T-Mobile customers reported fresh service problems early Tuesday morning, according to outage-tracking service Downdetector, coming just a day after the wireless carrier suffered one of its largest network outages in recent memory that affected tens of thousands of users nationwide.

Downdetector said user reports indicated problems with T-Mobile beginning around 6:19 a.m. Eastern time Tuesday, prompting the company to post about the disruption on X using the hashtag #TMobileDown.

A Massive Outage Just One Day Earlier

Tuesday's reports follow a far larger disruption that hit T-Mobile's network on Monday afternoon, one of the most significant outages the carrier has experienced in recent memory. T-Mobile was down for thousands of users in the U.S. on Monday, according to Downdetector.com, with the wireless carrier's service outage beginning around 4 p.m. Eastern time and more than 62,000 incidents reported countrywide at its peak, before the number fell to about 21,200 by 6:05 p.m.

Other outlets tracking the Monday incident recorded even higher peak figures. Reports on Downdetector surged to more than 64,000 from users across the country, with the disruption beginning around 1 p.m. Pacific time before truly spiking roughly 30 minutes later.

A Disruption Felt Across the Country

Monday's outage was not confined to any single region, with users reporting problems from coast to coast. Outage reports came in from nearly every major city in the United States and multiple states, spanning from Florida and California to North Carolina and Washington, with additional reports emerging from Minnesota, Louisiana and Hawaii.

Affected customers described losing cellular service entirely during the height of the disruption. Users on social media reported being stuck in "SOS" mode, indicating their devices had lost standard network connectivity and could only place emergency calls.

T-Mobile's Delayed Public Response

The carrier faced criticism for how long it took to publicly acknowledge the scale of Monday's problems, even as complaints continued mounting online. T-Mobile said in a statement to Reuters that it was actively working on the reports of technical challenges impacting some customers, but did not provide a reason for the outage.

The company's more detailed public acknowledgment came notably later than when the disruption first began. Over two hours after reports spiked on Downdetector, T-Mobile finally acknowledged the outage with a post on its T-Mobile Help account. "Our teams are actively working on the reports of technical challenges impacting some customers," the company wrote. "Any service impacts are in the process of being resolved and are our highest priority. We know how critical it is to stay connected and every available resource is focused on resolving this as quickly as possible."

Frustration Over the Company's Silence

The delay in T-Mobile's response drew criticism from customers who felt the company was too slow to communicate about the scope of the problem. Many people commenting on the situation said the outage lasted even longer than the company's statement suggested, with some reporting disruptions of up to four hours, and expressed frustration with what they described as T-Mobile's prolonged silence before issuing any public update.

Caveats Around Outage-Tracking Data

As with most Downdetector-based outage reporting, the actual number of people affected by Monday's disruption may not precisely match the figures shown on the tracking site. The actual number of affected users may differ from what's shown on Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources rather than directly from the carrier's own internal systems.

Not T-Mobile's First Recent Outage

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Monday's disruption adds to a pattern of periodic network problems that have affected T-Mobile and its mobile virtual network operator partners over the past couple of years. The carrier experienced a smaller, regional outage in November 2024 that was traced to a brief mechanical issue at a facility in the Salt Lake City area, a disruption that also affected MVNOs like Google Fi and Mint Mobile, which rely on T-Mobile's underlying network infrastructure.

An earlier outage in October 2024 was attributed to a third-party vendor fiber cut and predominantly affected users in Florida, Alabama and Georgia, an incident that also knocked out T-Mobile Home Internet service for some customers during a roughly six-hour disruption window.

How Tuesday's Reports Compare

While Downdetector's initial figures for Tuesday's disruption, at 775 reports as of the 6:19 a.m. posting, are far smaller in scale than Monday's tens-of-thousands-strong wave of complaints, the timing has raised questions among affected customers about whether the new reports represent a lingering aftereffect of Monday's outage or an entirely separate technical issue. As of Tuesday morning, T-Mobile had not issued a specific statement addressing the cause of the newly reported problems.

With T-Mobile having only recently resolved Monday's large-scale outage, customers experiencing renewed issues Tuesday are likely to watch closely for an official update from the company clarifying whether the new reports are connected to the prior day's disruption or represent a fresh, unrelated technical problem. Given the criticism the company faced over its delayed communication during Monday's outage, T-Mobile may face added pressure to respond more quickly this time, particularly as affected customers continue to rely on outage-tracking platforms like Downdetector for real-time updates in the absence of prompt official statements from the carrier itself.