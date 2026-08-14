Dow Dips Slightly Friday As Stocks Hold Near Records After S&P 500 Clears 7,800 For The Very First Time

NEW YORK — The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged lower Friday morning, holding near record territory a day after the S&P 500 closed above 7,800 for the first time ever, as Wall Street weighed cooling inflation data against a mixed batch of individual company earnings.

The Dow stood at 53,771.09 as of 9:32 a.m. Eastern time, down roughly 0.08% from Thursday's close. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% and the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.2% in early trading, with both indexes on pace for weekly gains even as the Dow lagged behind.

Friday's modest pullback followed a strong session Thursday, when the S&P 500 rose 0.65% to a record close of 7,798.99, after briefly touching an intraday high above 7,800 for the first time in the index's history. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.81% to close at 26,803.03, lifted by gains in Meta Platforms, Micron Technology and Netflix, while the Dow added a more modest 69.72 points, or 0.13%, to close at 53,839.99.

Thursday's rally was driven in large part by easing concerns over the path of Federal Reserve interest rate policy following cooler-than-expected inflation data. The Consumer Price Index rose just 0.1% in July, putting the annual inflation rate at 3.4%, matching consensus estimates from economists polled by Dow Jones. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.2% on the month, with the annual core rate landing at 2.5%. The in-line reading reinforced investor expectations that the Federal Reserve would have room to hold off on further rate increases, a dynamic that has continued supporting stocks even as markets sit at historically elevated valuations.

Asian markets carried that positive momentum into Friday's session. South Korea's Kospi index surged more than 2.4%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.6%, both continuing a broader rally across regional markets tied to strong technology and semiconductor sector performance. That overseas strength helped set a generally constructive tone heading into Friday's U.S. trading session, even as American indexes themselves traded in a comparatively narrow, mixed range.

Oil prices remained a focal point for markets this week. Brent crude futures fell more than 2% Thursday to settle at $87.07 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate futures slid a similar amount to close at $81.25 per barrel, as traders weighed signs of falling oil demand even as the broader U.S.-Iran conflict continued without resolution. The pullback in crude prices offered some relief to markets after weeks of elevated energy costs tied to persistent uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.

Individual stock moves added texture to Friday's otherwise muted overall market tone. Reddit shares jumped 10.4% in premarket trading after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced the social media and discussion platform would join the benchmark S&P 500 index ahead of the opening bell on August 18. Data storage company Sandisk gained 7% following its 2026 Investor Day, where management laid out a bullish long-term financial outlook for the business. SpaceX shares also rose, climbing 0.91% to $142.57 in premarket trading.

Not every earnings reaction was positive. IT and software development company Globant sank 12.6% after delivering a disappointing second-quarter earnings report. Natural gas producer Range Resources tumbled 7.3%, weighed down by persistently low natural gas prices, regional supply gluts and recent analyst price-target cuts. MDU Resources Group fell 6.3% after the natural gas and electricity utility reported second-quarter revenue that came in below Wall Street expectations.

Thursday's session had also featured notable moves tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure spending. Cerebras Systems shares tumbled 14% following its results, while Coherent, a photonics company, lost nearly 3% in extended trading despite delivering guidance that topped analyst expectations, illustrating the continued volatility surrounding AI-adjacent hardware names even amid broader market strength.

With no major economic data releases scheduled for Friday, investor attention has increasingly turned toward next week's retail earnings calendar, including reports from Target and Walmart, both of which are expected to offer fresh insight into the health of the American consumer heading into the back half of 2026. Beyond that, markets are also looking ahead to Nvidia's highly anticipated earnings report, scheduled for August 26, a release widely viewed as a bellwether for the broader artificial intelligence trade that has powered much of this year's market gains.

For now, Friday's session reflected a market pausing to digest a strong week of gains, with major indexes holding near record levels even as the Dow specifically slipped modestly. Market participants said the overall tone remained constructive heading into the weekend, supported by easing inflation data, a resilient earnings season, and continued optimism around artificial intelligence spending, even as individual stock reactions to earnings reports this week underscored how selective investors have remained despite the broader market's advance to fresh record territory.