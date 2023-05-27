On May 22, the World Health Organisation (WHO) appointed two artists as Goodwill Ambassadors as part of its 75th anniversary. The new Goodwill Ambassadors were named along the sidelines of the ongoing 76th World Health Assembly held in Geneva, Switzerland.

The two artists mentioned in the announcement on May 23 are 64-year-old American soprano and theatre artist Renée Fleming and 38-year-old South African operatic soprano Pretty Yende. While the five times Grammy winner Fleming is known for singing songs for Oscar-winning films like 'The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King' and 'The Shape Of Water', Yende was last seen performing in Britain's King Charles The Third's Coronation Concert.

In the press release, WHO designated Renée Fleming and Pretty Yende as Goodwill Ambassadors for Arts and Health because they spoke for the improvement of health through creative work and are accomplished artists with extraordinary achievements.

Earlier in April, the two acclaimed singers showed their dedication to the World Health Organisation when they performed in the Healing Arts concert. The concert happened in Geneva on April 8, 2023, as part of WHO's 75th Anniversary.

Why were they chosen?

Both artists have some unique sets of talents and interests in the field of health and science awareness which makes them ideal for the role.

While Fleming has a radiant luminous voice that captivates the audience she is equally vocal about medical research, especially how arts and health can work hand-in-hand. It's this twin energy and vision that the World Health Organization wants to capitalise on.

Fleming has already worked with WHO and different scientists and healthcare practitioners where she highlighted the critical power of arts in transforming individuals and society. She has done artistic presentations with scientists in this regard and also played a crucial role in promoting healthcare initiatives.

On the other hand, Yende has the capacity of enthralling the audience with her voice which can be used to talk about the healing power of music. She has a good understanding of music and its role in improving people's health and well-being. She is dedicated to various social causes and often shares insights on music therapy. All this makes her perfectly suitable as a WHO Goodwill Ambassador.

Reactions of the new ambassadors

Fleming spoke about the role of art in the health and well-being of people, further underlining how art therapies can help in solving critical health issues and increase the lifespan of humans as proved by clinical research and advancement in neuroscience. She is willing to work with WHO to raise awareness regarding this while she understands the full potential of this work.

Yende echoed similar sentiments when she said she will work towards creating a foundation of using arts for the betterment of health. She spoke of all aspects of health - mental, physical as well as social. She especially stressed working in her own country South Africa along with the rest of the world.

What do these appointments mean?

These appointments seek to highlight the effect of many spheres of art on human life and well-being.

The World Health Organisation underlined in their press release that through these appointments the organisation wants to send a clear message that creative and artistic activities like performing any kind of dance or music or theatre or painting etc., have a positive effect on human life and enhance its quality.

The new Goodwill Ambassadors will promote arts in health and try to convince global healthcare systems to integrate artistic programs into their system so that the mental, physical and social welfare of society is taken care of. This should make way for creative art workshops and sessions in public health all over the world.