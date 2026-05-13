Apple Stock Edges Higher Near $294 as Record Earnings, AI Investments and Buyback Boost Confidence in 2026

NEW YORK — Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares rose modestly to $293.84 in midday trading Tuesday, up 0.40% or $1.16, as investors continued rewarding the tech giant's strong fiscal second-quarter 2026 performance and aggressive capital return program. The stock has climbed steadily since its April 30 earnings beat, trading near recent highs and reflecting confidence in Apple's iPhone momentum, record services growth and accelerating artificial intelligence strategy.

Apple reported fiscal Q2 revenue of $111.2 billion, up 16.6% year-over-year, and earnings per share of $2.01, both surpassing Wall Street forecasts. iPhone sales surged 22% to $57 billion, marking the strongest March quarter in company history. Services revenue reached a record $30.98 billion, while gross margin expanded to an all-time high of 49.3%. The board authorized a massive $100 billion share repurchase program and raised the quarterly dividend to $0.27 per share.

The results triggered a strong post-earnings rally, with shares jumping nearly 4% in early May trading. Tuesday's modest advance extends that positive momentum, even as broader market caution lingers over geopolitical risks and elevated valuations across big tech. Apple's market capitalization remains above $4.3 trillion, cementing its position as one of the world's most valuable companies.

CEO Transition and AI Focus

Apple also announced a major leadership change: hardware engineering chief John Ternus will succeed Tim Cook as CEO on September 1, 2026, with Cook transitioning to executive chairman. The smooth succession plan has been well-received by investors, providing continuity while signaling fresh energy as Apple ramps up its artificial intelligence efforts.

R&D spending climbed to a record $11.4 billion in the quarter, representing over 10% of revenue as the company accelerates investments in on-device AI, generative models and new hardware features. Analysts expect AI enhancements in iOS 19, Siri upgrades and future iPhone models to drive the next growth cycle. Wedbush's Dan Ives has highlighted the "AI opportunity" as a multi-year catalyst, recently raising his price target to a Street-high $400.

iPhone 18 Anticipation Builds

Attention is shifting toward the iPhone 18 lineup expected in September 2026. Supply chain reports suggest Apple is holding pricing steady despite rising memory costs tied to AI demand, while preparing significant camera, display and AI performance upgrades. Stronger-than-expected iPhone 17 demand in the March quarter has fueled optimism that the next generation could sustain double-digit growth.

Services remain a high-margin growth engine, with Apple Music, iCloud, App Store and AppleCare continuing to scale globally. Greater China revenue rebounded strongly, up more than 28% year-over-year, signaling stabilization in a key market.

Analyst Sentiment and Valuation

Wall Street remains overwhelmingly bullish. Consensus price targets cluster between $325 and $400, with recent upgrades from BofA, Goldman Sachs and others citing sustained iPhone strength, services expansion and AI upside. The stock trades at a forward P/E around 33-35, which many view as reasonable given Apple's consistent execution and massive cash generation.

Technical analysts note Apple has cleared key resistance levels and is forming higher highs. Support sits near $280-$285, with resistance around recent highs near $294-$300. The $100 billion buyback program is expected to provide ongoing tailwinds by reducing share count and supporting the price.

Risks and Challenges

Investors remain attentive to several headwinds. Regulatory scrutiny in the EU and U.S., potential China tensions, and a competitive AI landscape could create volatility. Rising R&D and capex commitments may pressure near-term margins, though management has guided for continued gross margin strength in the mid-to-high 47% range.

Broader market dynamics, including interest rates and geopolitical developments, also influence sentiment. However, Apple's resilient business model — blending premium hardware with high-margin services and an expanding ecosystem — has historically weathered economic uncertainty well.

Outlook for Remainder of 2026

With the WWDC 2026 developer conference approaching in June, excitement is building around new AI features and software updates. Management has guided for mid-teens revenue growth in the current quarter, setting up a potentially strong back half of the year centered on iPhone 18 momentum.

For long-term investors, today's modest gain reflects steady accumulation in a fundamentally strong name. Apple's combination of record profitability, massive capital returns and clear AI roadmap keeps it among the most important holdings in technology portfolios. As the company navigates its leadership transition and invests heavily for the future, Wall Street largely expects continued outperformance.

As midday trading continued Tuesday, AAPL held near session highs with solid volume. The coming weeks will bring more color on AI progress, iPhone demand trends and capital allocation priorities. For now, Apple's ability to deliver consistent beats and shareholder returns reinforces its status as a blue-chip growth powerhouse even at elevated valuations.

The tech titan remains a core holding for many, with 2026 shaping up as another pivotal year driven by innovation, services expansion and artificial intelligence integration across its ecosystem.