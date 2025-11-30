Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has married his long-time partner Jodie Haydon in a tightly guarded Canberra ceremony, becoming the first serving Australian leader to wed while holding office.

The low-key wedding took place on Saturday afternoon at The Lodge, the Prime Minister's official residence in the nation's capital, just one day after the final sitting of parliament for the year. Security concerns and fears of crowd disruption kept the plans strictly under wraps until the couple confirmed the news hours later.

In a brief joint statement, the newlyweds said: 'We are absolutely delighted to share our love and commitment to spending our future lives together, in front of our family and closest friends.'

The intimate ceremony marked a historic moment for Australian politics as well as a personal milestone for the 62-year-old prime minister, who also made national history last year by becoming the first sitting PM to announce an engagement while in office.

Ring Bearer Toto and a Sinatra First Dance

One of the ceremony's more heart-warming touches came courtesy of Albanese's beloved dog Toto, who acted as ring bearer. Guests watched as Toto trotted down the aisle before the newly married couple walked out to Stevie Wonder's uplifting anthem Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours), showered in confetti by family and close friends.

The reception followed at The Lodge, with the couple sharing their first dance to Frank Sinatra's classic The Way You Look Tonight. Guests were later entertained with personalised beer cans printed with the same image used to announce their engagement earlier this year.

Among those in attendance were members of Albanese's cabinet, Jodie Haydon's parents, and the prime minister's son Nathan, from his first marriage to former New South Wales deputy premier Carmel Tebbutt. The pair divorced in 2019 after 19 years together.

Haydon's niece reportedly appeared as a flower girl, while a handful of witnesses stood in for close family unable to attend.

How the Couple Met

The love story began in March 2020 when Albanese and Haydon met at a business dinner event in Melbourne. Albanese, then leader of the opposition, was speaking when he asked the audience whether anyone supported his beloved National Rugby League team, the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Haydon famously shouted back: 'Up the Rabbitohs!'

The two struck up a conversation afterwards and soon discovered that Haydon lived in Albanese's electorate. A casual drink in Sydney later sealed the connection, with Albanese recalling that the encounter unexpectedly blossomed into the beginning of their relationship.

Since then, Haydon has become a familiar presence in Australian public life, appearing alongside Albanese during the 2022 and 2025 election campaigns, as well as accompanying him to major global events including the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and a state dinner hosted by former US President Joe Biden.

Who Is Jodie Haydon?

Born in 1979 and raised on the NSW Central Coast, Haydon has built a two-decade career in the superannuation and finance sector, working across major industry funds before stepping into senior strategic leadership roles.

Widely regarded as a reserved but influential behind-the-scenes figure, she has attracted praise for balancing professional success with her low-profile approach to life in the political spotlight.

Although 16 years younger than Albanese, Haydon has frequently been described by admirers as a steady and grounding presence alongside the prime minister.

A Quiet Honeymoon Ahead

The couple had originally planned to take an extended honeymoon following Albanese's operation on the political campaign trail, but plans were revised after his re-election victory in May.

Instead, they are expected to enjoy a low-key honeymoon in Australia between Monday and Friday next week, opting for a brief getaway rather than the two-month trip they had once hoped to take.

A Historic First for Australian Politics

No serving prime minister has previously tied the knot while holding office, making Albanese's wedding a symbolic moment blending national tradition with a touch of modern romance.

Despite the pageantry of the role he occupies, the celebration remained deeply personal, focused firmly on family, close friends and a few meaningful details.

From Toto's ring run to Sinatra's sweeping melodies, it was a wedding marked less by political grandeur than by heartfelt intimacy, offering Australians a rare glimpse into the private life of their leader as he starts an entirely new chapter, both personally and politically.

