Facebook users began reporting problems accessing the social media platform Tuesday morning, according to outage-tracking service Downdetector, with the disruption surfacing at the same time as a separate wave of user reports affecting sibling platform Instagram, raising the possibility of a broader issue within parent company Meta's infrastructure.

Downdetector said user reports indicating problems with Facebook began at 10:41 a.m. Eastern time, the same timestamp at which the tracking service also flagged rising complaints about Instagram. Both platforms are owned by Meta Platforms, and the simultaneous timing of the two sets of reports suggested the disruptions could be linked to a shared underlying cause, though neither Meta nor Downdetector had confirmed that connection as of Tuesday late morning. Downdetector posted about the Facebook reports on its official account on the social platform X, asking affected users to describe how the outage was impacting them.

As of Tuesday morning, Meta had not issued a public statement addressing either the Facebook or Instagram reports, nor confirmed the scope, cause or expected resolution timeline for the disruption. That silence in the outage's early stages is consistent with the company's typical initial response pattern during past service disruptions, when confirmation from Meta has often come only after outage reports had already climbed significantly.

Meta's platforms, which include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Threads, have experienced a recurring pattern of outages over the past several years, ranging from brief, localized disruptions to major global incidents lasting several hours. In some previous cases, outages traced to shared backend infrastructure have taken multiple Meta platforms offline simultaneously, while in others, individual apps have experienced disruptions independently of one another, with the rest of Meta's services continuing to function normally.

One of the most significant such incidents came in October 2021, when a nearly six-hour global outage knocked Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger offline simultaneously, an incident widely covered at the time as one of the most severe disruptions in the company's history. More recent outages have tended to be shorter, though still capable of generating tens of thousands of user reports at their peak. In one previous incident, Downdetector logged nearly 90,000 reports of Facebook issues at the outage's height, with Meta later confirming the problem was resolved after several hours and attributing it, in a public post, to what the company described only as a "technical issue," a level of detail consistent with the company's general practice of offering limited specifics about the underlying cause of most outages.

Meta maintains a status page focused specifically on its business and advertising products, such as Ads Manager, but the company has not historically maintained a comparable, continuously updated public status page for its consumer-facing platforms as a whole. As a result, users and outside observers typically rely on Downdetector and similar crowdsourced tracking tools, along with posts from affected users on other social platforms, to gauge the scale of an outage before Meta issues any official acknowledgment.

In several past incidents, Meta's communications team has confirmed outages directly through posts on X, the social platform owned by a Meta competitor, a detail that has previously drawn commentary online given the choice to acknowledge service problems on a rival platform rather than through Meta's own channels. Once resolved, the company has generally followed up with a brief statement confirming the issue had been fixed, though detailed technical explanations of the root cause have often not been provided to the public.

Given the early stage of Tuesday's reported disruption, it remained unclear how many users were affected, which specific Facebook features were experiencing problems, and whether the issue extended beyond Facebook and Instagram to other Meta-owned platforms such as WhatsApp, Messenger or Threads. In some past outages, WhatsApp has continued operating normally even while Facebook and Instagram experienced significant disruptions, while in other cases, all of Meta's major platforms have gone down together.

Users experiencing trouble accessing Facebook were, consistent with guidance typically offered during past outages, advised to check their own internet connectivity, confirm they were running an up-to-date version of the app, and monitor outage-tracking services such as Downdetector for indications of whether the issue appeared to be widespread or limited to an individual account or device.

This is a developing situation, and additional details regarding the scope, cause and resolution of Tuesday's reported Facebook and Instagram disruptions were not immediately available. Neither Meta nor its individual platforms had issued an official statement addressing the outage as of Tuesday late morning, leaving unresolved how many users were ultimately affected or how long the disruption would persist before service returned to normal.