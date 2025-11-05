CSIRO modeling projects Australia's quantum technology industry could reach $6 billion in value and employ 19,400 people by 2045.

That growth depends on establishing sovereign manufacturing capabilities—exactly what this foundry provides. Rather than importing quantum components from overseas, Australia can now produce them domestically.

CEO and Co-founder Mark Luo envisions a future where "Australia leads the world in diamond quantum technology, much like NVIDIA has done in the AI industry."

That's an ambitious comparison, but consider: NVIDIA's dominance in AI computing made it one of the world's most valuable companies. If Australia can establish similar leadership in quantum computing through diamond technology, the economic impact could be transformative.

Practical Quantum Computing vs. The Big Players

Quantum Brilliance's approach differs fundamentally from tech giants' strategies:

Google, IBM, Microsoft Approach:

Massive mainframe quantum computers

Require extreme cooling and isolation

Located in specialized data centers

Accessed via cloud computing

Focused on raw computational power

Quantum Brilliance Approach:

Small, portable quantum devices

Operate at room temperature

Deploy anywhere needed

Integrate with existing systems

Focused on practical applications

"In contrast to quantum computers being developed by technology giants, Quantum Brilliance's vision is to develop quantum computing into an everyday technology, which can be mass deployed in data centres, hospitals, mines, space and even in laptops," according to company materials.

This democratization of quantum computing—making it accessible beyond specialized laboratories—could accelerate adoption across industries.

What Happens Next

With the foundry now operational, several developments are on the horizon:

Short Term:

Production of quantum diamonds at commercial scale

Delivery of mobile quantum computer to German cybersecurity agency

Integration of quantum accelerators at Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Expansion of the Research Hub for Diamond Quantum Materials

Medium Term:

Development of quantum sensors for medical and industrial applications

Scaling up production to meet growing demand

Expansion of partnerships with supercomputing centers globally

Creation of highly skilled quantum technology jobs in Victoria

Long Term:

Establishment of Australia as global quantum technology leader

Mass deployment of quantum devices across industries

Integration of quantum computing into everyday devices

Growth toward CSIRO's projected $6 billion industry value

The foundry also positions Australia strategically in the global quantum race, particularly vis-à-vis China and the United States, both of which have invested heavily in quantum technologies with national security implications.

The Bottom Line

Australia's first commercial quantum diamond foundry represents more than just another manufacturing facility—it's a bet on the country's ability to lead in next-generation computing technologies.

By solving quantum computing's biggest practical problems (extreme cooling requirements, lack of portability), diamond-based systems could enable the technology to finally escape the laboratory and enter real-world applications.

For Victoria's economy, it means high-skilled jobs, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and positioning the state at the forefront of a technology revolution.

For the insurance industry, it creates demand for specialized coverage in emerging technology manufacturing—a growth opportunity in a sector that could be worth billions by 2045.

And for Australia, it offers a path to becoming the NVIDIA of quantum computing—a bold vision, but one now backed by $31 million in government investment and the world's first facility capable of making it reality.

As Minister Pearson said: "This world-first project is fuelling economic growth and creating new opportunities."

Three, two, one—blast off indeed.