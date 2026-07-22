Is Claude AI Down Right Now? Anthropic Reports Brief, Scattered Service Disruptions This Week Only

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Claude, the AI chatbot developed by Anthropic, has experienced a series of brief, intermittent service disruptions over the past two days, according to outage-tracking platforms monitoring the service, though the tool has largely remained operational for most users during that period.

According to status-monitoring service StatusGator, Claude experienced several short-lived incidents on Monday and Tuesday, including a period of elevated errors across multiple models beginning at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday that lasted approximately one hour, as well as earlier elevated error periods specifically affecting Anthropic's Haiku 4.5 model. A separate, brief outage was recorded early Tuesday, lasting roughly 31 minutes, according to the same tracking service. StatusGator's most recent check, conducted at 11:18 a.m. UTC Tuesday, found the service operational, though the platform noted 59 user-submitted outage reports over the preceding 24 hours.

Scattered reports across multiple tracking platforms

Other outage-monitoring services reported similar, generally minor disruptions. Community discussion boards on DesignTAXI noted rising outage reports on Downdetector beginning around 9:56 p.m. Eastern time Sunday night, with additional reports continuing into Monday and Tuesday. Separately, monitoring service Pulsetic flagged a minor issue beginning around 1:04 p.m. UTC Tuesday, noting that the issue had since been identified with a fix in progress, according to the platform's tracking data.

By contrast, status-tracking site Entireweb reported that Claude was "operating normally" as of its most recent check Monday, recording 118 user reports over the preceding 24 hours, with only a small number of those reports occurring within the final hour before the check, suggesting any issues affecting the service were relatively contained and short-lived rather than reflecting a sustained, widespread outage.

A pattern of brief, recurring incidents

Data compiled by StatusGator shows Claude has experienced a series of short-duration incidents over recent weeks, most lasting under two hours and affecting specific components or models rather than the service as a whole. Recorded incidents have included issues such as messages failing to send within the Claude AI desktop application, temporary unavailability of chat history and project access, and periods of elevated API error rates affecting specific models, including Anthropic's Fable 5 and Sonnet 5 systems.

Separately, StatusGator's tracking of Anthropic's broader Claude Code product, a tool used by software developers, noted a partial outage affecting several components, including Claude Console, Claude Cowork and claude.ai, though the platform indicated that issue had since been resolved following seven user-submitted reports over the prior 24-hour period.

What typically causes these disruptions

Brief, scattered service disruptions of the kind reported this week are common across major AI chatbot platforms, often stemming from backend infrastructure issues, elevated demand on specific underlying models, or targeted technical problems affecting individual product components rather than the service as a whole. Given the complexity of large-scale AI systems, which typically rely on multiple interconnected models and infrastructure layers, momentary spikes in error rates affecting one specific model or feature do not necessarily indicate a broader systemic failure across the entire platform.

How outage tracking works

Services like StatusGator, Downdetector, Pulsetic and Entireweb rely primarily on a combination of user-submitted reports and automated monitoring systems that continuously check a given service's response times and availability. Because these platforms depend heavily on real-time user input, the reported scale of an outage can sometimes fluctuate quickly, with report volumes rising and falling within a short window as issues are identified and resolved, or as affected users regain access to the service.

What users experiencing issues should do

Users who encounter difficulties accessing Claude are generally advised to first check whether the issue is specific to their individual device, browser or network connection before assuming a broader service-wide problem is underway. If problems persist across multiple attempts or devices, checking official outage-tracking platforms or Anthropic's own status page can help confirm whether a wider service disruption is currently affecting other users as well.

A service that has remained largely reliable overall

Despite the scattered incidents reported this week, the overall pattern reflected in tracking data suggests Claude has remained largely operational and reliable for the vast majority of users throughout the period in question, with individual incidents generally resolving within minutes to a couple of hours rather than persisting as extended, widespread outages.

What comes next

As of the most recent available status checks, Claude appears to be functioning normally for most users, with tracking services showing no signs of an ongoing, large-scale outage at this time. Given the recurring pattern of brief, model-specific incidents observed over the past several weeks, users experiencing occasional errors or slow response times may continue to see intermittent disruptions, though historical data suggests such issues have consistently been resolved relatively quickly rather than developing into extended service outages.