Immunovant Shares Surge 31.86% to $34.67 on Positive IMVT-1402 Rheumatoid Arthritis Data

NEW YORK — Immunovant Inc. shares skyrocketed 8.38 dollars, or 31.86 percent, to $34.67 in morning trading on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, after the company reported positive preliminary clinical trial data for its lead drug candidate IMVT-1402 in difficult-to-treat rheumatoid arthritis.

The clinical-stage immunology company released its fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 financial results alongside corporate updates on May 20. While reporting a wider net loss, investors focused on encouraging early efficacy signals from the open-label portion of the potentially registrational IMVT-1402 trial in ACPA-positive difficult-to-treat rheumatoid arthritis patients.

The trial showed ACR20 response rates of 72.7 percent, ACR50 of 54.5 percent and ACR70 of 35.8 percent at Week 16. These results exceeded expectations and highlighted the potential of deeper IgG reduction with IMVT-1402, an anti-FcRn antibody.

Immunovant posted a fourth-quarter GAAP net loss of $0.73 per share, missing analyst estimates of $0.60 per share. For the full fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, the net loss widened to $505.6 million. The company reported no revenue, consistent with its development-stage status.

As of March 31, 2026, Immunovant held $902.1 million in cash, providing a strong runway for its pipeline programs. The company continues advancing IMVT-1402 across multiple indications, including potentially registrational trials in Graves' disease, myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, difficult-to-treat rheumatoid arthritis and Sjögren's disease.

IMVT-1402 is designed as a next-generation anti-FcRn inhibitor with the goal of delivering deeper and more sustained IgG reduction while maintaining a favorable safety profile. The rheumatoid arthritis data reinforced confidence in its potential best-in-class profile.

The stock's sharp rise reflected investor enthusiasm for the rheumatoid arthritis results despite the earnings miss. Shares had closed the previous day at $26.29 before the pre-market surge.

Immunovant expects additional data readouts from the IMVT-1402 program throughout 2026 and 2027. Topline results from the open-label portion of the difficult-to-treat rheumatoid arthritis trial and a proof-of-concept study in cutaneous lupus erythematosus are anticipated later this year.

The company maintains an active clinical development program with multiple potentially registrational studies ongoing or planned. It has secured several Investigational New Drug application clearances for IMVT-1402 across therapeutic areas.

Immunovant, a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences, focuses on developing therapies for autoimmune diseases by targeting the neonatal Fc receptor to reduce pathogenic IgG antibodies. Its pipeline aims to address significant unmet needs in endocrinology, rheumatology, neurology and dermatology.

The rheumatoid arthritis program targets patients with ACPA-positive disease who have not responded adequately to existing treatments. Positive signals in this difficult-to-treat population could support broader development and potential regulatory pathways.

Immunovant's cash position provides substantial financial flexibility. Management has emphasized disciplined capital allocation while accelerating development timelines for high-priority programs.

Analysts and investors closely track upcoming milestones. Data from additional indications, including Graves' disease and myasthenia gravis, are expected in 2027 and could further influence the company's valuation.

The biotechnology sector has seen heightened volatility around clinical data readouts. Immunovant's announcement exemplified how positive early signals in key indications can drive significant share price movement even alongside reported losses.

Trading volume spiked on May 20 as news of the rheumatoid arthritis data spread. The stock had traded in a 52-week range reflecting both clinical setbacks and pipeline progress in prior periods.

Immunovant continues enrolling patients in ongoing trials while preparing for future studies. The company's strategy centers on rapid execution across its targeted indications to maximize the potential of IMVT-1402.

Broader market context included general biotech sector movements and interest in autoimmune disease treatments. IMVT-1402's mechanism positions it among a new wave of FcRn inhibitors generating industry attention.

The company plans to provide further updates during its earnings conference call and in subsequent clinical readouts. Management will likely address how the rheumatoid arthritis data influences development priorities and resource allocation.

As of midday trading on May 20, Immunovant shares maintained strong gains following the initial surge. Market participants continued monitoring the stock for sustained momentum or potential profit-taking.

Immunovant's progress with IMVT-1402 underscores ongoing innovation in treating autoimmune conditions. The company's pipeline advancements and financial position support continued clinical investment through key data milestones.