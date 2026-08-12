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Instagram users across the United States began reporting problems accessing the photo and video-sharing app Tuesday morning, according to outage-tracking service Downdetector, in what appeared to be a developing service disruption affecting the Meta-owned platform.

Downdetector, which aggregates user-submitted reports to monitor the health of websites and apps, said user reports indicating problems with Instagram began surfacing at 10:41 a.m. Eastern time. The tracking service posted about the rising number of reports on its official account on the social platform X, asking affected users to describe how the outage was impacting them and tagging the post with the hashtag "InstagramDown."

As of Tuesday morning, neither Meta nor Instagram had issued a public statement addressing the outage or confirming its scope, cause or expected resolution time, a pattern consistent with the company's typical response, or lack of an immediate one, during past service disruptions. Downdetector's reporting methodology relies on real-time submissions from users experiencing issues, meaning the scale of Tuesday's outage, including how many users were affected and which specific features were disrupted, remained unclear in the outage's early stages.

Instagram, which is owned by Meta Platforms and used by billions of people worldwide to share photos, videos and short-form content through its Reels feature, has experienced a recurring pattern of service disruptions over the past several years, ranging from brief, localized glitches affecting a small number of users to major global outages lasting several hours. Past outages have variously affected users' ability to load their feeds, post new content, send direct messages, view stories or access the platform altogether, with the specific symptoms often varying depending on the underlying cause of each individual incident.

Some of Instagram's most significant past outages have stemmed from issues within Meta's own internal infrastructure, while others have been traced to problems with third-party services the platform relies on, including cloud computing providers such as Amazon Web Services. In at least one previous high-profile incident, an outage affecting Instagram, along with sibling platforms Facebook and WhatsApp, was tied to a broader technical failure across Meta's internal systems that took the company's entire family of apps offline simultaneously for several hours.

Downdetector's outage-tracking model is based on the volume of user reports relative to a rolling baseline calculated from the platform's typical usage patterns over the preceding 24 hours, rather than direct access to Meta's internal system diagnostics. As a result, spikes in reported issues can sometimes reflect localized or individual account problems rather than a broader systemic outage, and the tracking service, along with similar third-party monitoring tools, often detects and reports rising complaint volumes before Instagram or Meta formally acknowledge an issue on their own status channels.

Instagram does not currently maintain a dedicated, continuously updated public status page comparable to those offered by some other major technology platforms, meaning users and outside observers frequently rely on Downdetector and similar crowdsourced tracking services, along with social media posts from affected users, to gauge the scale and duration of outages as they unfold in real time.

Tuesday's reported disruption adds to a string of Instagram outages that have occurred periodically throughout 2025 and 2026, with some previous incidents resolved within roughly 30 minutes and others persisting for several hours before service was fully restored. In several past cases, Meta has eventually posted brief acknowledgments on Instagram's official social media accounts once an issue was identified and resolved, though the company has not always provided detailed public explanations of the underlying technical cause once normal service returns.

Given the early stage of Tuesday's reported outage, it remained unclear whether the disruption was isolated to Instagram or whether other Meta-owned platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp and Threads, were experiencing similar issues. In several past incidents, outages affecting Instagram have occurred simultaneously with disruptions to Meta's other applications when the underlying cause originated within shared internal infrastructure, while other times Instagram-specific issues have left the company's other platforms unaffected.

Users experiencing problems accessing Instagram were, based on the platform's typical guidance during past outages, generally advised to check the app's connectivity, confirm they were running the most current version of the software, and consult crowdsourced outage-tracking services such as Downdetector for updates on whether the issue appeared to be widespread or limited to their specific account or device.

This is a developing situation, and additional details regarding the scope, cause and resolution of Tuesday's reported Instagram disruption were not immediately available. Neither Instagram nor its parent company, Meta Platforms, had issued an official statement addressing the outage as of Tuesday late morning, and it remained unclear how many users were ultimately affected or how long the disruption would persist before normal service was restored.