PetLibro App Down Again? Users Report Feeder Connectivity Issues For A Second Straight Day

Users of PetLibro, the smart pet feeder and water fountain brand, reported renewed problems accessing the company's app Wednesday morning, according to outage-tracking service Downdetector, marking the second consecutive day the service has experienced connectivity issues.

Downdetector said user reports indicating problems with PetLibro began climbing at 9:24 a.m. Eastern time Wednesday. The tracking service posted about the rising reports on its official account on the social platform X, asking affected users to describe how the outage was impacting them and tagging the post with the hashtag "PetLibroDown." A separate post from Downdetector had flagged a wave of reports the previous afternoon, indicating problems dating back to at least 12:11 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday, suggesting Wednesday's disruption may represent a continuation or recurrence of an issue that first surfaced a day earlier.

Reports of trouble with PetLibro's app first began building Monday, according to posts on the online forum DesignTAXI Community, where users described rising volumes of Downdetector reports starting around 8:09 a.m. Eastern time that day. Users affected by the outage have described receiving error messages, including one reading "Server request error. Please try again later," when attempting to open the app to check on their pets' feeders.

As of Wednesday, PetLibro had not issued a detailed public statement addressing the scope, cause or expected resolution timeline for the outage. Downdetector's tracking methodology relies on real-time, user-submitted reports rather than direct access to PetLibro's internal systems, meaning the true scale of the disruption, including how many users were affected and which specific features were degraded, remained difficult to independently verify.

PetLibro's connected products, including its line of Wi-Fi-enabled automatic pet feeders and water fountains, rely on cloud connectivity to allow owners to remotely monitor their pets, adjust feeding schedules, and receive alerts through the company's smartphone app. When the app or its underlying servers experience an outage, affected users can lose the ability to check on their devices remotely or make schedule changes in real time, though feeders generally continue operating on previously programmed schedules stored locally on the device itself, independent of the app's connectivity status.

Past outages affecting PetLibro's app have illustrated both the convenience and the limitations of relying on cloud-connected pet care devices. During an earlier outage affecting the company's service, some users reported on social media that scheduled feedings continued to execute normally even while the app was inaccessible, since feeding schedules are typically stored on the device rather than requiring a live connection at the moment of each feeding. However, other users during that same episode reported that feeders they had attempted to reset or reprogram during the outage failed to carry out feedings as expected, illustrating that the practical impact of an outage can vary depending on when and how a user's device was configured before the disruption began.

Troubleshooting guides published in response to PetLibro app issues have generally recommended a series of basic steps for affected users, including switching from Wi-Fi to cellular data, restarting the affected smartphone, trying an alternate Wi-Fi network or mobile hotspot, and, if a specific feeder appears disconnected, unplugging the device for approximately 30 seconds before restarting both the feeder and the home router. PetLibro has previously advised customers experiencing connectivity problems to try changing networks specifically when the app fails to load or a device will not reconnect.

By midday Wednesday, at least one outage-monitoring service, Entireweb Status, reported that PetLibro appeared to be "operating normally," logging only a small number of user reports in the preceding 24-hour window, suggesting the disruption may have already been resolved, or was substantially reduced in scope, by the time some tracking services checked in later in the day. That assessment stood in some tension with Downdetector's report of renewed complaints beginning at 9:24 a.m. Wednesday, underscoring the difficulty of pinning down the precise timeline and scope of intermittent, recurring service issues using third-party tracking tools alone.

PetLibro, whose products are marketed under the DesignLibro Inc. corporate entity, has built a growing customer base among pet owners seeking connected, app-controlled feeding and hydration solutions for cats and dogs. As with many connected consumer device companies, the reliability of PetLibro's cloud infrastructure has periodically come under scrutiny from users during past service disruptions, with some expressing frustration that core functions of their pet care devices depend on consistent app and server connectivity rather than operating fully independently.

This remains a developing situation, and additional details regarding the precise scope, underlying cause and full resolution timeline of this week's PetLibro outage were not immediately available as of Wednesday. The company had not issued an official public statement addressing the disruption, leaving affected pet owners largely reliant on troubleshooting guides and social media reports from other users to gauge whether the issue was continuing to affect their own devices.