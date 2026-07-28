Read more Is Facebook Messenger Down Right Now? Here's the Latest on Today's Wider Meta Outage Reports Across Platforms Is Facebook Messenger Down Right Now? Here's the Latest on Today's Wider Meta Outage Reports Across Platforms

Instagram experienced a widespread outage Monday morning, with users across the platform reporting problems accessing the app beginning around 11:05 a.m. Eastern time, according to outage-tracking service Downdetector.

Downdetector said user reports indicated problems with Instagram since 11:05 a.m. Eastern time, and the company posted about the disruption on X shortly afterward, using the hashtag #InstagramDown. The scope of Monday's outage and the specific issues users encountered were still becoming clear as reports continued to come in.

A Pattern of Recurring Problems

Monday's disruption is not an isolated incident. Instagram has experienced multiple outages over the past two weeks alone, part of a broader pattern that has frustrated users and raised questions about the reliability of one of the world's most widely used social media platforms.

Just five days earlier, on July 22, thousands of users reported problems on Downdetector, with nearly 1,400 reports logged and issues appearing to begin around 7:30 a.m. Eastern time. That outage affected several major U.S. cities, including New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles and Atlanta, and it appeared other Meta-owned services, including Messenger and Facebook, were experiencing problems at the same time.

During the July 22 outage, Downdetector reports spiked to more than 2,000 almost immediately and eventually reached a high of around 4,000, with the disruption lasting roughly two hours starting at 6:30 a.m. Meta did not appear to acknowledge that outage on its official status page, and the problems seemed to center primarily on direct messages, which were not going through for many users.

An Even Broader Outage Earlier in the Month

The July 22 disruption followed an even larger international outage just days before. On Sunday, July 19, some Facebook and Instagram users reported international outages that left them unable to access their feeds, according to two internet watchdogs and a check of the platforms. More than 23,000 users reported problems with Facebook in the United States alone between 3:44 and 5:02 a.m. Eastern time that morning, while at least 18,000 reports flagged problems with Instagram in the U.S. during the same window, according to Downdetector's data.

Internet monitoring group NetBlocks, which tracks worldwide internet access, noted that the Facebook and Instagram disruptions were international in scope and unrelated to any country-level internet restrictions.

Recent Reports Suggest Ongoing, Smaller-Scale Issues

Beyond the larger, headline-grabbing outages, data from outage trackers suggests Instagram has continued to experience a steady stream of smaller user-reported issues throughout the past week. Status-monitoring service StatusGator logged 7,392 outage reports in the 24 hours leading into Monday, with users describing a range of problems including pages that wouldn't load, story-posting failures, login errors, and app crashes.

Individual reports came in from locations spanning Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia's Mecca region, Ireland, India's Punjab state, Oregon, Maryland, England and Spain, describing issues ranging from posts getting stuck partway through uploading to apps glitching and shutting down unexpectedly.

How Instagram Outages Typically Unfold

Based on the pattern of recent disruptions, Instagram outages have tended to resolve within a relatively short window, though the company has not always been quick to publicly acknowledge problems while they are occurring. Instagram outages are often resolved within 30 minutes, though a more significant outage can affect the entire Meta network for several hours. Looking at a broader window, Instagram experienced five incidents over the trailing 90-day period, with a median duration of roughly one hour and nine minutes.

That track record suggests Monday's outage, like several before it this summer, could resolve relatively quickly, though the exact timeline and root cause had not been confirmed as of publication.

Meta's Track Record on Communicating Outages

Meta, Instagram's parent company, has had an inconsistent record of publicly acknowledging outages in real time. During several recent disruptions this year, the company's official status page continued to show no known issues even as user reports on third-party trackers spiked into the thousands, a discrepancy that has fueled user frustration and made platforms like Downdetector the primary source of real-time information during outages.

Why These Outages Keep Making Headlines

With more than 2 billion monthly active users worldwide, even brief disruptions to Instagram can generate outsized attention, both because of the platform's massive scale and because so many businesses, creators and everyday users rely on it for real-time communication, marketing and social interaction. Each outage tends to trigger a familiar cycle: a spike in Downdetector reports, a wave of complaints on X and other platforms, and eventually either an official acknowledgment from Meta or a quiet resolution as service returns to normal.

The repeated nature of these disruptions in July has drawn particular notice, with users online increasingly commenting on what feels like a heightened frequency of outages compared with previous months. Whether Monday's issue is connected to the same underlying causes as the July 19 and July 22 incidents remains unclear, and Meta has not detailed the technical root cause of any of the month's outages publicly.

What Users Can Do

In the meantime, users experiencing problems are typically advised to try basic troubleshooting steps, including restarting the app, checking their internet connection, or trying to access Instagram from a different device or network. If problems persist across multiple devices and networks, that is generally a stronger indicator of a broader, platform-wide issue rather than a local connectivity problem.

For now, the scale and duration of Monday's outage remain in the process of being assessed, with real-time reports on Downdetector offering the clearest available window into how widely the disruption is being felt as the situation continues to develop.