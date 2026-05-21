Roivant Sciences Shares Jump 14.43% to $32.28 on Strong IMVT-1402 Rheumatoid Arthritis Data

NEW YORK — Roivant Sciences Ltd. shares rose 4.07 dollars, or 14.43 percent, to $32.28 in morning trading on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, following positive preliminary results from its subsidiary Immunovant's trial of IMVT-1402 in difficult-to-treat rheumatoid arthritis.

Immunovant reported Week 16 results from the open-label Period 1 of its potentially registrational trial evaluating IMVT-1402 in ACPA-positive difficult-to-treat rheumatoid arthritis patients who failed two or more prior advanced therapies. Among 165 evaluable patients, ACR20 response rate reached 72.7 percent, ACR50 was 54.5 percent and ACR70 was 35.8 percent.

In the subset of 107 patients who failed at least a JAK inhibitor and an anti-TNF inhibitor, response rates were 72.0 percent for ACR20, 53.3 percent for ACR50 and 37.4 percent for ACR70. Baseline disease activity was high, with mean tender joint count of 24.2, swollen joint count of 16.7 and DAS28-CRP score of 6.1.

Roivant reported its fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 financial results alongside the clinical update. The company posted a GAAP net loss for the quarter, but highlighted Immunovant's progress and strong cash position across the portfolio.

Immunovant, a Roivant subsidiary, ended the fiscal year with $902.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, providing runway through potential commercial launch of IMVT-1402 in Graves' disease. The company discontinued development of its first-generation FcRn inhibitor batoclimab after Phase 3 trials in thyroid eye disease failed to meet primary endpoints.

IMVT-1402 is a next-generation anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody designed to deliver deeper IgG reduction with a favorable safety profile. The rheumatoid arthritis data reinforced confidence in its differentiated mechanism for treating autoantibody-driven diseases.

Roivant's broader pipeline includes brepocitinib in multiple dermatology and rheumatology indications, mosliciguat for pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease, and additional programs through its Vant subsidiaries. Topline data from Immunovant's proof-of-concept trial of IMVT-1402 in cutaneous lupus erythematosus is expected in the second half of 2026.

Other clinical timelines for IMVT-1402 remain on track, including potentially registrational trials in Graves' disease, myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy and Sjögren's disease. Further updates on the difficult-to-treat rheumatoid arthritis program are planned for the second half of 2026.

Roivant Sciences operates a platform model with multiple subsidiaries developing therapies across immunology, inflammation and other therapeutic areas. The company focuses on identifying undervalued assets and accelerating their development through efficient clinical execution.

The stock's sharp intraday move reflected investor enthusiasm for the rheumatoid arthritis efficacy signals in a heavily pre-treated patient population. Trading volume was elevated as news of the data spread.

Roivant will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on May 20 to discuss financial results and provide a business update. The call is expected to include further details on pipeline progress and financial position.

The company's market capitalization has grown substantially with recent share price appreciation. Strong cash reserves support continued investment in late-stage clinical programs while maintaining financial flexibility.

Analysts and investors closely monitor Roivant's pipeline readouts, particularly for IMVT-1402 across multiple indications. Positive data in difficult-to-treat rheumatoid arthritis adds to momentum following earlier advancements in other autoimmune conditions.

As of mid-morning trading on May 20, shares maintained strong gains. The session highlighted continued interest in biotechnology companies advancing novel treatments for autoimmune diseases.

Roivant Sciences, founded by Vivek Ramaswamy, maintains headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, with major operations in London and New York. The company's Vant model has produced multiple clinical-stage assets through strategic acquisition and development.

The rheumatoid arthritis trial enrolled patients with long disease duration and high baseline activity. The observed response rates in this refractory population support further development of IMVT-1402 in rheumatology indications.

Roivant continues executing across its portfolio while managing capital allocation. Upcoming milestones include additional data readouts in 2026 and 2027 that could influence future regulatory and commercial strategies.