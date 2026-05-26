Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Shares Surge 9% on Strong Full-Year Results and Upgraded Outlook

SYDNEY — Shares in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd jumped more than 9% on Tuesday after the New Zealand medical device maker reported robust full-year results and reaffirmed confidence in its growth trajectory amid rising global demand for respiratory care products.

The stock climbed $2.52, or 9.15%, to close at $30.05 on the ASX and NZX, marking one of its strongest single-day gains in recent months. The rally reflected investor enthusiasm for the company's performance in the year ended March 31, 2026, as well as optimism about its position in the expanding healthcare technology sector.

Fisher & Paykel, a leader in humidified respiratory care, sleep apnea treatment and surgical products, has benefited from sustained demand for its equipment in hospitals and home care settings worldwide. The company's products, including high-flow nasal cannula systems and CPAP devices, have seen particular strength in North America and Europe.

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Analysts highlighted the company's ability to deliver margin expansion despite supply chain challenges and currency fluctuations. The results come after the company upgraded its fiscal 2026 guidance earlier in the year, projecting operating revenue of approximately NZ$2.30 billion and net profit after tax between NZ$450 million and NZ$470 million.

The strong share price reaction underscores Fisher & Paykel's status as a market darling on the NZX and ASX. As one of New Zealand's largest listed companies by market capitalization, its performance carries significant weight for the broader market and superannuation funds with heavy exposure to the healthcare sector.

Investors appear particularly encouraged by the company's consistent innovation pipeline and growing presence in emerging markets. Fisher & Paykel has expanded its manufacturing footprint and invested in research and development to maintain its technological edge in non-invasive ventilation and airway management solutions.

The medical device sector has faced headwinds from inflation, logistics costs and regulatory pressures in recent years. Fisher & Paykel's ability to navigate these challenges while delivering growth has set it apart from peers and supported premium valuations.

Company executives are scheduled to host an investor briefing following the results release, providing further details on strategic priorities for the coming year. Key focus areas are expected to include continued penetration in the hospital market, expansion of its homecare portfolio and opportunities in digital health integration.

The surge also comes against a backdrop of broader market caution, with many healthcare stocks facing pressure from potential policy changes and reimbursement uncertainties in key markets like the United States. Fisher & Paykel's resilience highlights the defensive qualities of its recurring revenue business model.

Longer-term tailwinds for the company include aging populations in developed markets, rising prevalence of respiratory conditions linked to pollution and obesity, and increasing adoption of home-based care models post-pandemic. These structural trends support Fisher & Paykel's medium-term growth targets.

Analysts have generally maintained positive outlooks on the stock. JPMorgan initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a price target of NZ$37.50 earlier in 2026, citing strong organic growth potential and margin improvement opportunities. Other brokers have also raised targets following recent guidance upgrades.

The company's focus on sustainability and product innovation has resonated with institutional investors. Recent product launches in high-flow therapy and advanced humidification systems have been well received by clinicians, supporting market share gains.

Geographically, North America remains the largest contributor to revenue, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The company continues to invest in localized manufacturing and distribution to mitigate currency risks and improve service levels for customers.

Fisher & Paykel's success reflects broader shifts in healthcare delivery. The emphasis on non-invasive solutions that reduce hospital stays aligns with cost-control pressures faced by health systems globally. Its products have played important roles in managing conditions ranging from sleep apnea to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

For retail investors on the ASX and NZX, the stock offers exposure to a high-quality growth company with strong cash flow characteristics. Dividend payouts have been attractive, providing income alongside capital appreciation potential.

The 9% gain on Tuesday helped recover some of the ground lost earlier in the year when the stock faced pressure from broader market rotation out of growth names. At current levels, the shares trade at a premium valuation, reflecting expectations of continued double-digit earnings growth.

Market watchers will closely monitor the upcoming investor briefing for any updates on capital allocation, including potential acquisitions or increased shareholder returns. The company has a track record of disciplined investment while maintaining a healthy balance sheet.

The rally also highlights the appeal of New Zealand-listed healthcare names amid global economic uncertainty. With stable governance, strong intellectual property and diversified revenue streams, Fisher & Paykel stands out as a quality compounder in the eyes of many fund managers.

Looking ahead, the company faces typical industry risks including competition, regulatory changes and currency volatility. However, its established brand, clinical evidence base and innovation track record provide a solid foundation for sustained performance.

Tuesday's trading volume was elevated as investors repositioned portfolios following the results. The positive reaction suggests broad market agreement that Fisher & Paykel is well-placed to capitalize on long-term healthcare trends.

As one of Australasia's most valuable healthcare companies, its performance influences sentiment toward the wider sector. The strong result may encourage renewed interest in other medical device and pharmaceutical names on both sides of the Tasman.

For the coming financial year, analysts expect continued revenue growth in the high single digits to low double digits, supported by new product cycles and geographic expansion. Margin improvement is also anticipated as supply chain normalization continues.

The Fisher & Paykel story exemplifies successful Kiwi innovation on the global stage. From humble beginnings in respiratory humidification, the company has grown into an international player with products used in thousands of hospitals worldwide.

Tuesday's share price surge provides fresh momentum as the company enters its new financial year. With a clear strategy and strong execution, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare appears positioned to deliver further value for shareholders in the years ahead.