Honda Confirms 2026 Japan Launch Dates for Retro Inline-Four CB400 Super Four and CBR400R E-Clutch Bikes

Honda has confirmed production and delivery dates for two long-anticipated small-capacity motorcycles, the CB400 Super Four E-Clutch and the fully faired CBR400R Four E-Clutch, both of which will begin arriving at select Japanese dealerships later this summer, marking the revival of one of the company's most iconic naked-bike platforms.

According to Honda Japan, the naked CB400 Super Four E-Clutch will reach select "Dream" dealerships first, on August 21, with the sportier CBR400R Four E-Clutch following roughly one month later, on September 18. Pricing for the two models has also been confirmed, with the CB400 Super Four E-Clutch set at 998,800 Japanese yen, or roughly £4,600, while the more expensive CBR400R Four E-Clutch will carry a price tag of 1,199,000 yen, approximately £5,500. That places the CBR400R Four E-Clutch in similar pricing territory to competitors such as QJMotor's SRK 421 RR, which retails for £5,299 in comparable markets.

Both motorcycles are built around a newly developed, liquid-cooled 399cc inline four-cylinder engine, a configuration that has become increasingly rare at this displacement, since singles and twins are far more common among smaller-capacity motorcycles today. According to figures reported by Gear Patrol, the engine produces a claimed 57.2 horsepower at 11,500 rpm and 28 lb-ft of torque at 9,750 rpm, with the CBR400R Four E-Clutch weighing in at roughly 412 pounds. Japanese motorcycle outlet Webike Plus reported the engine's output as 58 PS, describing it as a 2 PS improvement over the previous-generation CB400 Super Four powerplant.

Both models are paired with Honda's E-Clutch system, a semi-automatic clutch technology the company first introduced in 2024 and has since rolled out across a range of models, from the larger Transalp adventure bike to the smaller Rebel 300 cruiser. E-Clutch allows riders to pull away from a stop and shift gears without manually operating a clutch lever, while still preserving the feel and control of a traditional manual gearbox for riders who prefer to operate the clutch themselves. The system is paired with a throttle-by-wire setup on both new models, giving Honda's engineers additional flexibility over power delivery and rider-assist features. Both bikes also share a five-inch, full-color TFT display equipped with Honda's RoadSync connectivity function, allowing riders to pair their smartphones for navigation, call and music integration while riding.

The CB400 Super Four nameplate carries significant history within Honda's lineup. The original version of the motorcycle first went on sale in 1992 and remained in production for three decades, until it was discontinued in October 2022. During that run, the CB400 Super Four became one of the most popular motorcycles in Japanese history, a success driven in large part by the country's licensing and tax regulations, which favor motorcycles with engine displacements under 400cc. That regulatory backdrop continues to make the 400cc class commercially significant in Japan today, giving Honda a clear incentive to revive the platform even as larger-displacement motorcycles have dominated headlines in other global markets.

Honda first previewed both new models as concept motorcycles at the 42nd Osaka Motorcycle Show earlier this year, under the banner "Next Stage CB," a design philosophy aimed at bringing Honda's classic naked-bike styling into a modern era while preserving key visual elements from the original 1992 model, including its round headlight and exposed frame styling. The naked CB400 Super Four draws additional styling inspiration from Honda's larger CB1000F model, while the fully faired CBR400R Four takes a more aggressive design approach, with sharper bodywork intended to position it as a direct rival to the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R, a bike that has largely had the small-capacity four-cylinder sportbike segment to itself in recent years.

Despite strong interest from enthusiasts, Honda has not yet confirmed whether either model will be sold outside Japan, including in the United Kingdom, where demand for smaller-capacity motorcycles has grown steadily in recent years. A Honda spokesperson told Motorcycle News the company had "no comment to make at the moment on possible future additions to our European line-up," leaving open the possibility that both bikes could eventually reach additional markets without confirming any specific timeline.

Industry observers have pointed to the current strength of the small-capacity segment in markets like the United Kingdom as a reason Honda could ultimately look to expand availability beyond Japan. The Honda GB350S, a smaller-capacity model already sold in the UK, has been one of the most popular bikes in its category across all motorcycle segments over the past two years, suggesting a receptive market exists for additional small-displacement Honda models should the company choose to expand distribution. Rising interest in the broader small four-cylinder category, fueled in part by bikes like the Kawasaki ZX-4RR and the upcoming QJMotor SRK421RR, has further strengthened the case that UK dealers could see meaningful customer demand for the CB400 Super Four E-Clutch and CBR400R Four E-Clutch if Honda ultimately brings them to market outside Japan.

Both motorcycles are also closely related to versions of the platform already sold in China at a slightly larger 502cc displacement, according to reporting from Motorcycles.News, with Honda having filed related trademarks in multiple markets worldwide, another signal that broader international availability remains a possibility even without a confirmed release plan.

For now, Japanese buyers will be the first to gain access to both new models, with the naked CB400 Super Four E-Clutch arriving in dealerships next month ahead of the more aggressively styled CBR400R Four E-Clutch in September. Whether the rest of the world eventually gets a chance to buy either motorcycle remains an open question, one that will likely depend on how strongly the bikes perform in their home market and how much international demand continues to build in the meantime.