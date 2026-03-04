Tesla Shares Dip 2.7% Amid Geopolitical Volatility, But Analyst Upgrades Signal Optimism for Robotaxi

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares closed lower Tuesday, falling 2.70% to $392.43 amid broader market pressure from escalating Middle East conflict and rising oil prices, though pre-market trading Wednesday showed a modest rebound as Bank of America reinstated coverage with a bullish "Buy" rating and $460 price target.

The electric vehicle and clean energy giant's stock opened at $395.09, reached a high of $396.34, and dipped to a low of $385.39 before settling at $392.43 on volume of approximately 62.4 million shares. After-hours trading lifted the price to around $397-401, up about 1.2-2.4% from the close, reflecting some dip-buying interest following the analyst upgrade.

Tesla's market capitalization stood near $1.47 trillion, with the shares trading in a 52-week range of $214.25 to $498.83. The pullback comes after a volatile period: the stock gained roughly 44% over the past year but has declined about 3-4% in recent weeks and 12-13% year-to-date in 2026, pressured by softer EV demand, competition, and macroeconomic factors.

The decline aligned with broader market sentiment, as geopolitical risks in the Iran conflict drove oil higher and stoked inflation fears, weighing on growth stocks like Tesla. However, the company's fundamentals and long-term bets on autonomy, robotics, and energy storage continue to draw attention.

Bank of America analysts, resuming coverage after a pause, highlighted Tesla's leadership in consumer autonomy and robotaxi potential. They set a $460 target, citing expectations that Tesla will quickly become a leader in robotaxi services, leveraging its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology and fleet advantages. The firm emphasized Tesla's edge in data collection from millions of vehicles, positioning it ahead of rivals in scaling unsupervised autonomy.

Tesla's pivot toward AI and robotics remains central to its narrative. CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly stressed that 2026 will mark acceleration in Optimus humanoid robot production, Cybercab robotaxi rollout, and energy storage expansion. The company plans $20 billion in capital expenditures this year, redirecting resources from traditional vehicle lines to support new factories, AI computing, and robotics. Musk has described the 10-year outlook as "extremely bright," urging investors to focus on these high-margin opportunities.

Recent developments include plans to repurpose Fremont factory space from Model S and Model X production — set to end in 2026 — for Optimus lines capable of up to 1 million units annually. Musk teased a third-generation Optimus reveal in Q1 2026, engineered for broader real-world use. Cybercab production is slated to ramp, with unsupervised FSD testing expanding in new U.S. markets.

Challenges persist in the core auto business. Fourth-quarter 2025 deliveries fell 16%, contributing to a 3% annual revenue drop — the first ever — amid EV market saturation and competition from Chinese rivals. Regulatory hurdles loom, including a March 9, 2026, NHTSA deadline for FSD crash data submission tied to 58 incidents involving 2.88 million vehicles. Robotaxi incidents in Austin have drawn scrutiny, though Tesla maintains safety improvements.

Energy storage and solar provide diversification. Megapack deployments continue growing, offsetting softer vehicle margins. Analysts forecast 2026 EPS around $2.56, with revenue recovery hinging on autonomy monetization and energy growth.

Consensus remains mixed: 18 "Buy," 14 "Hold," and 9 "Sell" ratings, with an average target near $407. Some bulls like Wedbush see $600 potential if robotaxi scales, while bears like GLJ Research target $25, citing execution risks.

Technical analysts note bearish signals below key levels like $418-419, with support around $385-390. Pre-market strength Wednesday suggests resilience, but volatility persists amid headlines.

As Tesla navigates near-term headwinds, focus remains on Musk's vision: transforming from an automaker to an AI/robotics leader. Success in FSD approval, Cybercab launches, and Optimus production could drive significant upside, while delays or regulatory setbacks pose downside risks.

Investors eye upcoming data and any de-escalation in global tensions that could stabilize markets. For now, Tesla's stock reflects a high-stakes bet on disruptive technology in uncertain times.