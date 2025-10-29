MELBOURNE — Melbourne is gearing up for a major economic boost, as a string of three major events is expected to inject approximately A$110 million into the city's economy over a short period, according to merchant data from National Australia Bank (NAB).

The "event trifecta" includes the opening concert of British rock band Oasis at Marvel Stadium on Oct. 31, the four-day Melbourne Cup Carnival in early November and the city's only Australian show by heavy-metal legends Metallica on Nov. 8.

NAB estimates the back-to-back major events will draw tens of thousands of visitors and deliver a roughly 70 % surge in weekly spending across hospitality, accommodation and retail sectors. NAB business-metro executive Julie Rynski said the fortnight of activity will be "the biggest week and a bit of the year for Melbourne's economy."

Local business gearing up

For many small businesses, the timing could not be better. Dean Grant, founder of Docklands-based Urban Alley Brewery and the new $7 million Chadstone brewpub, says his team has prepared for one of its busiest weeks ever. "We expect this to be just as big, if not bigger, than the Taylor Swift and Harry Styles tours," Grant said.

He noted the dual impact of event-driven tourism and the shift into daylight-saving hours and summer weather, which encourages longer visits and increased spending.

Economic context and outlook

The event windfall comes amid a national uptick in business confidence. NAB's Q3 2025 Quarterly Business Survey showed profitability rebounding into positive territory and forward orders climbing for the first time in over a year.

Rynski said the spike in consumer activity and business optimism may spill over into broader sectors including the property and finance markets—areas particularly relevant for IBTimes Australia readers.

Risks and caveats

While the economic boost is welcome, experts caution that downstream benefits depend on effective planning and execution. Rynski warned fans to be vigilant against ticket-scams for the sold-out concerts, especially via social media marketplaces.

Additionally, local businesses must ensure their supply-chain and staffing plans can meet demand without compromising service quality or suffering margin squeeze from under-prepared operations.

What it means for the event-economy

Melbourne has already hosted the Australian Open, the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix and the AFL Finals Series this year—events whose collective impact on Victoria's economy now exceeds A$1 billion in 2025. The upcoming trifecta builds on that momentum and reinforces Melbourne's position as Australia's "event capital."

For the business community, the surge presents an opportunity to capitalise on elevated traffic, but also underscores the importance of strategic preparation to maximise returns.