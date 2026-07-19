Read more Tesla Model Y Dominates as Top Selling EV in US 2026 So Far with Strong Sales Lead Over Rivals Tesla Model Y Dominates as Top Selling EV in US 2026 So Far with Strong Sales Lead Over Rivals

The electric pickup truck market has grown considerably more crowded since Tesla's Cybertruck first hit roads, and 2026 has brought a fresh wave of competitors offering everything from higher towing capacity to significantly lower price tags. For buyers drawn to the idea of an electric truck but put off by the Cybertruck's polarizing angular design, here are five alternatives industry reviewers say are worth serious consideration this year.

Rivian R1T. Widely regarded by automotive reviewers as the strongest overall alternative to the Cybertruck currently on the market, the Rivian R1T pairs a distinctive, more conventional truck silhouette with genuinely usable off-road capability and a well-regarded interior. Autoblog's testing found the R1T easy to see out of, free of the driving gimmicks associated with Tesla's truck, and among the most daily-driver-friendly options in its class, even if some testers noted a slightly stiff ride and preferred keeping towing loads closer to 8,000 pounds rather than pushing toward its 11,000-pound rated maximum. U.S. News currently lists the R1T as offering the highest efficiency figures among electric pickups, with EPA-estimated ratings of 85 to 93 MPGe in city driving and 72 to 80 MPGe on the highway for the base 2026 model.

Chevrolet Silverado EV. For buyers prioritizing maximum driving range above all else, the Chevrolet Silverado EV currently leads the electric pickup segment. According to CarGurus, the base Silverado EV equipped with GM's Max Range battery pack, a massive 205-kWh unit, delivers an estimated 493 miles of range for 2026, comfortably outdistancing the Cybertruck's roughly 325-mile range on a full charge. Pricing spans a wide range, from around $55,000 up to nearly $100,000 depending on trim and configuration, giving buyers meaningful flexibility depending on how much range and capability they actually need.

GMC Sierra EV. Built on the same underlying platform as the Silverado EV and the GMC Hummer EV, the Sierra EV offers a somewhat more traditional pickup truck experience within GM's electric lineup, positioned to appeal to contractors, tradespeople and other buyers who want genuine work-truck functionality rather than the more image-focused styling of vehicles like the Cybertruck or Hummer EV. U.S. News notes the base 2026 Sierra EV ranks among the most efficient electric trucks currently available in terms of its city and highway performance figures.

Scout Terra. Revived last year by Volkswagen after decades of dormancy, the relaunched Scout brand's all-electric Terra pickup has drawn attention as one of the more compelling upcoming entries in the segment. The Terra offers an estimated 350 miles of range and a towing capacity of up to 10,000 pounds, and crucially, will be sold directly to consumers rather than through a traditional dealer network, a structure Jalopnik noted should help buyers avoid the kind of markup pressure sometimes associated with dealer-negotiated pricing. According to Pickup Truck Talk, the Scout Terra is expected to start roughly $40,000 cheaper than the Cybertruck while still rivaling its off-road and towing capabilities, positioning it as one of the more direct value-oriented challengers to Tesla's truck.

Slate Truck. For buyers seeking the most dramatic price difference from the Cybertruck, the Slate Truck represents perhaps the starkest alternative on the market. Backed by Michigan-based startup Slate Automotive and funded in part by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the Slate Truck is designed around radical simplicity, featuring steel wheels, flat body panels, manual windows and no central touchscreen, built around a philosophy of "buy what you need and add the rest yourself" through a wide range of factory and aftermarket customization options. At just 174.6 inches long, smaller than even a Ford Maverick, the Slate Truck is projected to start in the mid-$20,000s when shipments begin at the end of 2026, according to Pickup Truck Talk, undercutting the Cybertruck's roughly $82,000 starting price by a wide margin.

Notably absent from this list is the Ford F-150 Lightning, once considered one of the Cybertruck's most direct competitors. Edmunds confirmed that Ford has already announced it is no longer building the electric F-150 Lightning, though the company has said a replacement model is in development, meaning buyers specifically interested in Ford's next electric pickup offering will need to wait for further details on that upcoming vehicle rather than shopping the current Lightning.

Buyers willing to wait even longer for additional options also have Stellantis' Ram 1500 REV on the horizon, Ram's first fully electric pickup, slated to launch once the brand's hybrid Ramcharger model reaches the market. When it does arrive, the 1500 REV is expected to offer the highest towing capacity among major electric pickup competitors, at roughly 14,000 pounds, alongside an estimated 350 miles of range and a payload capacity exceeding 2,600 pounds, more than 100 pounds greater than what the Cybertruck can manage.

For context, the current 2026 Tesla Cybertruck starts at $81,985, with the range-topping tri-motor Cyberbeast trim beginning at $116,985, according to Kelley Blue Book. Equipped with a 123-kWh battery, the Cybertruck offers an estimated 325-mile range in its all-wheel-drive configuration and can tow up to 11,000 pounds, with the Cyberbeast capable of reaching 60 mph in as little as 2.6 seconds. Despite its high price and polarizing design, the Cybertruck briefly became the best-selling vehicle in the United States following its launch, reflecting the strong demand and cultural attention the truck has generated even amid persistent criticism of its off-road limitations, cargo bed constraints and reported build-quality issues.

For buyers who want an electric pickup without the Cybertruck's angular styling or its reported off-road shortcomings, the current market offers a genuinely diverse set of alternatives, ranging from the Rivian R1T's daily-driver-friendly refinement to the Slate Truck's back-to-basics affordability, giving shoppers considerably more choice in 2026 than existed when Tesla's truck first arrived on the market.