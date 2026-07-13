Dow Jones Climbs 149 Points to 52,637 as SK Hynix Nasdaq Debut Sparks Chip Rally Amid Oil Surge

NEW YORK — The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 149.60 points, or 0.29 percent, to close at 52,637.01 on Friday, as investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence-related stocks helped lift major U.S. indexes despite ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East that drove oil prices higher.

The S&P 500 gained 31.75 points, or 0.42 percent, to 7,575.39, while the Nasdaq Composite added 74.72 points, or 0.29 percent, to 26,281.61. The session capped a week of modest gains for the broader market, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posting their second straight weekly advance even as the Dow snapped a four-week winning streak.

The standout event was the U.S. trading debut of South Korean memory chip giant SK Hynix on the Nasdaq. The company's American depositary receipts surged more than 12 percent on their first day, closing at $168 after pricing at $149 in a $26.5 billion offering — one of the largest share sales by a foreign company in U.S. history. The debut underscored persistent demand for AI infrastructure plays, as SK Hynix is a leading producer of high-bandwidth memory chips essential for training large language models.

Analysts highlighted the significance of the listing. Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital in New York, said "global semiconductors is the most crowded trade in the world right now." Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell, noted that "demand for the US share sale has been stronger than some people might have expected," adding that it "suggests the memory chip rally might have just taken a breath rather than peaked."

The rally in chip-related names came as broader semiconductor stocks showed mixed performance. While SK Hynix's debut provided a boost, some peers like Micron Technology faced pressure. The move reflected ongoing rotation and selective buying in technology amid concerns over valuation and capital expenditure in the AI sector.

Oil prices climbed sharply on news of renewed U.S.-Iran tensions, with West Texas Intermediate futures rising more than 4 percent. Reports of strikes in the Strait of Hormuz and U.S. revocation of certain Iranian oil export licenses added to supply worries. The energy sector's gains provided some support to the Dow, which includes energy and industrial names less exposed to the tech volatility seen in the Nasdaq.

The Dow's performance this session was supported by gains in financials and other cyclical stocks, though it lagged the tech-heavy indexes for the week. The blue-chip average has been more resilient in recent sessions amid broader market rotation away from high-flying AI names toward value and defensive sectors.

Economically, investors are looking ahead to key inflation data this week, including the June consumer price index on Wednesday and producer price index on Thursday. Markets are also monitoring Federal Reserve developments, with recent minutes showing internal divisions on the path for interest rates amid cooling but still elevated inflation.

Read more KOSPI Rebounds Modestly as SK Hynix's Oversubscribed Nasdaq Listing Lifts Battered Chip Stocks Thursday KOSPI Rebounds Modestly as SK Hynix's Oversubscribed Nasdaq Listing Lifts Battered Chip Stocks Thursday

The broader market backdrop remains positive for equities this year. The Dow is up more than 9 percent year-to-date, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have posted stronger gains driven by technology. The Dow hit intraday records above 53,000 earlier in the week before pulling back, reflecting healthy participation across sectors even as concentration risks in megacap tech persist.

SK Hynix's listing provides U.S. investors easier access to a key player in the AI supply chain. The company raised funds to expand manufacturing capacity for advanced chips, positioning it to meet surging demand. Its South Korean shares have risen dramatically over the past year, though they experienced some profit-taking following the U.S. debut.

Market participants noted the listing's scale. It trails only a handful of historic U.S. offerings and highlights continued appetite for growth stories tied to artificial intelligence. SK Hynix executives have emphasized long-term shortages in memory chips, with CEO comments pointing to sustained demand beyond the current cycle.

Geopolitical risks remain a wildcard. Escalations involving Iran have pushed crude oil above $74 per barrel, raising concerns about potential impacts on inflation and consumer spending. However, equities have so far absorbed the news without major disruption, thanks in part to strong corporate earnings in tech and resilient consumer fundamentals.

Looking at individual Dow components, several industrial and financial names contributed to the day's advance. Banks benefited from a relatively stable yield environment, while healthcare and consumer staples provided ballast. Tech exposure in the Dow, including names like Apple and Microsoft, saw moderate gains aligned with the sector's momentum.

Volume was solid, with more than 408 million shares changing hands in Dow-tracking instruments. Breadth was positive, with advancers outpacing decliners on the New York Stock Exchange.

The market's resilience comes despite mixed economic signals. Recent jobs data showed some softening, but overall growth remains above trend, supported by AI-driven capital investment. Corporate earnings season is set to ramp up, with major banks and tech firms expected to report in coming weeks, providing further clues on the health of the expansion.

Analysts remain broadly constructive. The AI boom continues to drive productivity gains and corporate investment, offsetting some cyclical headwinds. However, valuations in select tech segments are elevated, prompting caution around potential corrections if enthusiasm cools.

For the Dow specifically, its more diversified composition has helped it weather periods of tech volatility better than the Nasdaq. The index's year-over-year gain of nearly 18 percent reflects broad participation, with contributions from financials, industrials and energy amid shifting economic conditions.

Upcoming data points, including retail sales and housing figures, will be scrutinized for signs of consumer strength. The Federal Reserve's next policy decision is also on the horizon, though markets have tempered expectations for near-term rate changes.

In currency markets, the dollar traded mixed as traders weighed geopolitical risks against domestic data. Treasury yields edged higher modestly.

Commodities saw divergence, with gold declining slightly as risk appetite held while oil advanced.

The session underscores the market's ability to focus on growth drivers like AI even amid external uncertainties. SK Hynix's successful debut may encourage additional foreign listings and capital flows into U.S. markets, further supporting sentiment.

As trading resumes Monday, investors will digest weekend developments in the Middle East and prepare for inflation readings that could influence rate expectations. The Dow's close above 52,600 keeps it in positive territory for the month and year, maintaining its position near recent highs.

Broader participation across sectors remains key to sustaining the rally. While AI and semiconductors command attention, traditional industrials and financials provide important diversification for the Dow.

With the second half of the year underway, corporate guidance on AI spending and capital returns will shape investor confidence. For now, Friday's modest gains reflect a market balancing optimism around technology with vigilance on geopolitical and inflationary pressures.