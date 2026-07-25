SK Hynix vs. SpaceX: Comparing Two of 2026's Hottest AI-Era Stocks Before You Decide Where to Invest

Investors weighing where to put new money this year have two unusually different but similarly buzzy options on the table: South Korean memory chipmaker SK Hynix, whose U.S.-listed shares debuted with the largest foreign IPO in American history earlier this month, and SpaceX, which completed the largest initial public offering ever recorded just weeks earlier. Both stocks have generated intense investor interest, but their businesses, valuations and risk profiles differ substantially. Here's what the numbers show.

Note: This article provides factual information to help readers understand each stock; it is not financial advice, and individual investment decisions should account for personal risk tolerance and, where appropriate, guidance from a licensed financial advisor.

How each company reached the public markets

SK Hynix's American depositary receipts began trading on Nasdaq on July 10, raising $26.5 billion in the largest first-time share sale by a foreign company in U.S. history, surpassing Alibaba's 2014 offering. Shares priced at $149 and jumped 13% on their debut, and the offering was more than seven times oversubscribed.

SpaceX went public just weeks earlier, on June 12, in an offering that dwarfed even SK Hynix's. The company sold 555.55 million shares at $135 each, raising more than $75 billion and valuing the company at $1.75 trillion, the largest IPO in history. Shares opened at $150 and surged more than 30% before closing the first day at $160.95, a rally that briefly made Elon Musk the world's first trillionaire.

Where the stocks trade now

As of Friday, July 24, SpaceX shares, trading under the ticker SPCX, stood at $114.25, down from a previous close of $118.24, and well below the stock's all-time high of $225.64 reached June 16. That represents a decline of roughly 50% from the stock's post-IPO peak, according to Yahoo Finance, which also noted the stock is down about 25% over the past month and roughly 9.7% over the past week alone, amid rising short interest and volatility ahead of the company's upcoming earnings report.

SK Hynix's ADR, by comparison, has held up considerably better. Shares traded around $172.70 on Friday, up 4.5% on the day, and the stock's premium over its Seoul-listed common shares has remained elevated, reflecting sustained U.S. investor demand for direct exposure to the company's memory chip business.

The bull case for each

SK Hynix's investment case centers on its position as the world's leading producer of high-bandwidth memory, the specialized chip technology essential for powering the AI accelerators made by companies like Nvidia. The company's stock has climbed more than sevenfold over the past year amid a global shortage of AI-grade memory chips, and it is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings on July 29, with analyst estimates already trending upward heading into that report.

SpaceX's bull case rests on a broader, more diversified set of businesses: its dominant position in commercial rocket launches, its rapidly growing Starlink satellite internet service, and long-term optionality tied to Starship, the company's next-generation reusable rocket system. HSBC, in a note initiating coverage of the stock, modeled a "blue sky" scenario valuing SpaceX as high as $293 per share if Starship becomes commercially viable starting in 2027 and Starlink captures a larger share of the broadband market. Alphabet's own second-quarter filing disclosed a $94 billion stake in SpaceX, underscoring how deeply other major technology companies have bought into the company's long-term prospects.

The bear case and valuation concerns

Despite that bullish long-term framing, HSBC set a base-case price target of just $115, below both SpaceX's $135 IPO price and its recent trading level, and initiated coverage with a hold rating, arguing that shares already reflect much of the company's long-term growth potential even after applying a premium for Musk's track record of building disruptive businesses. According to StockAnalysis.com, SpaceX's roughly $2.77 trillion peak valuation implied a price-to-sales ratio of nearly 150 times its $18.7 billion in 2025 revenue, a figure the site contrasted with defense contractor Raytheon, which trades at roughly 2.8 times its larger revenue base.

SK Hynix, by contrast, has drawn more measured valuation concerns, though its ADR has traded at a substantial premium, at times exceeding 30% to 50%, over its Seoul-listed shares, reflecting strong but potentially overheated U.S. investor demand relative to the underlying Korean stock.

Analyst sentiment

Wall Street's overall stance on SpaceX remains cautiously optimistic despite the stock's post-IPO slide. According to Investing.com, 27 of 34 covering analysts rate the stock a buy, versus just one sell rating, with an average 12-month price target of roughly $231 to $237, implying substantial upside from current levels, though estimates range widely from a low of $62 to a high of $800, reflecting deep disagreement about the company's ultimate trajectory.

Volatility and risk profile

The two stocks differ sharply in recent volatility. SpaceX carries a reported beta coefficient of nearly 6, according to TradingView, reflecting extreme price swings relative to the broader market, and the stock has become the subject of a large short-selling position, with bearish bets reportedly gaining more than $15 billion in value as shares fell from their post-IPO highs. SK Hynix, while itself a historically volatile stock, has shown comparatively steadier post-IPO trading, buoyed by continued strong demand signals in the AI memory chip market heading into its earnings report.

What to weigh before deciding

Investors comparing the two are weighing fundamentally different bets: SK Hynix offers more direct, immediate exposure to current AI infrastructure spending through an established, profitable chip business with a clearer near-term earnings catalyst in its upcoming report. SpaceX offers exposure to a broader, more speculative set of long-duration technologies, rocket launch dominance, satellite internet and future Mars ambitions, with a valuation that several analysts, including HSBC, have described as already pricing in significant future success.

SK Hynix's July 29 earnings report will offer the next concrete data point for investors assessing that stock's near-term trajectory, while SpaceX's own upcoming quarterly results, along with the outcome of its next Starship test flight, are likely to serve as key catalysts determining whether the stock stabilizes after its steep post-IPO decline or continues to face pressure from rising short interest and lockup-related share supply. Both companies remain central to the broader AI and space infrastructure buildout shaping markets this year, but their risk, valuation and volatility profiles differ enough that the right choice is likely to depend heavily on an individual investor's time horizon and tolerance for the kind of dramatic swings SpaceX shares have already shown since going public.