With SpaceX now trading publicly alongside Tesla for the first time in history, investors face a genuinely new decision: choosing between two Elon Musk-led companies that occupy very different points in their corporate life cycles, carry sharply different valuations relative to their current profitability, and may even end up merged into a single entity within the next year. Here's what the numbers actually show.

Where the Two Stocks Stand Right Now

Tesla and SpaceX stock price comparisons are now a real public-market exercise, since SpaceX listed under the ticker SPCX on June 12, 2026. Tesla is a mature public stock; SpaceX is a newly listed public stock with fresh IPO momentum. The two companies attract similarly high investor attention, but they are being judged on entirely different criteria. Tesla is being judged on execution and margins. SpaceX is being judged on IPO demand, scarcity value, and whether its public valuation can be supported by long-term fundamentals.

That distinction showed up clearly in trading data following the listing. On June 16, 2026, Tesla's stock experienced a decline of 1.6%, closing at $404.66. Meanwhile, SpaceX saw a significant surge, increasing nearly 5% to $201.80 per share. The market capitalization of SpaceX has now surpassed $2.6 trillion, compared to Tesla's nearly $1.8 trillion.

The Valuation Gap Surprised Many Observers

Perhaps the most striking fact in this comparison is that SpaceX, a company with no history as a public stock until just over a week ago, has already surpassed Tesla in total market value. The targeted SpaceX valuation, somewhere between $1.75 trillion and $2 trillion, was notable because it would put SpaceX above Tesla on day one of trading. That range proved conservative — the rocket and satellite specialist's market cap has since climbed well beyond even that ambitious target.

So how does a company that lost approximately $4.9 billion last year leapfrog an automaker generating more than $22 billion in quarterly revenue? The answer has less to do with rockets than with what the rockets put into orbit — namely, the combination of Starlink's growing satellite internet business and the broader artificial intelligence ambitions now consolidated within the company following its merger with xAI.

Tesla's Case: Profitability Pressure, but a Pivot Toward AI

Tesla's bull case increasingly rests on a transformation story rather than its traditional electric vehicle business. Tesla's soaring capital expenditures are projected to yield only $2.06 in earnings per share in 2026, resulting in a price-to-earnings ratio above 160 — a figure highlighting the market's heavy reliance on future growth rather than current profitability.

That capital spending reflects a deliberate strategic shift. Tesla's first-quarter 2026 results showed negative free cash flow as the company increased capital expenditure toward a guided $25 billion for the year, primarily for AI compute and robotaxi fleet infrastructure. First-quarter revenue rose 16% to $22.4 billion, but vehicle deliveries of 358,023 missed expectations, with management telling investors the company's near-term focus is shifting away from pure vehicle volume growth.

The company also weathered its first full year of declining annual revenue. The electric vehicle and energy company just emerged from its first year of annual revenue decline, with 2025 sales falling for the first time in its history as a public company — a notable setback that has pushed analysts toward valuing Tesla increasingly on its autonomous driving and robotics ambitions rather than its traditional car business.

SpaceX's Case: Scarcity, Starlink, and Unproven AI Bets

SpaceX's bull case centers on different fundamentals entirely. SpaceX's newly consolidated artificial intelligence segment, which folds in xAI following a February merger that valued the combined entity at $1.25 trillion, lost $6.4 billion in 2025 and another $2.5 billion in the first quarter. The company has said it expects to begin deploying orbital AI compute satellites "as early as 2028" — a timeline that places much of its AI ambitions several years into the future.

Critically, only a small fraction of SpaceX's total shares are currently available for public trading, a dynamic that has amplified price swings in both directions. The successful IPO raised $75 billion and achieved a market cap exceeding $2.1 trillion, with less than 5% of shares available for trading, reflecting both strong insider confidence and intense market demand for the limited float available.

One analyst offered a blunt assessment of the disconnect between SpaceX's current price and its underlying financials. The numbers at $200 per share do not independently justify the current price. SpaceX lost $4.9 billion in 2025 and $4.28 billion in Q1 2026 alone. Its only profitable segment, Starlink, is excellent, but even a generous standalone valuation for Starlink produces a fraction of the current market cap.

Read more SpaceX Could Acquire Tesla — and Wall Street Is Now Treating It as a Real Possibility SpaceX Could Acquire Tesla — and Wall Street Is Now Treating It as a Real Possibility

The Merger Wildcard

Perhaps the single biggest variable hanging over any comparison between the two stocks is the possibility that they may not remain separate investments for much longer. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives has put the probability of a confirmed Tesla-SpaceX merger at 80 to 90% for the first half of 2027 — a scenario that, while not confirmed and still firmly in the rumor category, has been treated as a live possibility by enough analysts that it belongs in any honest accounting of what could change the investment thesis for either stock.

Separate commentary has noted that a potential SpaceX-Tesla merger, while speculative, continues to attract institutional attention given SpaceX's target valuation of approximately $1.75 trillion — a figure that, if a merger were to occur, could meaningfully reshape the combined entity's overall risk and growth profile in ways that are difficult to predict from today's vantage point.

Analyst Price Targets Reflect Genuine Disagreement

Wall Street's formal coverage of both stocks shows a wide range of opinions, reflecting genuine uncertainty about how each company's specific growth bets will play out. Third-party Tesla stock forecasts range from $364 to $600 as of early June 2026, reflecting disagreement over the pace and profitability of the company's transition from a pure electric vehicle manufacturer toward AI and robotics.

For SpaceX, one valuation model places the company's GF Value, a fair-value estimate, at $287.69 against a current trading price of $404.66 for Tesla specifically — suggesting Tesla itself may be roughly 41% overvalued by that particular methodology, even before factoring SpaceX into the comparison.

What "Both" Would Mean for an Investor

For investors considering holding both stocks rather than choosing one, it's worth recognizing that both companies remain deeply intertwined through Musk's leadership, overlapping technology bets in AI and robotics, and the looming possibility of an eventual corporate combination. That overlap means an investor holding both stocks is not necessarily achieving the diversification that holding two genuinely unrelated companies would typically provide — a consideration worth weighing given how closely both stocks' near-term performance may end up tracking similar underlying catalysts, from AI infrastructure spending to Musk's own public statements and strategic decisions.

The Bottom Line

There is no universal answer to which stock represents the better buy, and the dramatic disagreement among professional analysts — with Tesla price targets spanning from $364 to $600, and SpaceX's valuation already exceeding even the high end of its own pre-IPO targets — reflects how genuinely unresolved the investment cases for both companies remain. Tesla offers a longer public track record but faces real questions about near-term profitability amid its costly AI and robotics pivot. SpaceX offers explosive growth potential tied to Starlink and orbital AI infrastructure but carries a valuation that, by several analysts' own admission, isn't yet supported by current financial results.

As with any investment decision, particularly one involving two stocks this volatile and this closely tied to a single individual's leadership and public statements, it's worth doing your own research, considering your personal risk tolerance and time horizon, and consulting a qualified financial advisor before making a decision — this overview is meant to lay out the facts and competing perspectives, not to tell you what to do with your money.