Fidium Fiber customers began reporting internet outages Wednesday morning, according to outage-tracking service Downdetector, adding the fiber internet provider to a growing list of services facing user-reported disruptions this week.

Downdetector said user reports indicating problems with Fidium Fiber began climbing at 9:56 a.m. Eastern time, prompting the hashtag #FidiumFiberDown to circulate on social media as affected customers sought to confirm whether the outage was isolated to their area or part of a broader service disruption. As of Wednesday morning, Fidium Fiber's parent company had not issued a public statement addressing the reports.

About Fidium Fiber

Fidium Fiber is the consumer-facing internet brand of Consolidated Communications, a telecommunications provider that completed its rebrand to the Fidium name in September 2025. The company offers 100% fiber-optic internet service to residential customers using XGS-PON technology, delivering symmetrical multi-gigabit speeds without data caps or long-term contracts in many of its markets.

The brand first launched in late 2021 in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, the three states where Consolidated Communications historically held its largest residential customer base. The service later expanded in 2022 to five additional states, including California, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Texas and Illinois, growing its footprint into suburban markets such as Sacramento and Elk Grove in California, the Greater Mankato area of Minnesota, and Pittsburgh-area communities including Gibsonia, Cranberry Township and Wexford in Pennsylvania. By early this year, Fidium reported passing more than 260,000 homes and businesses in Maine alone, with continued expansion into areas including Bar Harbor and Mount Desert.

Today, Fidium operates across more than 20 states, offering internet plans ranging from an entry-level 50 Mbps tier to symmetrical multi-gigabit service, all delivered over its fiber network.

A pattern of recent service issues

Wednesday's reports follow a series of previous outages affecting Fidium Fiber's network in recent weeks. According to outage-tracking service StatusGator, the company experienced a detected service disruption as recently as July 17, when internet service became unavailable for a period of time. Earlier incidents included a 35-minute outage detected on June 30, a roughly 85-minute internet service disruption on June 9, and a phone service outage lasting more than two hours in late May. None of those previous incidents, according to available tracking data, were officially acknowledged by the company at the time they occurred.

That pattern, of user-reported outages appearing on tracking services without a formal statement from the provider, is not unusual among regional internet service providers, which frequently lack the kind of dedicated public status pages maintained by larger national telecommunications companies.

How outages are tracked

Downdetector and similar services compile outage data primarily from user-submitted reports rather than direct access to a provider's internal network monitoring systems. As a result, a rise in reported issues reflects customer experience rather than a confirmed technical diagnosis from the company itself. Outage-tracking platforms typically escalate a service to "outage" status only once the volume of reports significantly exceeds the typical baseline for that time of day, helping distinguish a broader network problem from issues affecting only a small number of individual customers.

Because Fidium Fiber does not maintain a live, public-facing outage map of its own, customers experiencing service problems are often left piecing together information through crowdsourced trackers like Downdetector or by contacting the company's support line directly, rather than checking an official status dashboard.

What affected customers can do

Fidium Fiber's support materials note that customers using the company's Fidium Attune WiFi app can check the health and status of their connection directly, and the app is designed to alert users if a problem is detected, including issues stemming from a power outage rather than the network itself. According to the company, WiFi connections should reconnect automatically once an underlying electrical issue is resolved.

For customers who have already attempted basic troubleshooting steps without success, Fidium Fiber directs users to its customer support line for further assistance in diagnosing and resolving service issues.

A broader week of connectivity disruptions

Wednesday's Fidium Fiber reports arrive amid a broader stretch of service disruptions reported across multiple platforms and providers this week, including separate outage reports affecting Facebook and Instagram earlier in the day. While there is no indication the issues are related, given that Fidium operates its own independent fiber infrastructure separate from Meta's platforms, the clustering of unrelated service disruptions in a short window has nonetheless drawn attention from users tracking outage reports across multiple services simultaneously.

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What we don't yet know

As of Wednesday morning, the scope, cause and expected duration of the reported Fidium Fiber outage remained unclear, and it was not immediately known which specific states or markets were most affected. Given the company's history of not formally acknowledging shorter service disruptions, it remains possible that Wednesday's reports could resolve without an official statement from Fidium, consistent with the pattern seen in several of the company's previous outages this year.

What to watch for

Customers looking for updates on the status of their service are encouraged to check live outage-tracking platforms directly, use the Fidium Attune app to monitor their specific connection, or contact customer support if problems persist. Given the absence of a public status page from Fidium itself, real-time clarity on the scope of Wednesday's disruption is likely to depend largely on continued user reporting through third-party tracking services rather than any official company communication in the near term.