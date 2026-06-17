DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford Motor Company has implemented daily engine teardown programs at every manufacturing plant as part of a broader effort to strengthen quality control and address persistent recall issues that have plagued the automaker in recent years.

The initiative replaces a previous 90-day teardown schedule and aims to identify potential problems earlier in the production process. Neil Wilson, manager of the Ford Essex engine plant responsible for the 5.0L V8 Coyote and 6.8L and 7.3L V8 engines, described the change during a discussion with Road & Track. According to Wilson, the daily practice, which began after Valencia Assembly plant unofficially adopted it with positive results, has already contributed to declining warranty claims and fewer recalls.

Ford has faced criticism for issuing the most recalls of any automaker in the United States for about six years. The company acknowledges that lax quality standards on older vehicles contributed to these issues but maintains that newer models benefit from increased scrutiny across all aspects of production. The daily teardowns represent a proactive step to catch defects before vehicles reach customers.

The program involves selecting an engine from the assembly line each day for complete disassembly and analysis. This allows engineers to examine components for wear, manufacturing inconsistencies or design flaws that might not appear in simulated testing. Ford is also using artificial intelligence to determine which specific engine should be pulled for teardown, optimizing the process for maximum insight.

This approach follows statements from Ford COO Kumar Galhotra about changes to the company's testing regime. The automaker now tests engines until failure rather than stopping at predetermined mileage intervals, a shift credited with improving quality on late-model vehicles.

Addressing Long-Standing Quality Challenges

Ford's quality issues have been well-documented, with multiple high-profile recalls affecting millions of vehicles. The company has worked to improve supplier standards, barring companies with poor quality records from future contracts. The daily teardown program extends this focus to internal processes, aiming to prevent problems from reaching the market.

The Essex engine plant serves as a key example. As the facility responsible for several high-volume V8 engines used across Ford's lineup, its adoption of daily teardowns sets a standard for other plants. Wilson noted that the previous quarterly schedule sometimes delayed identification of emerging issues, whereas daily analysis provides more timely feedback for production adjustments.

The initiative comes as Ford navigates a competitive automotive landscape increasingly focused on reliability and customer satisfaction. Electric vehicle transitions, supply chain pressures and evolving consumer expectations have heightened the importance of robust quality assurance. By catching issues early, Ford hopes to reduce warranty costs, protect its brand reputation and build long-term customer loyalty.

Broader Industry Context

Ford's move reflects wider trends in automotive manufacturing where real-time quality monitoring is gaining prominence. Many manufacturers are investing in advanced analytics and predictive maintenance to minimize defects. The use of AI in selecting engines for teardown at Ford demonstrates how data-driven approaches can enhance traditional quality control methods.

The auto industry has faced increased scrutiny over recall management in recent years. Regulators and consumers demand greater transparency and faster responses to safety concerns. Ford's daily teardown program, combined with stricter supplier standards, signals a commitment to addressing these expectations proactively.

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Other automakers have implemented similar rigorous testing protocols, particularly as vehicles incorporate more complex electronics and software. The shift from periodic to continuous monitoring helps manufacturers adapt to faster production cycles and more stringent safety requirements.

Impact on Production and Workforce

Implementing daily teardowns requires additional resources and trained personnel to conduct thorough analyses without disrupting overall output. Ford has restructured teams to accommodate the new process, emphasizing efficiency gains that offset the added workload. The company maintains that these changes support long-term profitability goals by reducing post-sale costs associated with recalls and warranty claims.

The Essex plant's success with the program has encouraged its expansion across Ford's global manufacturing network. This standardization aims to ensure consistent quality regardless of production location, addressing previous variations that sometimes led to regional issues.

Financial and Strategic Implications

Ford has accumulated significant losses in recent years while investing in electric vehicles and autonomous technology. Reaching profitability targets depends on controlling costs and improving product reliability. The daily teardown initiative aligns with these goals by minimizing expensive recalls and enhancing customer satisfaction, which can drive repeat business and brand loyalty.

Analysts view the program as a positive step toward operational excellence. By identifying and resolving issues before vehicles leave the factory, Ford can reduce financial exposure and strengthen its competitive position against rivals with stronger quality reputations.

The automaker's focus on supplier quality further supports this strategy. Preventing companies with poor records from bidding on contracts helps maintain higher standards throughout the supply chain, reducing the risk of component-related defects.

Consumer Perspective and Future Outlook

For consumers, Ford's quality initiatives could translate to greater confidence in vehicle reliability and fewer unexpected repair costs. The company has acknowledged past shortcomings and is working to rebuild trust through transparent communication and tangible improvements.

As the automotive industry continues evolving toward electrification and advanced driver assistance systems, rigorous quality control becomes increasingly important. Ford's daily engine teardown program positions the company to meet these demands while addressing historical challenges.

The initiative is part of a broader transformation at Ford aimed at sustainable profitability and innovation leadership. By combining traditional manufacturing expertise with data analytics and AI, the automaker seeks to create vehicles that meet modern consumer expectations for safety, performance and dependability.

Ford's progress will be closely watched by industry observers and investors. Successful implementation of the daily teardown program, along with other quality enhancements, could mark a turning point in the company's reputation and financial performance.

As 2026 advances, Ford's commitment to these measures reflects recognition that quality remains fundamental to long-term success in the competitive automotive market. The daily engine teardowns represent a practical step toward preventing issues rather than managing them after they occur, potentially setting a new standard for manufacturing excellence.