Kospi Soars Over 7% as SK Hynix, Samsung Rally on Cooling US Inflation, Triggering Buy-Side Trading Curb

SEOUL — South Korea's benchmark Kospi index surged more than 7% on Wednesday, reclaiming the 7,000-point threshold and triggering an automatic buy-side trading curb, as chipmakers SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics led a sharp rebound following softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data.

The Kospi stood at 7,382.22 points as of 1:28 p.m. local time, up 525.39 points, or 7.66%, for the day. The rally followed a five-minute buy-side sidecar suspension activated at 9:06 a.m., after the Kospi 200 Futures index jumped 6.5% at the open, according to the Korea Exchange. A sidecar can be triggered when the futures index rises more than 5% above the prior session's close and holds for at least one minute.

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The index closed at 6,856.83 on Tuesday, up 0.73% in a session that saw a modest recovery from an earlier rout. Wednesday's surge builds sharply on that rebound, coming just days after the Kospi suffered its worst-ever Seoul session over the weekend and extended losses further on Monday amid renewed Middle East tensions.

Chipmakers Drive the Rally

The advance was overwhelmingly powered by South Korea's two largest listed companies. SK Hynix, the world's second-largest memory chipmaker, jumped as much as 12% in Wednesday's session after its U.S.-listed shares soared 27.29% overnight to $193.92, according to trading data. Samsung Electronics climbed nearly 8% during the session as well, while smaller semiconductor equipment maker Hanmi Semiconductor surged roughly 25% at one point.

The rally in SK Hynix's American depositary receipts was fueled in part by Barclays, which initiated coverage of the stock with an "Overweight" rating and a $330 price target, citing expectations for continued strong demand for AI memory chips and a potential valuation rerating for the company.

Other heavyweight stocks also advanced. SK Square gained 19.1%, Hanwha Aerospace rose 5.5%, LG Energy Solution added 3.7%, Kia Corporation climbed 2.5% and Hyundai Motor rose 1.2%, according to market data.

Because Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix together account for nearly 60% of the Kospi's total weighting — up from roughly 40% two years ago — their swings have an outsized effect on the broader index's movements, a concentration that some analysts have flagged as a growing structural risk. Goldman Sachs has warned that if the combined weighting of the two companies rises even one more percentage point, foreign institutional investors bound by U.S. Investment Company Act diversification rules could be forced to sell shares, according to market commentary.

Cooling U.S. Inflation Eases Rate Fears

Wednesday's rebound in South Korea followed a stronger overnight session on Wall Street after the U.S. government reported that June consumer prices rose at a slower pace than economists had expected. The annual inflation rate came in at 3.5%, below forecasts of 3.9%, easing concerns that the Federal Reserve would need to pursue a more aggressive pace of interest rate increases.

The cooler inflation reading, combined with strong second-quarter earnings from major U.S. banks, helped drive a recovery in risk appetite across global markets, including gains in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite overnight. That momentum carried into Asian trading Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 also posting a steady recovery, rising 1.36% to trade near 68,665.89 points. Japanese chip-adjacent names also advanced, including Kioxia, which rose more than 7%.

Middle East Tensions Remain a Wildcard

Despite Wednesday's rally, uncertainty tied to the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran continued to weigh on investor sentiment more broadly. Markets had been rattled in recent sessions after the U.S. reinstated a blockade of Iranian ports and carried out further military strikes, while two tankers were reportedly struck in the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices had climbed on the disruptions before easing somewhat after President Donald Trump said in a social media post that a proposed 20% fee on ships transiting the strait would be replaced with trade and investment agreements involving Gulf states.

The geopolitical backdrop had contributed to a punishing start to the week for Korean equities, with the Kospi tumbling nearly 3% on Monday to around 6,610 points — its lowest level since late April — as SK Hynix's U.S.-listed shares had tumbled more than 9% and Samsung fell over 2% in the prior session's rout.

A Broader Boom, With Caveats

Wednesday's gains add to what has already been a remarkable run for South Korean equities in 2026. The index has surged more than 88% since the start of the year and is up more than 200% over the past two years, a rally driven overwhelmingly by investor enthusiasm for companies tied to the global buildout of artificial intelligence infrastructure, particularly memory chip producers.

South Korea's finance ministry added to the optimistic tone this week, saying the country's economic recovery is solidifying on the back of robust exports and improving domestic demand, and raising its 2026 growth forecast to 3%.

Still, some market watchers have cautioned that the index's heavy reliance on just two stocks, along with elevated valuations in SK Hynix's U.S.-listed shares relative to its Korean-listed stock, could leave the market vulnerable to sharp reversals — a dynamic borne out by the wild swings of the past week alone.

Investors are now looking ahead to a busy stretch of catalysts that could determine whether Wednesday's rebound has staying power, including second-quarter earnings from Dutch chip equipment maker ASML and testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh before the Senate Banking Committee, following his debut appearance before the House Financial Services Committee a day earlier.