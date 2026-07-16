Shares of Micron Technology fell 7.59% on Wednesday, trading at $908.52 as of 11:33 a.m. EDT, down $74.59 on the day, as investors continued locking in profits following the stock's blistering multi-year rally, while renewed concerns about future memory chip pricing and supply added further pressure.

Wednesday's decline came even as the broader market traded higher, with the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite all posting gains, underscoring that the selling pressure has remained largely concentrated within the semiconductor sector rather than reflecting broader macroeconomic deterioration.

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A Sharp Reversal From Record Highs

Micron shares have pulled back significantly after reaching an all-time high of $1,255 in late June. Wednesday's decline leaves the stock down roughly 19% to 22% from that peak, even after accounting for a gain of more than 221% earlier this year. The magnitude of the recent pullback has been notable even by the standards of a historically volatile semiconductor sector, with the stock now trading below levels it held before its strong June 24 earnings report and outlook, despite that report initially having driven shares to new highs.

SK Hynix Turmoil Weighs on Sentiment

A significant portion of Wednesday's pressure on Micron traces back to turmoil surrounding South Korean rival SK Hynix, which recently completed a landmark Nasdaq listing. SK Hynix shares plunged more than 15% on Monday, the steepest single-day decline in the company's history, as investors locked in gains following a torrid rally that had preceded last week's Nasdaq debut.

That selloff, compounded by declines in Samsung Electronics shares, dragged South Korea's Kospi index down 9% and forced a 20-minute trading halt on the Korean exchange. The volatility surrounding SK Hynix has continued to ripple through the broader memory chip sector, pulling down shares of other memory-related names, including SanDisk, Western Digital and Seagate, alongside Micron.

Growing Concerns Over Future Memory Pricing

Beyond the SK Hynix-driven volatility, investors have grown increasingly concerned about the durability of elevated memory chip prices, which have powered much of Micron's extraordinary earnings growth over the past year. SK Hynix's recent expansion plans, which extend production capacity through 2030, have raised fresh concerns about a larger future supply of DRAM chips potentially putting downward pressure on pricing in the years ahead.

Adding to those concerns, artificial intelligence cloud computing company CoreWeave has reportedly been exploring put options and other financial derivatives to hedge against a possible decline in memory and storage chip prices, a development that suggests some of the industry's largest customers are beginning to anticipate a moderation in the elevated pricing environment that has supported Micron's recent growth.

A Prominent Short Seller Adds to the Pressure

Adding further to negative sentiment surrounding the stock, noted short-seller Michael Burry initiated a put-option short position against Micron near $1,051.87 on July 1, close to the stock's historical high, after shares had surged nearly 700% over the prior year. That high-profile bearish bet has attracted significant market attention and appears to have reinforced negative momentum in the stock in recent sessions.

Analysts Point to a Crowded Trade

Some market strategists have suggested that Micron's pullback reflects a broader unwinding of a previously crowded momentum trade across the AI-linked technology sector. Jeff Jacobson, a strategist at 22V Research, warned that when strong momentum stocks fail to extend gains even on positive news, investors need to take notice.

"When strong (momentum) stocks can't rally any further on good news, then you must take notice if long these names since the price momentum factor has become a very crowded/consensus trade," Jacobson said.

Jacobson pointed to several potential catalysts behind the recent weakness across momentum-driven technology names more broadly. "There has been a lot of speculation as to why these names have come undone as of late. Whether it was the Meta news last week, where they signaled that their data center builds may not extend beyond current plans, or the Apple news that suggested they may be looking to buy banned Chinese memory chips to offset rising costs, the stocks in this group all came under heavy selling pressure," Jacobson said.

Some Analysts See a Buying Opportunity

Despite the recent weakness, not all analysts view Micron's pullback negatively. Citi analysts wrote in a note earlier this week that the stock's post-earnings weakness represents a buying opportunity, placing Micron on the firm's 90-day upside catalyst watch list.

Citi analyst Atif Malik expressed continued confidence in the underlying pricing environment for Micron's core products. "We expect DRAM memory prices to continue to see upside," Malik said.

Wall Street Remains Broadly Bullish

Despite Wednesday's sharp decline, analyst sentiment toward Micron has remained largely positive in recent sessions. According to TipRanks, Micron carries a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 29 Buy ratings and just one Hold rating issued over the past three months. KeyBanc analyst John Vinh raised his price target on Micron to $1,750 from $1,600 on Tuesday, citing a tight memory environment expected to persist through 2027 following a recent Asia-based supply-chain check.

The disconnect between continued positive analyst commentary and Wednesday's sharp selloff underscores what several market observers have characterized as a sector-driven decline rather than any fundamental deterioration in Micron's underlying business outlook.

Technical Picture Shows Consolidation

From a technical standpoint, Micron is currently trading about 7.3% below its 20-day simple moving average of $1,050.69, while remaining 6.2% above its 50-day simple moving average of $916.74 and more than 100% above its 200-day simple moving average of $472.44. The stock's relative strength index stands at 50.12, reflecting neutral momentum and suggesting the stock has cooled meaningfully from previously overbought levels as it moves into a consolidation phase.

What Comes Next

With Micron's next quarterly earnings report not expected until around September 22, near-term sentiment toward the stock is likely to remain heavily influenced by competitor data points and broader dynamics within the AI memory trade, rather than company-specific news from Micron itself. Investors will be watching closely whether Wednesday's decline represents a temporary pause within an otherwise intact long-term uptrend, or the beginning of a more sustained correction across the broader memory chip sector following its remarkable run over the past year.