NEW YORK — Shares of SK Hynix Inc. American depositary receipts rose sharply on Wednesday, climbing 8.02% to $153.02 as of late morning Eastern time, extending a rebound in the South Korean memory chipmaker amid sustained optimism over artificial intelligence-related demand.

The Nasdaq-listed ADRs, trading under the ticker SKHY, gained $11.37 on the session. The move tracked strength in the company's primary Seoul-listed shares and broader gains across South Korean semiconductor stocks that helped lift the KOSPI index more than 3% to close near 6,579.

SK Hynix is a leading supplier of high-bandwidth memory chips critical to advanced AI processors. Its products have benefited from heavy spending by technology companies building data centers and AI infrastructure. The ADRs began trading on Nasdaq in July after the company raised approximately $26.5 billion in what ranked as the largest first-time U.S. share sale by a foreign company.

The offering priced the ADRs at $149 each. Each receipt represents one-tenth of a common share traded in Seoul. Demand for the sale was reported as more than seven times oversubscribed. Proceeds are earmarked for capacity expansion and equipment purchases as the company seeks to meet elevated orders for advanced memory.

In South Korea on Wednesday, SK Hynix shares advanced more than 5% while rival Samsung Electronics rose more than 6%. Foreign and institutional buyers provided support, according to market reports, with the session including a brief program trading halt after rapid gains. Analysts cited solid semiconductor export data and follow-through buying after recent strength in the U.S.-listed ADRs.

The company reported record second-quarter results at the end of July. Revenue reached 79.32 trillion won, up 257% from a year earlier. Operating profit climbed 557% to 60.54 trillion won, producing an operating margin of 76%. Net profit came in at 93.92 trillion won. Management attributed the performance to higher prices and expanded sales of high-value products, including high-bandwidth memory, AI server DRAM and enterprise solid-state drives.

SK Hynix said it began mass shipments of its HBM4 product in the second quarter and planned to increase production in the second half of the year. Samples of the next-generation HBM4E have been delivered to customers, with volume production targeted for 2027. The company has secured long-term supply agreements with around 10 major customers and continues discussions on additional multiyear contracts.

Capital spending for 2026 is projected in the high-40-trillion-won range as the company expands production capacity. Cash and cash equivalents stood at 88 trillion won at the end of the second quarter. Management has previously indicated plans to enhance shareholder returns through a combination of dividends, buybacks and share cancellations, though specific details of a broader program remain pending.

At the July listing ceremony, SK Hynix Chief Executive Kwak Noh-Jung described the day as historic for the company and stated that high-bandwidth memory sits at the core of the AI revolution. The firm has repeatedly emphasized that AI infrastructure investment and resulting memory demand are expected to remain robust beyond the current year, with supply constraints limiting the risk of near-term oversupply.

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Brokerages initiated or resumed coverage of the ADRs after the post-listing quiet period expired in early August, issuing predominantly positive ratings. Price targets from some firms ranged as high as $320, reflecting expectations that the U.S. listing could support a valuation re-rating closer to global peers and longer-term visibility tied to AI end markets.

The stock has experienced significant volatility since the U.S. debut. Early trading featured sharp swings, with periods of premium for the ADRs relative to the Seoul shares driven by restrictions on convertibility and differences in investor bases. Broader semiconductor sector fluctuations, including profit-taking after strong runs and shifting expectations around the duration of AI spending, have also influenced prices.

SK Hynix operates as the world's second-largest memory chipmaker by many measures and holds a leading position in the high-bandwidth memory segment used in Nvidia and other AI accelerators. Industry participants have described ongoing supply tightness for advanced memory, with fulfillment rates constrained relative to demand and capacity additions taking time to come online.

Market participants continue to weigh the company's earnings power against elevated capital expenditure plans and the competitive landscape, including advances by peers in next-generation products. Samsung has reported progress on its own HBM yields in the push to narrow gaps in the high-end segment.

Wednesday's gains occurred against a mixed backdrop in U.S. equity markets, where major indexes closed modestly lower the prior session. The focus for SK Hynix remains on execution of its expansion plans, delivery of higher volumes of advanced memory, and any forthcoming details on capital returns to shareholders.

Trading volumes in the ADRs have been elevated at times since the listing as global investors gained more direct access to the stock. The company's market value has fluctuated with the AI narrative, having previously exceeded $1 trillion on the strength of its Seoul listing before the secondary offering.

As of the latest available data, SK Hynix continues to highlight structural demand growth linked to AI adoption across servers and related applications. Both DRAM and NAND pricing trends supported the strong second-quarter results, according to the company, with high-value product mix contributing to peak margins.

Investors will monitor upcoming quarterly updates, progress on HBM4 ramp-up, and any announcements regarding the shareholder return framework for further direction. For now, the combination of robust AI memory fundamentals and coordinated buying across Asian and U.S. markets has supported the latest advance in the ADRs.