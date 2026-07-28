Facebook experienced a widespread outage Monday morning, with user reports surging just minutes after a similar disruption hit sister platform Instagram, according to outage-tracking service Downdetector.

Downdetector reported that user complaints about Facebook began around 11:08 a.m. Eastern time, prompting the company to post about the disruption on X using the hashtag #FacebookDown. The timing closely mirrored a separate wave of Instagram outage reports that began just minutes earlier, suggesting the two Meta-owned platforms may have been affected by the same underlying issue.

Two Platforms, One Company, Same Morning

Facebook and Instagram are both owned by Meta Platforms, and the two services have a well-documented history of experiencing simultaneous outages, given that they often share underlying technical infrastructure. Monday's near-simultaneous disruption reports fit a pattern that has played out repeatedly in recent Meta outages, where problems on one platform frequently coincide with issues on the other.

As of the most recent check by outage-monitoring service StatusGator, however, official indicators painted a more muted picture than the real-time user reports suggested. StatusGator's last check of Meta's status found the service operational as of 11:05 a.m. UTC on July 27, with 25 user-submitted outage reports logged over the preceding 24 hours. That relatively modest 24-hour figure stood in contrast to the concentrated spike in complaints reported by Downdetector around the same time Monday morning, a discrepancy that has been common during past Meta disruptions, when user-facing problems have periodically outpaced what appears on official status trackers.

A History of Recurring Disruptions

Monday's reports add to what has become a familiar pattern for Meta's family of apps. The company has experienced several high-profile service disruptions in recent years, some lasting only minutes and others stretching for hours and affecting hundreds of thousands of users worldwide.

Meta experienced a nearly six-hour global outage in October 2021 that affected Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger simultaneously, an incident the company attributed at the time to a faulty configuration change to its network infrastructure that unintentionally cut off communication between its data centers. More recently, in March 2024, Facebook and Instagram, along with Threads and WhatsApp to a lesser extent, suffered a widespread outage that left hundreds of thousands of users unable to access their accounts for more than two hours, with many users unexpectedly logged out and unable to sign back in while Instagram feeds failed to refresh.

How Past Outages of This Type Have Unfolded

Previous joint Facebook-Instagram outages offer a rough template for how Monday's disruption might play out. During a comparable outage in 2024, Facebook, Messenger, Threads and Instagram reported tens of thousands of complaints beginning around 10 a.m., with Facebook's outage reports reaching 183,731 at their peak, according to Downdetector. In that incident, 75% of affected Facebook users reported issues with logging in, 17% reported problems with the app, and 8% reported issues with the website, while Facebook's own login status page marked the disruption a "major disruption" before later declaring it resolved that afternoon.

During that same episode, Instagram's outage reports peaked at 89,330, with 62% of affected users reporting app-related issues, 27% reporting problems with their feed, and 10% reporting login troubles. That outage was eventually resolved within a few hours, with Meta's communications team confirming the fix publicly once service was restored.

Meta's Communication Pattern During Outages

Meta has generally acknowledged major outages through its communications team once problems become widespread, though the company has often been slow to do so and has typically declined to offer detailed technical explanations. During a prior large-scale outage, Meta's communications director posted on X that the company was aware people were having trouble accessing its services and was working on the issue, later confirming the problem had been resolved and describing it only as "technical" in nature, consistent with the company's longstanding practice of offering limited detail about the underlying causes of most of its outages.

Meta does not operate public-facing status pages for its consumer products the way many technology companies do, instead relying on its business products status page, which tracks services like advertising tools rather than the consumer apps themselves. That approach has often left outage-tracking services like Downdetector as the most immediate public source of information during disruptions, since Meta's own status indicators frequently continue showing normal operations even as user complaints mount elsewhere.

What to Watch For

Based on the pattern of previous incidents, resolution timelines for Meta outages have varied considerably, ranging from disruptions lasting under an hour to episodes stretching across an entire afternoon. Users experiencing problems Monday were left to rely largely on Downdetector's real-time reporting and social media chatter for updates, as is typically the case during the early stages of a Meta service disruption before the company issues any official acknowledgment.

Given that both Facebook and Instagram reported issues within minutes of each other Monday morning, the disruption appeared consistent with past incidents in which a single underlying technical issue affected multiple Meta platforms simultaneously, though the company had not yet confirmed the cause or scope of Monday's problems.

A Frustrating Pattern for Users

For many users, Monday's outage is likely to feel like part of an increasingly familiar rhythm. Meta's platforms have faced a string of disruptions throughout the summer, with outages affecting Instagram alone reported on multiple occasions in recent weeks. The recurrence of these incidents has fueled ongoing frustration among users who rely on Facebook and Instagram for everything from personal communication to business operations, even as the platforms have historically restored full service within hours in the vast majority of cases.

As of Monday late morning, the full scope and cause of the outage remained unclear, with users encouraged to check official channels and outage trackers for updates as the situation continued to develop.