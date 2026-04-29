NEW YORK — GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. shares tumbled more than 11% on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, trading around $60.72 in morning action after the medical technology company reported first-quarter results that missed profit expectations and lowered its full-year 2026 guidance, citing tariff impacts, supply chain issues and higher operating costs.

The company posted revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, up 7.4% from the year-ago period and slightly above some estimates. However, adjusted earnings per share of $0.99 fell short of the $1.07 consensus forecast. Net income attributable to GE HealthCare declined to $389 million from $564 million a year earlier, with operating income dropping to $515 million from $629 million.

GE HealthCare trimmed its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $4.80–$5.00 from the previous $4.95–$5.15 range. Management pointed to approximately $90 million in tariff-related headwinds, a decline in the Patient Care Solutions segment and supplier issues in the Pharmaceutical Diagnostics business as key factors pressuring margins.

CEO Peter Arduini acknowledged the challenges in prepared remarks. "While we delivered solid revenue growth, Q1 was impacted by external pressures including tariffs and supply constraints," he said. "We are taking decisive actions to mitigate these headwinds and remain confident in our long-term growth strategy."

The results triggered heavy selling pressure. Volume surged well above average as both institutional and retail investors reacted to the miss and guidance cut. The decline ranks among the largest percentage drops on Nasdaq Wednesday morning and reflects investor disappointment in a stock that had already been under pressure year-to-date.

GE HealthCare, spun off from General Electric in 2023, provides a wide range of medical technologies including imaging systems, ultrasound, patient monitoring and pharmaceutical diagnostics. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers worldwide and has significant exposure to both developed and emerging markets.

Analysts responded quickly to the update. Several firms lowered price targets or moved to more cautious ratings, citing margin pressures and uncertainty around tariff impacts. Others maintained Buy ratings, arguing the selloff creates an attractive entry point for a company with strong fundamentals and long-term growth potential in healthcare technology.

The tariff headwinds appear linked to broader U.S.-China trade tensions affecting component costs and supply chains. GE HealthCare has been working to diversify its manufacturing footprint, but near-term disruptions have still impacted profitability. Management noted that mitigation efforts are underway, including supplier negotiations and pricing adjustments.

For investors, today's drop highlights the market's sensitivity to guidance revisions in the healthcare technology sector. While GE HealthCare delivered revenue growth, the profit miss and lowered outlook raised concerns about near-term margin compression and execution risks in a challenging macroeconomic environment.

The company's diversified portfolio provides some resilience. Imaging and ultrasound segments showed solid performance, while Pharmaceutical Diagnostics faced specific supplier challenges. GE HealthCare's focus on innovation, including AI-powered imaging solutions and precision diagnostics, continues to position it well for long-term growth as healthcare systems invest in advanced technologies.

Longer-term bulls point to demographic tailwinds, including aging populations and increasing demand for early detection and personalized medicine. GE HealthCare's global scale and strong brand reputation in medical imaging give it competitive advantages in these markets.

Near-term risks include continued tariff pressures, supply chain volatility and potential slowdowns in hospital capital spending if economic conditions weaken. The company's high exposure to international markets also makes it sensitive to currency fluctuations and geopolitical developments.

As trading continued Wednesday morning, shares stabilized somewhat but remained sharply lower. Technical analysts noted support levels near recent moving averages, with potential resistance around $65–$68 if a recovery attempt materializes. Options activity showed increased put buying, reflecting caution among traders.

The day's performance serves as a reminder of the market's focus on forward guidance in healthcare technology names. While GE HealthCare maintains strong fundamentals, the tempered outlook has investors reassessing near-term momentum. The earnings call later today will be closely watched for additional color on mitigation strategies, margin recovery plans and AI-related growth opportunities.

GE HealthCare has a strong track record of innovation in medical technology. Its systems are used by healthcare providers worldwide to improve diagnosis, treatment and patient outcomes. The company's ability to navigate current headwinds while investing in future growth will be key to regaining investor confidence.

For long-term investors, today's decline may present an entry point if they believe in the company's strategic positioning and ability to overcome temporary challenges. GE HealthCare's focus on digital health, AI integration and precision diagnostics aligns with major trends in healthcare delivery.

The healthcare technology sector has faced selective pressure in 2026 as investors rotate toward other areas amid economic uncertainty. Companies with strong balance sheets and clear innovation pipelines like GE HealthCare have held up better than pure growth names, but remain sensitive to margin concerns and guidance revisions.

As the market digests today's move, GE HealthCare stands out as a notable decliner, illustrating how even established healthcare technology leaders can face sharp selloffs when results and outlook fall short of elevated expectations. The coming quarters will reveal whether this represents a temporary setback or a more fundamental shift in the company's growth trajectory.