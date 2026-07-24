Thousands of M&T Bank customers reported being locked out of their accounts Thursday morning, unable to access the bank's mobile app or online banking platform in what appeared to be a widespread service disruption affecting users across multiple states.

Outage-tracking service Downdetector said user reports indicating problems with M&T Bank began climbing at 7:29 a.m. Eastern time, prompting the hashtag #MTBankDown to circulate on social media as affected customers sought answers. According to outage-monitoring service StatusGator, complaints had actually begun surging even earlier, around 5:45 a.m. Eastern, suggesting the disruption started well before it registered widely on public tracking platforms.

What customers are experiencing

Affected users reported being unable to log into either the M&T Bank mobile app or the bank's website, with some encountering "Mobile Banking Unavailable" error messages on both Android and iPhone devices. Others described being unable to complete routine banking tasks, including checking account balances and transferring funds, after successfully logging in. As of Thursday afternoon, outage-tracking data showed complaint volume remaining elevated, with more than 500 user reports still active on Downdetector hours after the disruption first began.

M&T Bank had not issued an official statement confirming the cause of the outage as of Thursday afternoon, though the scale and consistency of user reports across multiple tracking platforms strongly suggested a genuine, widespread service issue rather than isolated, localized problems.

A bank with a history of similar issues

Thursday's disruption is not the first time M&T Bank customers have experienced widespread digital banking outages. According to StatusGator's incident history, the bank has faced several previous service disruptions over the past year, including a 22-minute login outage detected as recently as July 10, a nearly two-hour outage on July 9, and a more serious incident last September in which customers reported both mobile banking outages and missing direct deposits, prompting the bank to issue a public statement at the time confirming the technical issues and later announcing that services had been fully restored.

That pattern of recurring, if generally short-lived, service disruptions has made M&T Bank a relatively frequent presence on outage-tracking platforms compared with some other regional banks, even though most individual incidents have historically been resolved within a few hours.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank is a regional financial institution headquartered in Buffalo, New York, serving individual, business and institutional customers across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast United States with a broad range of banking products, including checking and savings accounts, mortgages, business lending and wealth management services. The bank is one of the larger regional lenders in its footprint, making any widespread disruption to its digital banking platforms a significant inconvenience for a substantial customer base that relies on mobile and online access for day-to-day banking needs.

How outage tracking works

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Downdetector and similar services compile their data primarily from user-submitted reports rather than direct access to a company's internal systems, meaning spikes in complaints reflect customer experience rather than a confirmed technical diagnosis from the bank itself. Outage-tracking platforms typically classify a service as experiencing a "likely" or "possible" outage once the volume of reports significantly exceeds the typical baseline for a given time of day, a threshold Thursday's reports appeared to cross well before 8 a.m. Eastern.

What affected customers can do

For customers currently unable to access their accounts, outage-tracking services and consumer technology outlets have offered several general troubleshooting suggestions, including updating the M&T Bank mobile app to its latest version, clearing browser cache and cookies before attempting to log into online banking, and trying an alternative access point, such as an ATM, for time-sensitive banking needs. Customers experiencing more urgent issues, such as missing direct deposits or unauthorized account activity, are generally advised to contact the bank's customer service line directly, since app-based troubleshooting is unlikely to resolve a server-side outage.

Customers can also check M&T Bank's official online banking status page, when available, for any formal updates the bank may issue as its technical team investigates and resolves the underlying problem.

No timeline for resolution

As of Thursday afternoon, there was no indication of when the disruption might be resolved, and M&T Bank had not provided a public timeline or root-cause explanation for the outage. Based on the bank's handling of previous incidents, including the multi-hour outage last September, a formal statement acknowledging the issue and confirming restoration of service would typically be expected only after the underlying technical problem has been identified and fixed, rather than during the early hours of an active disruption.

What to watch for

Customers looking for real-time updates on the status of their accounts are encouraged to monitor outage-tracking platforms directly or check M&T Bank's official social media channels and website for any formal acknowledgment of the issue. Given the bank's history of resolving similar disruptions within a matter of hours, Thursday's outage may well follow a similar pattern, though the exact timeline remains uncertain until M&T Bank issues its own confirmation.

For now, the disruption adds M&T Bank to a growing list of financial institutions and consumer platforms that have experienced high-profile digital outages this year, underscoring how dependent everyday banking has become on mobile and online infrastructure, and how disruptive even a brief technical failure can be for customers trying to manage routine financial tasks.