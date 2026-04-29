Codan Shares Surge 17% on Upgraded FY26 Guidance and Strong Gold Detector Demand

SYDNEY — Codan Ltd shares rocketed more than 16% to $42.45 in morning trading on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, after the Australian technology company delivered robust first-half results earlier in the year and analysts highlighted upgraded expectations for full-year earnings driven by exceptional demand for its Minelab gold detectors.

The sharp rally, one of the strongest single-day gains for the stock in recent memory, pushed Codan's market capitalization above $2.5 billion and reflected renewed investor enthusiasm for the company's diversified technology portfolio, particularly its leadership in metal detection technology.

Codan reported strong H1 FY26 results in February, with group revenue climbing 29% to $393.5 million compared with the prior corresponding period. Earnings before interest and tax rose 52% to $99.8 million, while net profit after tax surged 55% to $71.2 million. The performance was underpinned by both the Communications and Metal Detection segments.

The Metal Detection division, best known for the iconic Minelab brand, delivered exceptional growth with revenue up 46% and segment profit jumping 86%. Elevated gold prices and strong demand in Africa, combined with new product launches, fueled the surge. Management noted that H2 performance is expected to remain at least in line with the strong first half.

Communications revenue increased 19% to $221.8 million, supported by a healthy order book of $294 million. The segment continues to benefit from demand for tactical communications equipment and secure radio solutions.

Following the results, Codan upgraded its FY26 expectations. The company now anticipates continued momentum across both segments, with analysts forecasting full-year revenue growth in the high teens and strong double-digit earnings expansion. Several brokers lifted price targets in response.

The rally today comes amid broader positive sentiment toward ASX technology and resources-related stocks. Codan's exposure to the gold mining sector through Minelab positions it well as gold prices hover near record highs amid global uncertainty.

CEO Alf Ianniello has emphasized disciplined execution and strategic investments. In the half-year presentation, he highlighted the benefits of the diversified portfolio and the company's ability to capitalize on favorable market conditions in key regions.

Codan's strong balance sheet and consistent dividend growth add to its appeal. The company declared a fully franked interim dividend of 19.5 cents per share, up 56% on the previous period, demonstrating confidence in future cash flows.

Analysts generally rate Codan as a Buy. Average price targets sit comfortably above current levels, with some forecasts calling for continued re-rating as the market better appreciates the company's growth trajectory and margins.

For investors, today's surge highlights the market's reward for companies delivering both top-line growth and profitability expansion. Codan has successfully transitioned from a smaller specialized player to a mid-cap technology stock with global reach.

The Minelab division remains the standout performer. Demand for high-end gold detectors has been particularly strong in Africa and other emerging gold-producing regions. New product releases and after-sales support have strengthened customer loyalty and recurring revenue streams.

Communications continues to provide stability. The segment serves defense, public safety and industrial customers with reliable radio solutions. Geopolitical tensions have supported demand for secure communications equipment.

Risks remain. Commodity price volatility could impact gold detector sales, while supply chain disruptions or currency fluctuations may affect margins. Competition in both segments requires ongoing innovation and investment.

Codan's management has a strong track record of navigating challenges. The company's focus on research and development, combined with disciplined capital allocation, has delivered consistent shareholder returns over the long term.

As trading continued Wednesday morning, shares consolidated near session highs with elevated volume. Technical analysts noted the breakout above recent resistance, with potential near-term targets in the mid-$40s if momentum sustains.

The day's performance caps a strong period for Codan. The stock has more than doubled in value over the past 12-18 months, rewarding investors who recognized its growth potential early. With upgraded guidance and favorable industry tailwinds, many expect further upside through the remainder of 2026.

For long-term investors, Codan offers exposure to both technology innovation and the resources sector. Its dual-segment model provides diversification while maintaining high margins and strong cash generation.

As the Australian market digests today's move, Codan stands out as a standout performer, illustrating how strong execution and positive earnings momentum can drive significant shareholder value in the mid-cap space.