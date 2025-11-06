Australia Just Banned 9 Social Media Platforms for Everyone Under 16 — And It Starts in 35 Days

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The Platforms Affected: Reddit and Kick were just added to the ban list, joining Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter), YouTube, Snapchat, and Threads. That's 9 platforms total that must block all Australian users under 16 starting December 10, 2025. The Penalties: Platforms face fines up to AU$49.5 million (US$32 million) if they fail to take "reasonable steps" to exclude under-16 users. This is the world's strictest social media age restriction law. What's Exempt: WhatsApp, YouTube Kids, educational platforms, gaming services (like Discord and Twitch), and messaging apps focused on one-to-one communication are not included because their primary purpose isn't "social interaction." How It Works: Platforms have had 12 months to prepare since the legislation passed in November 2024. Tech companies must implement age verification technology by December 10. Existing under-16 accounts will be shut down, and new accounts blocked. The Controversy: 140+ academics signed an open letter calling the ban a "blunt instrument" that could harm young people by cutting them off from support networks and educational resources.

The Day Your Teen's Instagram Disappears

Imagine waking up December 10 to discover your 15-year-old's Instagram account has been permanently deleted. No warning, no appeal, just... gone.

That's what's about to happen to potentially hundreds of thousands of Australian teenagers in just 35 days.

On Wednesday, Communications Minister Anika Wells announced that Reddit and livestreaming platform Kick are now included in Australia's world-first social media ban for children under 16—bringing the total number of banned platforms to nine.

"Online platforms use technology to target children with chilling control," Wells told reporters. "We are merely asking they use that same technology to keep children safe online."

The countdown is on. December 10, 2025 marks the day Australia becomes the first country in the world to enforce such a comprehensive social media age ban.

The Complete List: What's Banned and What's Not

BANNED (Must exclude all under-16s):

Facebook Instagram TikTok X (formerly Twitter) YouTube (main platform) Snapchat Threads Reddit (newly added) Kick (newly added)

NOT BANNED (Can still be used by under-16s):

WhatsApp

Messenger Kids

YouTube Kids

Educational platforms (Google Classroom, Canvas)

Gaming platforms (Roblox, Minecraft, Discord in gaming contexts)

Email services

SMS/text messaging

The key distinction? The eSafety Commission says banned platforms have "social interaction" as their "sole or significant purpose." Messaging apps focused on one-to-one communication, educational tools, and gaming services don't meet that criteria.

Why Reddit and Kick Got Added

Initially, discussions focused on the "big six" social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, X, and YouTube. But the eSafety Commission expanded the list after assessing which platforms meet the criteria.

Reddit is a message board and discussion forum where users post content, comment, and vote on submissions across thousands of topic-based communities called "subreddits." With over 100,000 active communities ranging from cute animals to mature content, it clearly fits the "social interaction" definition.

Kick is a live-streaming platform similar to Twitch, where streamers broadcast video content and viewers interact through live chat. It's become increasingly popular among younger audiences, particularly for gaming and entertainment content.

Minister Wells said the list "could continue to change" as the eSafety Commission conducts ongoing assessments. Platforms like Discord could potentially be added if their use shifts more toward general social networking rather than gaming communication.

The $33 Million Question: How Will This Actually Work?

The legislation doesn't specify exactly how platforms must verify users' ages—that's intentionally left to the tech companies to figure out.

Options being discussed include:

Government ID verification (driver's license, passport)

(driver's license, passport) Biometric age estimation (facial scanning technology)

(facial scanning technology) Third-party age verification services (independent companies that confirm age without sharing identity details with platforms)

(independent companies that confirm age without sharing identity details with platforms) Credit card verification (requires being 18+ to have a card)

During a Senate hearing last week, representatives from TikTok, Meta (Facebook/Instagram), and Snap all confirmed they would begin blocking young teenagers when the new laws take effect.

Snap global policy senior vice president Jennifer Stout said: "We're doing the best we can to comply." Snapchat is developing a tool allowing underage users to download and archive their data before accounts are disabled and locked.

However, tech giants have complained that the government's "slow release of information and guidance" so close to the December 10 deadline has hampered their ability to prepare properly.

"We are learning as we go," Stout said, noting that Australia is a "first mover" on such comprehensive restrictions.

The Privacy Concerns Nobody's Talking About

Here's the uncomfortable truth: to enforce this ban, platforms need to verify that users are actually 16 or older. That likely means collecting more personal data—potentially including government IDs, facial scans, or other sensitive information.

Privacy advocates worry this creates new risks:

Data Collection: Platforms will hold even more personal information about users, including minors trying to verify they're old enough

Hacking Risk: Databases containing ID verification data become targets for cybercriminals

False Positives: Age estimation technology isn't perfect—will some 16-year-olds be incorrectly blocked?

Verification Sharing: Will teens need to verify their age on each platform separately, or will verification data be shared across services?

The government hasn't fully addressed these concerns, saying only that platforms must take "reasonable steps" without mandating specific verification methods.

What 140 Academics Say Is Wrong With This Ban

More than 140 Australian and international academics signed an open letter to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese last year opposing the age limit ban as too "blunt" an instrument.

