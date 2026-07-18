SK Hynix ADR Rebounds 4.29% to $158.84 as Its Wild Post-IPO Trading Volatility Persists Into Third Week

Shares of SK Hynix's American depositary receipts climbed 4.29%, or $6.53, to $158.84 Friday morning, offering a partial rebound after a rough stretch that has seen the newly listed stock swing wildly in both directions since its blockbuster Nasdaq debut earlier this month.

The bounce comes after another turbulent overnight session for the memory chipmaker's U.S.-listed shares. The stock closed Thursday at $152.31, having fallen sharply in premarket trading by as much as 5.80% at one point, before staging a partial recovery into Friday's session. The recent swings extend a pattern that has defined SK Hynix's ADR since it began trading on the Nasdaq, with the stock repeatedly posting double-digit percentage moves, sometimes within the same trading week, as investors continue working out how to value the newly listed security.

SK Hynix made history on July 10 when its ADRs began trading on the Nasdaq following a $26.5 billion offering, the largest first-time share sale ever completed by a foreign company on a U.S. exchange. The ADRs opened at $170 per share, a 14% premium above their $149 offering price, before finishing their first session at $168.01. Demand for the offering reportedly exceeded available supply by more than seven to one, according to Reuters, with roughly $5 billion of the ADRs allocated to three cornerstone investors: Baillie Gifford, Coatue Management and Situational Awareness Partners.

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At the opening bell ceremony held in Times Square, SK Hynix Chief Executive Kwak Noh-Jung called the moment a milestone for the company. "Today is a very proud day, and today is a truly historic day for SK Hynix," Kwak said, adding that high-bandwidth memory, the category of chips in which SK Hynix holds the leading global market position, "stands at the heart of the AI revolution." SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, speaking separately to CNBC, described the listing as "a dream come true." Proceeds from the offering are expected to fund the purchase of extreme ultraviolet lithography equipment and the construction of new production facilities, according to the company's regulatory filings.

Since that debut, the stock's trading pattern has been anything but steady. The ADRs fell 9.3% the following Monday as a record selloff in South Korea's own stock market bled into U.S. trading, before staging a dramatic 27% rebound the next day. That rally pushed the ADR's premium over SK Hynix's Seoul-listed common shares to more than 50%, according to Bloomberg data, far above the roughly 3% gap at which the ADRs were originally priced relative to the underlying Korean shares.

The volatility continued into this past week. The stock surged 17% on July 14 to a then-record high of $178.66, driven in part by heavy demand for short-term call options and the company's announcement that it had officially begun mass production of its 12-layer HBM4 memory chips, a next-generation product central to SK Hynix's position in the AI hardware supply chain. That rally was followed by a steep 9% decline the next session, then Thursday's further slide to $152.31, before Friday's partial rebound.

Wall Street's outlook on the stock, despite the turbulence, remains notably bullish. According to data compiled by Investing.com, the average 12-month price target among covering analysts sits at $342.50, implying potential upside of more than 120% from current trading levels, with both analysts tracking the stock issuing buy recommendations and none recommending a sell. The stock's 52-week range spans from $151.30 to $194.80, reflecting how much of that range has already been established in just the first two weeks of trading.

SK Hynix's underlying business fundamentals remain strong even amid the share price volatility. The company holds roughly 33% of the global DRAM market and 21% of the NAND market as of the most recent available data, positioning it as the world's second-largest supplier in both categories. Analysts covering the stock have pointed to SK Hynix's long runway for growth as it capitalizes on the still-early artificial intelligence boom through its high-bandwidth memory products, though some have flagged the rapid expansion of Chinese memory manufacturers as a longer-term risk that could eventually pressure industry-wide pricing and returns if capacity growth outpaces demand.

The broader memory chip sector has experienced a similarly turbulent stretch in recent sessions. Micron Technology has fallen roughly 17% over the trailing month even as the stock traded around $851 as of Friday, while Western Digital shares dropped 7.7% in a single morning session earlier this week to reach $474.24, pressured by a combination of competitive concerns within the sector. Market commentators have described the recent pullback across memory names as a pause rather than a reversal in the broader AI-driven memory investment cycle, with one analysis characterizing the sector as "catching its breath" following an extraordinary run higher earlier in the year.

SK Hynix's underlying Korean shares are scheduled to receive an additional listing on South Korea's KOSPI market on July 29, a step expected to further formalize the connection between the company's dual listings in Seoul and New York. In the meantime, the wide and fluctuating premium between the ADRs and the Korean shares has continued to draw scrutiny from analysts, who have pointed to the relatively limited float of the newly issued ADRs, combined with the launch of several leveraged exchange-traded products tied specifically to the stock, as key factors amplifying the day-to-day price swings investors have witnessed since the listing.

With earnings from the broader chip sector, including recent reports from ASML and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, continuing to shape sentiment around AI-related hardware spending, traders said they expect SK Hynix's ADR to remain one of the most closely watched and volatile securities on the Nasdaq in the weeks ahead, as the market continues working to establish a stable trading range for one of the largest and most closely followed foreign listings in recent Wall Street history.