return of Touch ID for Reliable Authentication

Facing challenges with under-display sensors on a foldable, Apple may replace Face ID with Touch ID integrated into the power button. This could offer faster, more consistent unlocking across both inner and outer displays, especially in varied lighting or when wearing masks or sunglasses.

7. Powerful A20 Pro Chip and Ample RAM for Demanding Tasks

Powered by Apple's next-generation A20 Pro on a 2-nanometer process and up to 12GB of RAM, the iPhone Ultra should deliver significant gains in speed, efficiency and AI capabilities. The larger unfolded screen will shine for split-screen multitasking, professional video editing, high-end gaming and advanced Apple Intelligence features.

8. Dual 48MP Camera System Optimized for Dual Modes

Photography remains a strength for Apple devices. The iPhone Ultra is expected to feature a dual rear 48MP setup (wide and ultrawide) arranged horizontally, plus front cameras suited for both folded and unfolded use. This configuration could deliver pro-level imaging while adapting seamlessly to the device's versatile form factor.

9. Massive Battery for Extended All-Day Use

Foldables typically face battery challenges due to dual screens. The iPhone Ultra is rumored to pack one of the largest batteries in iPhone history, potentially 5,400mAh to 5,800mAh. Combined with efficient hardware, this could provide exceptional endurance for productivity sessions, media consumption or travel without frequent charging.

10. Seamless iOS Optimization and Ecosystem Integration

Apple's greatest advantage may lie in software. iOS 27 is expected to include tailored features for foldables, such as improved app continuity when unfolding, enhanced multitasking gestures and better support for productivity tools. Deep integration with the broader Apple ecosystem — including continuity with Mac, iPad and Watch — could make the iPhone Ultra feel like a true multi-device hub rather than just another phone.

Beyond these highlights, the iPhone Ultra represents Apple's long-awaited entry into a category it has studied carefully. While competitors like Samsung have iterated on foldables for years, Apple is positioned to address common shortcomings with its signature attention to detail, premium materials and refined user experience.

Early dummy units and supply chain reports suggest Apple has ordered significant volumes of foldable displays, indicating serious commitment despite past delays in the project. Some analysts note potential minor production tweaks that could shift full availability slightly later in 2026 or into early 2027, but the September announcement window remains the consensus target.

For prospective buyers, the high price tag — likely starting around $2,000 or more depending on storage — positions the iPhone Ultra as a luxury device for those who value innovation and versatility. Early adopters may appreciate the novelty of a phone that doubles as a mini-tablet, while professionals could benefit from expanded screen real estate for emails, documents or creative work on the go.

Critics caution that real-world durability, crease visibility under various lighting and software maturity will only be confirmed upon release. Battery life in heavy dual-screen use and the longevity of the hinge mechanism will also be key tests. Still, the combination of rumored specs suggests Apple aims to deliver a polished product that feels less like an experiment and more like a natural evolution.

As September 2026 approaches, more concrete details may emerge through regulatory filings or developer previews. In the meantime, the iPhone Ultra rumor mill underscores Apple's willingness to push boundaries in a maturing smartphone market where incremental upgrades have become the norm.

Whether the device ultimately justifies its premium cost will depend on individual needs. For users tired of switching between phone and tablet, or those seeking the latest in mobile form-factor innovation backed by Apple's ecosystem, the iPhone Ultra could represent a compelling upgrade. For others content with traditional slab designs, the standard iPhone 18 Pro lineup may suffice.

As the tech world watches closely, Apple's foldable ambitions could accelerate mainstream adoption of the category while setting new standards for quality and refinement. With its blend of cutting-edge hardware and thoughtful software, the iPhone Ultra has the potential to become not just another phone, but a versatile daily companion that adapts to how people actually use their devices in 2026 and beyond.