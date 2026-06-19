SpaceX Stock Returns to Break-Even as Investors Weigh Cursor Deal Dilution Against Index Hopes

SpaceX shares, which exploded onto the public markets less than a week ago in the largest initial public offering in Nasdaq history, have given back most of their initial gains, with early investors' returns settling back to roughly break-even levels following a sharp two-day decline tied to concerns over equity dilution from the company's $60 billion acquisition of artificial intelligence coding startup Cursor.

The reversal marks a striking turn for a stock that, just days earlier, had briefly made SpaceX the fourth-most-valuable company in the United States by market capitalization.

A Blockbuster Debut Followed by a Sharp Pullback

SpaceX, which debuted on the market on June 12 with an initial public offering price of $135, recorded double-digit gains immediately after listing as explosive buying momentum poured into the stock. Shares of SpaceX gained roughly 16% on Tuesday alone, topping Amazon and Microsoft by market cap and making it the fourth most valuable company in the United States. The stock price surged as high as $225 in a single bound during the initial euphoria of its public debut.

That momentum reversed abruptly. SpaceX stock closed at $185.00 on June 18, down 3.56% on the day. During intraday trading, shares briefly plummeted by more than 6% before recovering somewhat by the closing bell. The rapid adjustment erased a substantial portion of the gains accumulated since the IPO and pushed early investors' average returns back toward the levels at which they originally bought in.

The Cursor Deal at the Center of the Selloff

The catalyst for the reversal was SpaceX's sudden confirmation of a massive acquisition just days after going public. SpaceX confirmed that it will acquire Anysphere, the company behind the AI coding tool Cursor, for $60 billion. In a regulatory filing, SpaceX confirmed the deal will be an all-stock transaction, with the company expecting the acquisition to close during the third quarter, pending regulatory approvals.

The agreement followed an option SpaceX had secured in April, which gave it the right to either pay roughly $10 billion for a partnership with Cursor or acquire the company outright for $60 billion later in the year. Technically, SpaceX had 30 days following its record-shattering public debut to decide on the takeover. In the end, all it took was two trading days.

The speed of the decision reflected Elon Musk's urgency to close a competitive gap in artificial intelligence coding tools. In doing so, Musk signaled his desire for SpaceX's xAI division to rapidly rebuild and catch up to rivals including Anthropic and OpenAI, which have capitalized on demand for artificial intelligence-powered coding tools in a way that his AI business hasn't.

Why the Deal Sent Shares Lower

The market's reaction to the Cursor acquisition centered on dilution concerns, even though the deal's structure was specifically designed to minimize cash outflow. The $60 billion in Class A common stock that SpaceX agreed to pay to acquire Cursor represented a 3.4% dilution at the aerospace and technology conglomerate's IPO valuation.

Despite that relatively modest dilution figure, foreign media coverage noted that the scale and timing of the all-stock transaction raised concerns among investors already grappling with overvaluation debates surrounding the newly public stock. The resulting institutional selling pressure contributed to a substantial decline in SpaceX's market capitalization from its post-IPO peak.

One Wall Street analyst framed the deal's financial logic in stark terms. "The IPO gave SpaceX a valuation and a premium currency," said Franco Granda, senior analyst at Pitchbook who covers SpaceX. "Signing a $60 billion all-stock deal four days after listing, with the stock up more than 50% from the offer price, shows the playbook. SpaceX can now buy a company that size without touching cash, debt, or IPO proceeds, and the higher the stock runs, the cheaper the deal feels."

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman offered a similar assessment of the deal's structure. "The Cursor acquisition costs materially less in dilution because of SpaceX's high valuation," Ackman said in a post on social media.

What Cursor Brings to SpaceX's AI Ambitions

The strategic rationale behind the acquisition centers on accelerating SpaceX's push into enterprise artificial intelligence tools through its AI division. Musk merged SpaceX with his AI startup, xAI, earlier this year, and the Cursor deal looks set to help revitalize the company's efforts to compete with rivals like Anthropic and OpenAI, which also offer popular coding tools.

Cursor's growth trajectory has been remarkable by any standard. Cursor's business has scaled rapidly since its founding in 2022, with roughly $2.6 billion in annualized business-to-business revenue and rising enterprise sales, according to Reuters reporting. The acquisition will give xAI, which was folded into SpaceX in February, a stronger hold in AI coding, one of the first areas where companies have turned artificial intelligence into a real source of enterprise revenue.

Cursor's chief executive welcomed the deal publicly. Cursor CEO Michael Truell said in a post on social media that he's "excited to partner with the SpaceX team to scale up Composer," referring to his company's AI model, calling it "a meaningful step on our path to build the best place to code with AI."

Eyes Turn to Index Inclusion as the Next Catalyst

With early investors now sitting roughly at their original cost basis, attention has shifted to a potential near-term catalyst that could reverse the stock's recent slide: inclusion in major stock market indices.

Market participants are tracking the prospect that SpaceX could soon be added to benchmark indices tracked by trillions of dollars in passive investment funds. If confirmed, that inclusion would trigger mechanical buying from index-tracking funds managed by some of the world's largest asset managers, providing a potential floor under the stock price regardless of near-term sentiment about the Cursor deal's dilutive effects.

However, market analysts have cautioned against expecting an immediate, large-scale capital influx even if index inclusion is confirmed in the coming weeks. Newly listed companies typically carry a smaller initial weighting within index funds, since that weighting is calculated based on the percentage of total shares made available to the public at the time of listing — a figure that for high-profile, closely held companies like SpaceX tends to start relatively small and expand only gradually as additional shares become available to trade over time.

What Comes Next

The path forward for SpaceX stock now hinges on several intersecting factors: how regulators view the proposed Cursor acquisition as it moves toward its expected third-quarter close, whether enterprise customers and developers maintain confidence in Cursor's product roadmap amid the corporate transition, and whether the anticipated index inclusions materialize on the timeline investors are currently pricing in.

For a company that captured Wall Street's attention with one of the largest and most closely watched public offerings in market history, the rapid round-trip from record-setting debut to break-even territory in barely a week underscores just how sensitive newly public, high-valuation technology stocks remain to even modestly dilutive corporate actions — particularly when those actions arrive before the market has had time to fully digest the initial listing itself.