Toyota, Nissan and Honda Suffer Steep China Sales Declines as Homegrown EV Makers Surge Ahead This Year

Japan's three largest automakers are losing ground rapidly in China, the world's largest auto market, as homegrown electric vehicle manufacturers accelerate past them and reshape the competitive landscape that Japanese brands once dominated.

Sharp declines across the board

Toyota, Nissan and Honda all posted double-digit sales declines in China during the first half of 2026, according to Japan's Kyodo News and China's state-run Global Times. Toyota's sales totaled 694,700 vehicles, down 17.1% from the same period a year earlier. Nissan's sales fell 15% to 237,000 vehicles. Honda suffered the steepest decline, with sales plunging 34.7% to 205,800 vehicles, extending a streak of year-over-year monthly declines that has now stretched 29 consecutive months through June.

Honda's struggles have been particularly acute at the brand level. Its joint venture GAC Honda saw sales fall 46% year-over-year, while Dongfeng Honda's sales dropped 22%. In June alone, Honda's retail sales in China plunged 44.5% year-over-year. The severity of the decline has prompted structural changes within the company: GAC Honda's Huangpu plant in Guangzhou, which has produced models including the ZR-V and Fit, is scheduled to end production this June, while Dongfeng Honda's Wuhan plant is expected to close in 2027. Honda's overall sales volume in China has collapsed from roughly 1.66 million vehicles in 2020 to approximately 650,000 today.

A steep decline in Japanese market share

The combined slump reflects a broader, multiyear erosion of Japanese automakers' position in China. According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, Japanese brands' collective market share in China fell steadily from 24% in 2020 to the single-digit range last year, a five-year collapse that industry analysts describe as a generational shift in the market rather than a temporary downturn.

Falling behind on electrification

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Analysts and industry observers point to Japanese automakers' slow transition to electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles as the central driver of their declining fortunes in China. Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the China Passenger Car Association, offered a blunt assessment of the shift to the Global Times. "Japanese companies relied too heavily on conventional hybrid vehicles and failed to respond properly to changing demand for plug-in hybrids," Cui said, adding that Japanese brands have also lagged in new model development, China-specific product strategies, and smart vehicle features aimed at attracting younger buyers.

That assessment echoes concerns raised in a 2025 report by global consulting firm Roland Berger, which found that Japan's broader auto industry had failed to keep pace with the global shift toward electrification even as other major markets accelerated their transition. The slower pivot has left Japanese brands increasingly reliant on gasoline and conventional hybrid vehicles at a moment when Chinese consumers have rapidly shifted toward pure electric and plug-in hybrid alternatives.

Chinese brands capture the momentum

While Japanese automakers have struggled, Chinese homegrown manufacturers have moved aggressively to capture market share through electric and smart vehicle offerings. According to the China Passenger Car Association, BYD led China's passenger car market with a 13.2% share as of April, followed by Geely and Changan. Newer electric vehicle makers, including Leapmotor and Xiaomi, have also gained visibility in the market, adding further competitive pressure on established automakers, both foreign and domestic.

China's broader new energy vehicle market has continued expanding rapidly even as the overall auto market has softened. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reported that the country produced 7.438 million new energy vehicles and sold 7.446 million in the first half of 2026, both figures surpassing 7 million and marking increases of 6.7% and 7.3%, respectively, from a year earlier. New energy vehicles accounted for 49.6% of total new car sales during the period, with the technology's penetration rate reaching 58.5% as of June, up roughly 13 percentage points from a year earlier. Separate industry tracking had shown that penetration briefly surpassed 60% for the first time in April, underscoring how quickly the shift away from conventional gasoline vehicles has taken hold.

Broader market weakness compounds the pressure

The struggles facing Japanese automakers have also coincided with broader softness across China's overall passenger vehicle market. According to Reuters, China's domestic passenger vehicle sales fell 23.4% year-over-year to 1.62 million units in June, marking the ninth consecutive month of year-over-year decline for the broader market. Rising oil prices tied to tensions in the Middle East have further dampened demand for gasoline-powered vehicles specifically, compounding the challenges already facing Japanese brands that remain more dependent on conventional powertrains than many of their competitors.

German luxury brands face similar headwinds

Japanese automakers are not alone in facing steep declines in China. German luxury manufacturers have also reported significant year-over-year drops, with Mercedes-Benz falling 28%, BMW down 20.4%, and Volkswagen decreasing 25.9% during the same period. The combined sales of Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi were only slightly higher than Volkswagen's China sales alone during the same period a year earlier, according to industry data, illustrating how broadly the shift toward domestic EV brands has squeezed established international automakers across price segments, not just in the mainstream market where Japanese brands have traditionally competed.

A difficult road back

Industry analysts widely agree that reclaiming lost ground in China will not come easily for Japanese automakers. Cui said Chinese homegrown brands have already established a firm position in the electric and smart car markets, making it unlikely that Japanese companies will recover their previous market standing in the near term. Toyota has shown some signs of adaptation, with localized electric vehicle sales in China surging 88% in April, suggesting the company may have more success than its rivals in adjusting its strategy, even as its overall China sales volumes have continued to decline.

With China's new energy vehicle penetration continuing to climb and domestic brands showing no signs of ceding the ground they've gained, Japanese automakers face a critical period in determining whether they can meaningfully accelerate their own electrification strategies or risk further erosion of their once-dominant position in the world's largest auto market. How quickly Toyota, Nissan and Honda can bring competitive electric and plug-in hybrid models specifically tailored to Chinese consumer preferences is likely to shape their trajectory in the market for years to come.