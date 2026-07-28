Robinhood users began reporting problems accessing the popular trading app Tuesday morning, according to outage-tracking service Downdetector, with the disruption surfacing in the middle of one of the most volatile global trading sessions in recent months.

Downdetector said user reports indicated problems with Robinhood beginning around 8:43 a.m. Eastern time Tuesday, prompting the tracking service to post about the disruption on X using the hashtag #RobinhoodDown.

A Disruption Amid Historic Market Turmoil

Tuesday's reported outage comes on a day when global markets experienced extraordinary volatility, driven by a steep selloff in chip and memory stocks that sent South Korea's Kospi index plunging more than 10% and triggered a wave of selling across major U.S. technology names. Given the scale of Tuesday's market swings, elevated trading volume on platforms like Robinhood is a common contributing factor to app slowdowns and outages, as brokerages' systems come under heavier strain during periods of intense investor activity.

Robinhood's History With High-Volatility Outages

Tuesday's reported issues fit a well-documented pattern for Robinhood, which has faced repeated criticism over the years for experiencing service disruptions specifically during periods of extreme market activity, when demand on its trading infrastructure spikes sharply. The company has previously suffered high-profile outages coinciding with some of the most turbulent trading days in recent memory, including a notable episode in which the app went down after already being down one week earlier during one of the busiest trading days of that year. In that earlier case, Robinhood's team posted an update on its support account, saying that trading had been "partially restored" and that the company's team was "working to get our platform fully back up and running."

A Pattern That Has Drawn Regulatory and Legal Scrutiny

Robinhood's history of outages during volatile trading periods has previously resulted in legal consequences for the company. Robinhood Markets Inc. agreed in principle to settle a proposed class action filed by customers in the United States who claimed the investment app's outages in March 2020 shut them out of trading during pandemic-related market volatility. That lawsuit sought damages for a class of all U.S. users who held stock or options during outages that took place on March 2, 3 and 9, 2020, during an especially turbulent stretch for financial markets amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following one particularly prolonged outage, the company said it would consider offering billing credits or other undisclosed forms of compensation to affected customers, while emphasizing that no customer data, information or funds were lost during the disruption. That earlier outage, which the company said began at 6:30 a.m. Pacific time on a Monday, did not fully resolve until 11 p.m. Pacific time the same day, leaving users locked out of trading for the better part of a full day.

Current Official Status Checks

Independent outage-monitoring services offered a more measured picture of Tuesday's disruption than the raw volume of social media reports might suggest. As of recent checks, some third-party monitoring tools reported Robinhood as largely operational, with only a small number of user-submitted outage reports logged over the prior 24-hour period, a pattern that is not unusual in the early stages of a developing outage before broader confirmation emerges.

Robinhood itself has scaled back its own public-facing outage communication in recent times. The company's dedicated status page has been retired, with Robinhood instead directing customers to its support account on X, @AskRobinhood, for information regarding system outages, scheduled maintenance or live updates during service disruptions.

A Brokerage Built for High-Volume, High-Volatility Trading

Robinhood has built its business around offering commission-free access to stocks, exchange-traded funds, options and cryptocurrencies, a model that helped the company attract a large base of retail investors, particularly since its rise to prominence during the pandemic-era trading boom. That same business model, however, has also made the platform particularly vulnerable to periods when trading volume surges unexpectedly, since spikes in user activity can strain the technical infrastructure supporting real-time trade execution.

With global markets continuing to experience heightened volatility Tuesday amid the broader technology stock selloff, Robinhood users experiencing access problems are encouraged to check the company's support channels on X for updates, given the retirement of its dedicated status page. Given the company's history of prior outages coinciding with high-volatility trading sessions, affected users may also want to monitor whether Tuesday's reported issues are formally acknowledged by the company or resolve quickly as trading volumes normalize later in the session. As of Tuesday morning, Robinhood had not issued a public statement addressing the specific cause of the reported disruption.