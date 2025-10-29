SYDNEY — Swedish private-equity firm EQT AB has launched a takeover bid for Australia's AUB Group, valuing the insurance broker at approximately A$5.25 billion (US$3.41 billion), according to company filings and market reports.

Under the proposal, EQT's affiliate would acquire 100 % of AUB Group's shares via an all-cash offer of A$45 per share, representing roughly a 25 % premium to AUB's last traded closing price. AUB's board has agreed to begin exclusive due-diligence negotiations with EQT, but stressed that there is "no guarantee" the proposal will lead to a transaction.

Strategic Fit & Sector Context

AUB Group (ASX: AUB) is a leading Australian insurance broker and underwriting agency operator with over 6,000 employees across some 579 locations and more than A$11 billion in placed premiums.

EQT's interest aligns with accelerating M&A consolidation in the Australian and Asia-Pacific insurance broking sector, where stable premium growth and recurring cash flows are attracting global private-equity capital. Reuters noted that brokers in the region are increasingly valued as strategic platforms.

Market Reaction & Investor View

In response to the offer news, AUB's share price rocketed, rising as much as 11 % to A$39.95, although still trading below the proposed A$45 per-share price. Some investors remain cautious — analysts point out EQT's checkered history of withdrawn bids and question the likelihood of deal completion.

Analysts at Jarden commented that, based on FY2026 earnings guidance, the offer implies a valuation multiple of approximately 23 times earnings — above typical industry benchmarks, suggesting EQT is paying for strategic control as much as operational efficiency.

What Could It Mean for AUB

If the deal proceeds, AUB may gain access to EQT's capital and global expertise, potentially accelerating its growth across Australia and the UK. For EQT, the acquisition would significantly expand its footprint in broking and risk management services, complementing its existing insurance assets.

However, if the agreement collapses, AUB could face renewed shareholder pressure, given its underperformance relative to peers such as Steadfast Group over the past year. A failed deal could prompt other suitors or re-rating pressure from the market.

Next Steps

AUB and EQT have entered a confidentiality and exclusivity agreement, granting the bidder six weeks of due diligence beginning October 8. The board will assess the offer and make a formal recommendation in due course. Meanwhile, the broader market will watch for regulatory approvals and potential competing bids.