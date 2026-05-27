JOYY Shares Surge Over 17% as Strong Q1 Revenue Growth and $1.5 Billion Shareholder Return Plan Spark Optimism

NEW YORK — Shares of JOYY Inc. jumped more than 17% in midday trading Wednesday after the Singapore-based technology company reported first-quarter results that showed its fastest year-over-year revenue growth in recent years and unveiled an expanded $1.5 billion shareholder return program.

The stock climbed to $63.95, up $9.53 or 17.50%, as of about 1:15 p.m. EDT, with heavy volume reflecting strong investor reaction to the earnings beat and capital return announcement. The move followed a more modest session the prior day, highlighting the market's focus on the company's progress in diversifying its business.

JOYY, known for its global social entertainment platforms including Bigo Live, reported net revenues of $555.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, up 12.4% from $494.4 million a year earlier. The figure exceeded analyst consensus estimates around $543 million and marked the highest year-over-year growth rate in recent periods.

Social entertainment revenue, the company's core segment, rose 3.2% to $400.4 million. BIGO Ads, its advertising technology business, surged 55.6% to $124.8 million, while SHOPLINE, the e-commerce platform, grew 16.1% to $30.5 million. The results reflect JOYY's shift toward a three-pillar structure where social entertainment, advertising and e-commerce reinforce one another.

Non-GAAP operating income increased 22.5% to $38.0 million, and non-GAAP EBITDA rose 13.2% to $45.7 million. Operating cash flow came in at $46.0 million, contributing to a solid net cash position of $3.18 billion at quarter-end.

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"We delivered a strong start to 2026," said Ting Li, JOYY's chairperson and chief executive officer. "Total revenues for the first quarter reached US$555.7 million, up by 12.4% year over year, our strongest year-over-year growth rate in recent years. This quarter marks the first time we are reporting results under our new three-segment structure: Social Entertainment, BIGO Ads, and SHOPLINE. Our AI-driven globally diversified ecosystem is taking shape with social entertainment, advertising, and e-commerce reinforcing one another in a powerful strategic flywheel."

The company also announced a new shareholder return initiative totaling $1.5 billion through 2028, including up to $600 million in share repurchases and approximately $900 million in quarterly dividends. This expands on a previous $900 million program and underscores confidence in its cash generation capabilities.

From January to late May 2026, JOYY had already returned $156.8 million to shareholders under the prior program, including $87.9 million in repurchases and $68.9 million in dividends.

Business Momentum Across Segments

JOYY's social entertainment business showed signs of stabilization and modest recovery. Global average mobile monthly active users reached 276.3 million, up 6.1% year-over-year. Core livestreaming paying users grew 5.9%. Bigo Live benefited from improved streamer incentives, AI tools for content creation and targeted regional events, including galas in South Korea, Indonesia and the Philippines.

BIGO Ads continued its rapid expansion, driven by broader traffic coverage, multi-vertical advertiser growth and algorithm optimizations. Third-party Audience Network revenue jumped 78.8%. SDK traffic grew 109% year-over-year, with strong gains in North America and Western Europe.

SHOPLINE, now reported as a standalone segment, posted healthy growth with gross margins expanding to 51.5%. Cross-border merchant revenue rose more than 60%, as the platform positions itself as an AI-native omnichannel commerce infrastructure.

Analysts have generally viewed the results positively. The company provided second-quarter revenue guidance of $562 million to $581 million, above consensus estimates around $559 million.

Company Background and Strategy

Founded in 2005 and listed on Nasdaq in 2012, JOYY operates a portfolio of social platforms focused on live streaming and short-form video. Its flagship Bigo Live serves users across more than 150 countries, emphasizing real-time interaction and creator economies. The company has increasingly invested in AI to enhance content recommendation, ad targeting and merchant tools.

Headquartered in Singapore with significant operations in Asia, JOYY has navigated a challenging post-pandemic environment for social entertainment while building advertising and e-commerce as growth engines. The integration of AI across segments aims to create a self-reinforcing ecosystem that deepens user engagement and monetization opportunities.

Wall Street has shown optimism. Multiple analysts maintain "Buy" ratings, with average price targets suggesting substantial upside from recent levels. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of roughly $42 to $71.

Market Reaction and Outlook

The sharp intraday gain reflects relief that social entertainment has returned to growth while newer businesses accelerate. Investors appear to appreciate the combination of operational progress, a robust balance sheet and aggressive capital returns in an environment where many tech companies face scrutiny over profitability and growth sustainability.

However, challenges remain. The social sector is highly competitive, with platform fatigue and regulatory risks in key markets. Currency fluctuations, particularly in emerging markets where JOYY derives significant revenue, could pressure results. The company has noted foreign exchange impacts in past quarters.

Broader market context also plays a role. Technology shares have been volatile amid interest rate expectations and economic data, but consumer-facing internet platforms with strong cash flows have found favor.

JOYY executives expressed confidence in the strategic flywheel. AI investments are expected to drive further efficiency in content, advertising and commerce, potentially supporting sustained growth into the second half of 2026 and beyond.

The company plans to continue hosting regional events and rolling out AI features for streamers and merchants to maintain engagement momentum.

As of midday Wednesday, the rally had pushed JOYY's market capitalization above $3 billion. Trading volume was elevated compared to recent averages, signaling broad participation.

Looking ahead, JOYY's ability to execute on its $1.5 billion return program while investing in growth will be key. The second-quarter guidance suggests continued momentum, though management will need to navigate macroeconomic uncertainties and competitive dynamics.

For a company that has evolved from primarily a live-streaming player to a diversified tech ecosystem, Wednesday's results and stock reaction underscore improving investor sentiment around its long-term positioning. Whether the momentum sustains will depend on consistent delivery in upcoming quarters.