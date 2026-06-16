SpaceX has surged past Amazon and Microsoft in market value following its record-breaking initial public offering, positioning Elon Musk's space and technology giant as the fifth most valuable public company in the world and setting the stage for a potential run at the top spot currently held by NVIDIA.

Shares of SpaceX, trading under the ticker SPCX, reached an after-hours high of $229.85 on Monday, briefly pushing its market capitalization above $3 trillion. Even at Tuesday's premarket levels around $201.30, the company's valuation remains firmly ahead of Amazon's $2.57 trillion and Microsoft's $2.90 trillion. Only NVIDIA, valued at roughly $5.14 trillion, stands between SpaceX and the title of the world's most valuable company.

The rapid ascent comes just days after SpaceX's historic IPO, which raised $75 billion and marked one of the largest public offerings in history. The strong debut and continued momentum reflect investor enthusiasm for SpaceX's dominant position in reusable rockets, its Starlink satellite broadband service, and its expanding role in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Calculating the Path to the Top

Using SpaceX's approximately 13.076 billion shares outstanding, analysts have mapped out the share prices required for the company to claim the world's most valuable crown. Reaching roughly $395 per share would push SpaceX past NVIDIA's current valuation, assuming no major changes in NVIDIA's market cap.

To surpass Apple and Alphabet and secure second place, SpaceX shares would need to trade around $333 to $343. These figures illustrate the significant upside potential perceived by investors, though they also highlight the lofty expectations baked into the current price.

The calculations underscore how quickly SpaceX has ascended the ranks. Its IPO priced at $135 per share already reflected substantial optimism, but the post-listing performance has exceeded even bullish forecasts. The company's ability to combine proven launch capabilities with high-growth areas like satellite internet and AI data centers has captured the imagination of both institutional and retail investors.

Lock-Up Provisions and Supply Considerations

While the valuation milestones are impressive, near-term trading dynamics are heavily influenced by lock-up restrictions. Only a small percentage of shares are currently tradable, creating a tight float that has contributed to recent price volatility.

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Musk's entire stake remains locked for 366 days, with no early-release provisions. Broader lock-up periods for other shareholders begin easing after the second full trading day following Q2 2026 earnings. Up to 20% of eligible shares may become transferable at that point, with additional tranches unlocking based on performance conditions, such as the stock trading at least 30% above the IPO price for five of the prior ten trading days.

This staggered release schedule means that while SpaceX's headline market capitalization has soared, actual liquidity remains limited. As more shares become available, the company could face reflexive selling pressure if momentum stalls. Investors are closely watching the Q2 earnings release for any signals on operational performance and future guidance that could influence unlock decisions.

Business Fundamentals Driving Value

SpaceX's rise is grounded in tangible achievements. The company has revolutionized access to space through reusable Falcon 9 rockets, dramatically lowering launch costs and increasing flight frequency. Starlink, its satellite internet constellation, now serves millions of users globally and continues rapid expansion.

Recent infrastructure deals, including major AI computing partnerships, have diversified revenue streams beyond traditional aerospace. The company's vertical integration—from rocket manufacturing to satellite operations—provides competitive advantages that few rivals can match.

Musk's vision for Starship, a fully reusable heavy-lift vehicle, represents the next frontier. Successful test flights and regulatory progress could unlock massive new markets, including point-to-point Earth transport and large-scale lunar and Martian missions.

Risks and Challenges Ahead

Despite the momentum, risks remain substantial. SpaceX operates in a capital-intensive industry with high execution hurdles. Starship development faces technical, regulatory and environmental challenges that could delay timelines and increase costs.

Competition is intensifying as Blue Origin and other players advance their own reusable rocket programs. Regulatory scrutiny from bodies like the Federal Aviation Administration continues to shape launch schedules and expansion plans.

Valuation concerns have also surfaced. At current levels, SpaceX trades at multiples that assume aggressive growth across multiple business lines. Any delays in Starlink profitability or Starship milestones could pressure the stock.

The limited public float adds another layer of volatility. As lock-ups expire, increased supply could weigh on prices if demand does not keep pace. Early unlocks tied to performance targets may create additional pressure points if the stock fails to maintain certain thresholds.

Broader Industry Implications

SpaceX's public market success has broader implications for the commercial space sector. Its IPO has validated the model of privately funded space ventures and could encourage further investment across the industry. The company's ability to combine launch services with satellite broadband and AI infrastructure positions it uniquely at the intersection of multiple high-growth technologies.

For investors, SpaceX offers exposure to transformative trends in space exploration, global connectivity and orbital computing. However, the stock's volatility and dependence on Musk's leadership introduce notable risks that require careful consideration.

The rapid valuation climb also highlights shifting investor priorities. Traditional metrics like current earnings are increasingly supplemented by assessments of long-term technological leadership and market disruption potential. SpaceX exemplifies this trend, commanding a premium based on its execution track record and ambitious roadmap.

Looking Forward

As trading continues, attention will focus on SpaceX's upcoming quarterly results and any updates on Starlink subscriber growth, launch cadence and regulatory milestones. The company's performance in the public markets will be closely watched as a barometer for commercial space investment sentiment.

Musk's post-IPO comments about potential $1 trillion revenue by 2030 have set ambitious targets that investors will seek to track. Achieving such goals would require successful scaling of Starlink, breakthroughs with Starship and continued innovation across the company's portfolio.

SpaceX's journey from a startup challenging conventional wisdom to a multi-trillion-dollar public company represents one of the most remarkable corporate ascents in recent history. While challenges remain, its technological leadership and diversified growth drivers position it as a central player in humanity's expanding presence beyond Earth.

The coming months will test whether the initial public market enthusiasm can be sustained as SpaceX navigates the realities of quarterly reporting, competitive pressures and execution risks. For now, the momentum built since its record-breaking IPO shows little sign of fading, with the company firmly in contention for the title of the world's most valuable company.