Their concerns include:

Cutting Off Support Networks: Many young people, particularly LGBTQ+ teens, find vital support communities online that they can't access in their physical communities

Educational Loss: Reddit hosts extensive educational content, YouTube has countless learning resources, and social media connects students with study groups and academic communities

Digital Literacy: Delaying social media access means teens miss critical years of learning to navigate online spaces safely before they're suddenly unleashed at 16

Enforcement Issues: Tech-savvy teens will find workarounds (VPNs, fake IDs, accounts registered by parents), creating a false sense of security

Mental Health: The evidence linking social media to teen mental health problems is more nuanced than politicians suggest—for some teens, online communities are protective factors

One academic told media: "This treats all social media as inherently harmful, when the research shows it's much more complicated than that."

What the eSafety Commissioner Says

eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant defended the ban, arguing it gives young people "valuable time to learn and grow."

"Delaying children's access to social media accounts gives them valuable time to learn and grow, free of the powerful, unseen forces of harmful and deceptive design features such as opaque algorithms and endless scroll," Grant said.

She pointed to design features that keep users engaged far longer than intended:

Autoplay videos that keep content flowing

that keep content flowing Infinite scroll that never reaches an end point

that never reaches an end point Notification systems designed to be addictive

designed to be addictive Recommendation algorithms optimized for engagement over wellbeing

The argument: these manipulative features are particularly harmful to developing adolescent brains, and delaying exposure protects vulnerable young people during critical developmental years.

How This Compares Globally

Australia's ban is the strictest in the world, but other countries are watching closely:

United States: No federal age restrictions, though states like Utah and Arkansas have passed laws requiring parental consent for minors. Many face legal challenges.

United Kingdom: Considering similar restrictions but hasn't implemented them yet. Online Safety Act focuses more on requiring platforms to remove harmful content.

European Union: Age 13 is the minimum for most platforms under GDPR, with some countries setting it at 14-16. Enforcement is inconsistent.

France: Proposed social media ban for under-15s in 2023 but hasn't implemented it.

China: Has strict time limits on video games and social media for minors but doesn't ban access entirely.

If Australia's ban succeeds (or appears to succeed), expect copycat legislation worldwide. If it fails or creates unintended consequences, other countries may look for different approaches.

What Parents Need to Do Before December 10

If you have a child under 16 with social media accounts, here's what to expect:

1. Accounts Will Be Deleted or Locked Platforms won't just prevent new sign-ups—existing accounts for under-16s will be shut down. Some platforms like Snapchat are building tools to let users download their data first.

2. Talk to Your Teen Now This will be emotionally difficult for many teens who've built friendships, creative communities, or support networks online. Have conversations about what's happening and why, rather than letting it come as a shock.

3. Explore Exempt Alternatives WhatsApp, Discord (for gaming), and educational platforms remain available. Help your teen identify which of their online connections they can maintain through these services.

4. Consider Privacy Implications If your 16-year-old needs to verify their age, understand what information platforms are collecting and how it's being used.

5. Monitor for Workarounds Some teens will try to circumvent the ban using VPNs, fake birthdays, or parents' accounts. Decide how you'll handle this if it happens.

6. Watch for Mental Health Impacts For some teens, losing social media will be a relief. For others, particularly those who've built important support networks online, it could be genuinely distressing.

The Workaround Everyone's Thinking About

Let's be honest: many teens will try to get around this ban.

Possible workarounds include:

Using parents' accounts (which could get parents in trouble)

(which could get parents in trouble) VPNs to appear as users from other countries

to appear as users from other countries Fake birthdates during registration (though verification makes this harder)

during registration (though verification makes this harder) Older friends' accounts shared among multiple users

shared among multiple users Moving to unregulated platforms that don't comply with Australian law

The government's response is essentially: "We know some teens will find workarounds, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't try to protect the majority."

It's similar to age restrictions on alcohol or tobacco—not 100% effective, but effective enough to make a difference at population level.

What Happens After December 10?

Short Term (December 2025-March 2026):

Mass account deletions for under-16 users

Potential enforcement actions against non-compliant platforms

Testing of age verification systems

Public reaction and news coverage of impacts

Medium Term (2026):

Assessment of compliance by major platforms

Possible expansion of banned platforms list

Evaluation of effectiveness and unintended consequences

Potential legal challenges

Long Term (2027+):

International adoption of similar legislation if successful

Evolution of age verification technology

Research on impacts on youth mental health and digital literacy

Possible adjustments to legislation based on outcomes

The Bottom Line

In 35 days, Australia becomes the first country to ban under-16s from major social media platforms—and the stakes are massive.

Nine platforms must block hundreds of thousands of Australian teenagers or face fines of up to AU$49.5 million. Tech companies are scrambling to implement age verification systems. Privacy advocates are concerned about data collection. Academics warn of unintended consequences.

For Australian parents and teens, December 10 will be a turning point—whether for better or worse remains to be seen.

This isn't just an Australian story. It's a global experiment in whether governments can effectively regulate social media access for minors without creating worse problems than they solve.

The world will be watching what happens on December 10.