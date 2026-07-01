Micron Stock Holds Near Record Highs Today as Wall Street Debates Whether the AI Memory Boom Has Peaked

Micron Technology shares slipped modestly Tuesday, trading at $1,138.50, down 0.59%, as Wall Street continued debating whether the stock's blistering rally has run its course following one of the strongest quarterly earnings reports in the company's history.

The pullback comes as Micron's post-earnings surge appears to be cooling, with traders divided over the stock's next move after a dramatic run that pushed shares to a 52-week high of $1,255 on June 25, just one day after the company reported record fiscal third-quarter results. The stock has since pulled back from that peak but remains up sharply from where it began the year, with the broader rally putting Micron's market capitalization at roughly $1.29 trillion.

Micron's fiscal third-quarter results, released June 24 for the period ended May 28, blew past Wall Street's expectations across nearly every metric. Revenue surged almost 4.5 times year-over-year to $41.5 billion, far exceeding the consensus estimate of $35.1 billion. Earnings per share jumped 13-fold from the prior year to $25.11, also crushing analyst expectations of $20.39. The phenomenal demand for memory and storage chips used in AI accelerators and data centers, combined with persistent supply constraints, pushed Micron's non-GAAP gross margin to 84.9% for the quarter, up dramatically from 39% a year earlier.

Looking ahead, Micron's guidance for the current quarter pointed to continued explosive growth, with the midpoint of revenue guidance set at roughly $50 billion, implying another year-over-year increase of approximately 4 times, while earnings per share guidance points to growth of just over 10 times to $31.00 at the midpoint.

Perhaps the most significant detail from Micron's earnings call involved the company's shift toward long-term contracted revenue. Micron disclosed it had signed 16 strategic customer agreements during the quarter, with 14 of those representing a minimum contracted revenue commitment of $100 billion over the remaining life of the contracts. Micron structured these agreements as "take-or-pay" arrangements, meaning customers are bound to purchase a minimum volume of memory chips over the multi-year contract term or pay a fee regardless. That contracting strategy has led some analysts to argue Micron has effectively escaped the boom-and-bust cycles that have historically plagued the memory chip industry, where demand swings tied to smartphone and PC sales have periodically created painful oversupply and price collapses.

Reinforcing that long-term visibility, Micron announced a strategic agreement with AI company Anthropic on June 10 aimed at scaling next-generation AI infrastructure, a deal that analysts at Bank of America said locks in greater confidence in supply, demand and pricing visibility over a two-to-three-year horizon. Micron has continued expanding its manufacturing footprint as well, selecting construction firm Bechtel as its partner for a major semiconductor project in New York and advancing additional manufacturing expansion in Virginia, part of a broader push to scale domestic production capacity to meet what the company has described as memory chip shortages expected to persist at least until 2030, driven by AI data centers consuming an increasing share of global dynamic random-access memory supply.

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Despite that bullish operational backdrop, some market voices have grown more cautious about the stock's near-term trajectory following its extraordinary run. D.A. Davidson analyst Gil Luria suggested that Micron and Nvidia are currently trading as though the broader artificial intelligence investment cycle is peaking, a view that has contributed to some of the recent volatility and profit-taking in shares of both companies. Separately, Micron has been named among memory makers facing a U.S. class-action lawsuit, according to a report from WCCF Tech, adding a legal overhang that some investors are monitoring even as the company's fundamental performance remains strong. China Beige Book analyst Adnan Qazi has also raised a longer-term structural concern, warning that if China were to flood the global memory market with supply, it could pose a national security risk given the strategic importance of memory chips to AI infrastructure.

Wall Street's broader consensus on the stock remains overwhelmingly positive even amid the recent debate over near-term direction. Among 29 analysts tracked by Public.com, the consensus rating stands at Buy, with 41% recommending a Strong Buy and 55% recommending Buy, while just 3% suggest holding and none recommend selling. The average price target sits at approximately $1,264.45, though some individual price targets have been considerably more bullish; one Motley Fool analysis argued the stock could climb to as high as $3,900 within a year, citing Micron's forward earnings multiple of just 7.3 times, a valuation the analysis described as inexpensive relative to the company's growth trajectory even after its dramatic 2026 rally.

Micron's broader financial profile continues to reflect a company in the midst of a structural shift rather than a typical cyclical upswing. The company's trailing 12-month revenue stands at roughly $90.3 billion, with a net margin of 55.89% and return on equity of 66.64%, figures that underscore just how dramatically profitability has improved alongside the surge in AI-driven memory demand. Micron's debt-to-equity ratio remains relatively low at 5.68%, providing the company with continued financial flexibility to fund its aggressive manufacturing expansion plans across multiple countries, including ongoing projects in Taiwan, Singapore and India.

Micron also continues to pay a modest quarterly dividend, with its most recent payout set at 15 cents per share and an ex-dividend date of July 6. The company's next earnings report is expected around Sept. 21, a date that will offer investors their next substantive opportunity to assess whether the explosive growth trajectory outlined in the company's most recent guidance can be sustained, particularly as some analysts continue debating whether current memory chip pricing and AI-driven demand levels represent a durable new baseline or an unusually favorable peak in what has historically been one of the more cyclical corners of the semiconductor industry.