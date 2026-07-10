Micron Shares Surge Past $1,000 After $250 Billion US Expansion Plan and Bullish Analyst Upgrades Today

Shares of Micron Technology jumped Thursday, trading at $1,021.04, up $72.24, or 7.61 percent, reclaiming the $1,000 level after the memory chipmaker announced a major expansion of its U.S. manufacturing investment plans and drew a fresh round of bullish price target increases from Wall Street analysts.

Note: This article is intended to provide factual context and does not constitute financial advice. Readers should consult a licensed financial advisor before making investment decisions.

The rally follows a difficult stretch for Micron shares, which had pulled back more than 10 to 23 percent from their all-time high of $1,254.80, reached June 25, amid a broader selloff in memory chip stocks earlier this week tied to a disappointing market reaction to Samsung Electronics' record quarterly earnings. Thursday's rebound helped Micron recover a significant portion of those losses in a single session.

According to CNBC, Micron announced a new round of strategic investments Thursday aimed at strengthening the U.S. semiconductor supply chain, including up to $3 billion in near-term commitments, part of a broader plan to accelerate the company's domestic spending through 2035 to a total exceeding $250 billion. The near-term investment includes $500 million earmarked for Taiwanese-headquartered GlobalWafers to expand its wafer development and manufacturing operations in Texas, paired with a 10-year supply agreement for raw silicon wafer capacity. The announcement helped lift other names across the chip-equipment space as well, with Applied Materials, KLA Corp, ARM Holdings and Lam Research each posting strong gains during Thursday's session.

The expansion news landed alongside a wave of increasingly bullish analyst commentary on Micron's stock. According to Watcher.Guru, Bernstein raised its price target on Micron to $1,300, Bank of America lifted its target to $1,550, and Cantor Fitzgerald raised its own target to $2,000, implying more than 100 percent upside from recent trading levels. Separately, according to TradingKey, Bank of America and Evercore ISI both reiterated bullish stances on the stock this week, citing long-term valuation recovery potential tied to Micron's growing exposure to cloud computing and AI infrastructure spending.

Micron's rally comes just two weeks after the company reported blockbuster fiscal third-quarter results. Revenue for the quarter reached $41.46 billion, up 346 percent year over year and more than quadrupling from $9.3 billion in the same period a year earlier, easily surpassing analyst expectations of roughly $36 billion, according to LSEG consensus estimates cited by CNBC. The company posted GAAP net income of $28.24 billion, with non-GAAP earnings reaching $28.86 billion, driven largely by surging demand for high-bandwidth memory used in AI data center infrastructure. DRAM remained Micron's largest revenue driver, accounting for roughly three-quarters of total sales at $31.3 billion, while NAND flash revenue rose to $9.9 billion on stronger enterprise and high-performance solid-state drive demand.

Micron's forward guidance has continued to support investor optimism. According to FX Leaders, company management is projecting fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of approximately $50 billion, with gross margin expected to hold around 86 percent and earnings per share projected near $31. Micron has also disclosed that its high-bandwidth memory production capacity is effectively sold out through 2027, with customers already booking capacity into 2028, and the company has secured $22 billion in long-term AI supply agreements to date.

Capital.com senior market analyst Daniela Hathorn noted following Micron's blowout June earnings report that the results had helped restore broader confidence in the durability of AI-related infrastructure spending. "U.S. equities have recovered some ground as Micron's earnings have provided fresh reassurance that the AI investment cycle remains firmly intact," Hathorn said, adding that robust demand for memory from data centers and AI infrastructure customers "has helped lift sentiment across the semiconductor sector after recent weakness in high-growth names, suggesting investors remain willing to look through short-term volatility as long as the earnings outlook continues to justify elevated valuations."

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Despite the bullish sentiment surrounding the stock, some risk factors continue to warrant investor attention. According to TradingKey, Micron, along with Samsung and SK Hynix, is facing a newly filed class-action antitrust lawsuit alleging price-fixing in the commodity DRAM market, a legal matter that introduces regulatory risk and potential litigation costs going forward. The company's accelerated $250 billion domestic investment target through 2035, combined with its immediate $3 billion supply-chain financing commitment, also significantly raises Micron's long-term capital expenditure burden, a factor that could pressure margins if future AI and data center memory demand fails to scale in line with the newly built manufacturing capacity. SEC filings reviewed by TradingKey also show substantial recent insider selling at Micron, including more than $169.8 million in total insider sales over the trailing three months, led by chief executive Sanjay Mehrotra, a pattern some analysts view as worth monitoring even amid otherwise strong operational momentum.

Valuation metrics on the stock have drawn mixed assessments from different research providers. According to GuruFocus, Micron's GF Value estimate of $500.31 suggested the stock was trading nearly 90 percent above its calculated fair value as of Wednesday's close around $948.80, even as the firm assigned the company a strong overall financial strength score of 9 out of 10. Other analysts have taken a considerably more bullish view of the stock's fair value, with some price targets reaching as high as $2,000, reflecting the wide range of opinions currently circulating about how much further Micron's AI-driven rally can extend.

Micron's gains Thursday also occurred despite continued geopolitical uncertainty tied to renewed tensions between the United States and Iran, which have weighed on broader market sentiment and pushed oil prices higher in recent sessions. According to Watcher.Guru, Micron's ability to post strong premarket gains even amid that broader risk-off backdrop was attributed largely to the combination of its expanded domestic investment announcement and the fresh wave of bullish analyst price target revisions issued in the days leading up to Thursday's session.

With Micron's stock now up more than 230 percent for the year and roughly 650 percent over the trailing 12 months, according to GuruFocus, investors are likely to continue closely monitoring the balance between the company's exceptionally strong underlying demand fundamentals and questions about whether current valuations, and the scale of its newly announced capital spending commitments, are fully justified by the pace of AI-driven memory demand growth heading into the second half of 2026.