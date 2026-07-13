FTSE 100 Closes Higher at 10,497.29 as London's Vodafone Surges, EasyJet Takeover Bid Lifts Sentiment

London's FTSE 100 index closed higher Friday, adding 24.84 points, or 0.24%, to finish the session at 10,497.29, as strong merger-and-acquisition activity involving Vodafone and easyJet helped offset continued pressure from a sharp decline in pharmaceutical heavyweight AstraZeneca and lingering uncertainty tied to the conflict in the Middle East.

The gain reversed a modest 0.16% decline recorded Thursday, which had been driven primarily by weakness in AstraZeneca, and left the UK benchmark on track for a positive close to the trading week even as the index still finished roughly 1.7% to 1.8% lower over the full five-day period, breaking a two-week winning streak. The FTSE 100 opened Friday's session at 10,471.94, close to Thursday's closing level of 10,472.45, before climbing to a session high of 10,513.90 and holding within a relatively narrow range through the remainder of the day, ultimately settling well above its session low of 10,462.75.

Vodafone shares led Friday's gains among individual index constituents, surging nearly 13% after French billionaire Xavier Niel agreed to acquire Emirates Telecommunications Group's stake in the company, making him Vodafone's largest single shareholder. That deal helped anchor Friday's rally in the telecommunications sector and contributed meaningfully to the broader index's positive session. Betting and gaming group Entain also posted a strong day, rising more than 4%, while retailer Marks & Spencer added just over 2%.

Mining stocks provided additional support to the index Friday, with firm metals prices lifting several major producers. Rio Tinto rose between 0.9% and 1.5% depending on the report cited, while Glencore added roughly 0.5% and Anglo American and Antofagasta each climbed close to 1%.

In the FTSE 250, easyJet emerged as the day's standout performer, jumping more than 13% after private equity firm Apollo Global Management agreed to acquire the budget airline for £7.15 per share in a deal valued at approximately £5.7 billion. The offer topped a rival bid previously floated by private equity firm Castlelake, positioning Apollo's proposal as the leading takeover approach for the airline as of Friday's close.

Not every major constituent shared in the day's gains. St. James's Place, the wealth management firm, dropped more than 8% after reports emerged that a major financial advice firm plans to leave the platform, raising broader concerns among investors about the company's ability to retain advisers going forward. AstraZeneca extended a difficult stretch, falling as much as 3.5% to 6.2% depending on the specific measurement window cited across various reports, continuing losses that began Thursday after the pharmaceutical giant's gene-silencing heart therapy, Wainua, failed a late-stage clinical trial. Insurer Hiscox also finished the session lower, down roughly 1.6%.

The dominant macro theme shaping Friday's session across UK and broader European markets remained the ongoing situation between the United States and Iran. Reports throughout the week indicated the two sides would continue technical-level negotiations despite a recent exchange of military strikes, with easing tensions specifically around shipping activity in the Strait of Hormuz contributing to a broader stabilization in global market sentiment as the week drew to a close. Oil prices eased modestly Friday alongside that de-escalation, with crude trading around $71.41 per barrel, down close to 1% on the session, providing some additional relief to energy-sensitive sectors of the market even as the underlying geopolitical situation remained far from fully resolved.

Market analysts characterized Friday's performance as reflective of a market attempting to balance genuine underlying strength in the FTSE 100's core energy, financial and mining sectors against a still-unsettled geopolitical backdrop that has continued to inject periodic volatility into global trading throughout the first half of 2026. The index's comparatively limited exposure to the technology sector, relative to indices such as Germany's DAX 40 or France's CAC 40, meant London participated less directly in a broader rebound in chip and artificial intelligence-linked sentiment that characterized much of Friday's trading session elsewhere in global markets, a compositional difference that has periodically caused the London index to lag more technology-heavy peers during episodes when AI and semiconductor sentiment dominates broader market direction, while also offering a degree of insulation during periods of technology sector weakness.

Broader UK market indicators reflected a similarly cautious tone through the session. The FTSE 250 traded around 23,293, rebounding by approximately 0.2% after declining 1.5% in the previous session, while the FTSE 350 hovered near 5,691 and the FTSE All-Share Index traded around 5,631, both showing only modest intraday fluctuations as investors continued weighing elevated energy prices against continued Middle East tensions.

Trading volumes on Friday remained broadly consistent with recent averages, with the index's roughly 51-point intraday range reflecting a session in which investors appeared willing to add to positions steadily throughout the day rather than react sharply to any single catalyst. Over the past month, the FTSE 100 has climbed approximately 1.88%, and the index remains up roughly 17.4% compared with the same time last year, according to data from Trading Economics, underscoring the benchmark's overall resilience through a volatile first half of 2026 even amid the week's pullback.

For UK-focused investors, Friday's performance continued to underline the FTSE 100's role as a relatively defensive component within a globally diversified equity portfolio, particularly during episodes when technology sector volatility has dominated sentiment elsewhere in global markets. The index's heavier weighting toward energy, financial services, mining, consumer staples and pharmaceutical companies, relative to the technology-driven indices that have seen sharper swings in recent weeks, has repeatedly provided a measure of stability for London-listed equities even as the broader geopolitical and macroeconomic backdrop has remained unsettled through much of the year.

With the situation between the United States and Iran continuing to evolve and further merger activity potentially in the pipeline following Friday's Vodafone and easyJet developments, investors are expected to remain closely focused on both geopolitical headlines and individual corporate news in the sessions ahead as they assess the durability of the FTSE 100's recent stabilization.