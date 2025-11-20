A New Phase Amid Strengthened Bilateral Ties

Vietnam and Australia have entered a period of deepened economic engagement, with agriculture and food innovation emerging as standout sectors in the bilateral agenda. As noted by Nguyen Duc Hien, Deputy Head of the Vietnam Central Economic Commission's Policy and Strategy Division, Australia is currently Vietnam's ninth-largest trading partner, while Vietnam ranks among Australia's top ten.

Against this backdrop, a notable development took place earlier this year: Nutifood (Vietnam) and ViPlus Dairy (Australia) joined forces to co-found a globally positioned premium nutrition brand — a first for Vietnam in Australia's dairy heartland.

"The upcoming GippsNature brand is the result of a long-term strategic partnership between ViPlus Dairy, with its proud 130-year-old legacy, and Nutifood, bringing creativity and deep market insight into Vietnam," Tran Bao Minh, Vice President of Nutifood said in a release.

The collaboration gained further prominence during a recent official visit to Vietnam by the Victorian Government. Praising the Nutifood–ViPlus model, The Hon. Danny Pearson MP, Minister for Economic Growth and Jobs, and Minister for Finance, of the Victorian Government (Australia), emphasized: "The future plans for the joint venture and GippsNature, as outlined by Nutifood and Viplus Dairy's executives, only reinforces its purpose and potential, particularly as it has innovation at its core. When businesses collaborate like this, the economic dividends are long-term and widespread across trade and exports, and local economic growth".

To Victorian officials, the partnership is more than a commercial win; it is a symbol of the connection and co-development spirit between Vietnam and Australia.

First Product of ViPlus Nutritional Australia Debuts

By October 2025, the Nutifood–ViPlus Dairy partnership moved from strategy to execution with the official launch of GippsNature, an international nutrition brand co-developed by the two companies. Its first product, GippsNature Organic A2, brings Australian Certified Organic (ACO) A2 protein sourced in Gippsland—the long-recognized "Dairy Capital" of Australia—to consumers in Vietnam.

This debut marks the beginning of a broader product roadmap. Nutifood and ViPlus Dairy plan to build a full GippsNature portfolio, spanning premium milk formulas and targeted nutritional solutions designed for all life stages.

The launch is backed by meaningful financial commitments. In addition to the establishment of ViPlus Nutritional Australia, with an initial investment of over USD 3 million (approximately AUD 4.6 milluon), Nutifood has invested an additional USD 230 million (approximately AUD 460 million) to expand its farms and factories in Gia Lai, Vietnam.

It targets revenues exceeding USD 33 million by 2026 and growing to USD 130 million by 2028, driven by portfolio expansion across Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand) and key Middle Eastern markets.

Building the Blueprint for Worldwide Growth

The launch of GippsNature Organic A2 also laid the foundation for the brand's global roadmap. During the Victorian Government's official visit to Vietnam, senior officials met with Nutifood and ViPlus Dairy to discuss a three-year strategy for GippsNature's global expansion. The plan outlines efforts to scale production, introduce new product lines, including ready-to-drink nutrition using Australian-standard formulations.

Jon McNaught, CEO of ViPlus Dairy, highlighted that the joint venture is designed not only for commercial growth but also for long-term community impact.

"Alongside sustainable business aspects, Nutifood and ViPlus Dairy are committed to contributing meaningful economic and social value to local communities. The international joint venture is expected to create numerous employment opportunities for the Gippsland region, as well as foster research and development cooperation for nutritional formulas with leading universities in Melbourne.", he noted.

Nutifood shares that outlook. Tran Bao Minh, Vice Chairman of Nutifood's Board of Directors, emphasized that the collaboration contributes to strengthening bilateral economic ties while creating sustainable nutritional value for both countries. "We highly appreciate the pioneering role of Victoria in global agriculture and nutrition. Through this joint venture, Nutifood aims to collaborate with Victoria to promote bilateral economic cooperation, while co-creating sustainable nutritional values, contributing to elevating both Vietnam and Australia on the global map of food and nutrition.", Minh emphasized.

Ultimately, the roadmap signals a move from a first product to a shared vision, one that could see GippsNature grow into a regional nutrition brand shaped through Vietnam - Australia collaboration.